‘TIS THE SEASON
Tell Mom to take a hike
Will Taylor, longtime member of the Austin Lyric Opera, in Austin, Texas, has an antidote to the typical Mother’s Day outing. Taylor, twice named best string player at the Austin Music Awards, has created a program called Strings in the Woods that aims to get people out in nature.
This year, he’s holding an event in Santa Fe on Mother’s Day for the first time.
“It’s very personal. It’s very intimate,” Taylor says. “It’s an experience. It’s not just music. At the beginning, we would say, ‘Strings in the Woods, where nature is on the bill.’ And I was getting as much out of it as the people who were coming. It really did reset my love of performing live music. I just grab my violin, walk out the door, meet some people, and play the music.”
He offers three versions of his walk on Mother’s Day and encourages guests to bring their own food and water as well as a blanket to sit on.
The event starts near Cerro Gordo Road and will traverse about a mile, Taylor says. He’ll be walking in front and playing his violin while he walks.
Taylor says he spends about a month in Santa Fe every summer and hopes to return more often to stage his walks as the weather gets warmer. He began his outdoor programming in 2017 and says it allowed him to merge his love of music with his love of nature.
“It started off as just getting a group of musicians set up in a beautiful spot as the sun is going down,” Taylor says. “And then I added the plant walk, and I thought, ‘I’ll just play while we’re walking between the plants they’re going to talk about.’ People enjoyed it so much that we made it a violin walk.” — Spencer Fordin
FESTIVALS
Art and ambulation
This time, attendees can leave their coats at home.
Canyon Road’s galleries and other businesses unite a few times each year in a bid to draw visitors who might not otherwise stroll along the corridor. After art events in December and February, the galleries once again coordinate for the ninth annual Canyon Road Spring Art Festival. Individual galleries will offer demonstrations and other special events. — Brian Sandford
SHOP TALK
King bobblehead
Those who think Great Britain’s new monarch is a chucklehead won’t be interested, but others may want to snap up the just-released King Charles III bobbleheads before they’re sold out.
The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered up to 2,023, cost $25 plus an $8 shipping charge. They’re now available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee. (Who knew, right?)
If His Royal Highness isn’t your speed, you can also choose from Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Fauci, and Jesus Christ bobbleheads, among many others.
For more information, visit bobbleheadhall.com. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
DANCE NOTES
Flamenco on fire
Two separate flamenco shows are planned this weekend at Teatro Paraguas, but anyone who attends both might notice they share some DNA.
Sleeping Woman Mountain: A Flamenco Celebration of Love Poetry is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, followed by a Mother’s Day flamenco concert with Chuscales and friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
Theater artistic director Argos MacCallum, guitarist Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales,” dancer Monze Diaz, and Compania Chuscales choreographer and director Mina Fajardo are among the artists featured in both shows.
The first show is a concert interspersed with MacCallum reading love poems from his recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain. Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chavez is the featured singer, along with Mina Fajardo, who also dances.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for seniors and students.
During Sunday’s concert, Chuscales will be joined on stage by Fajardo (cajón and vocals), Marc Yaxley (guitar), Diaz and Katherine Pavuk (dance), and MacCallum (spoken word).
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for mothers, seniors, and students. — B.S.
WORTH THE DRIVE
Oh, Hopper day
The classic rebel film Easy Rider opens with two main characters, played by Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda, buying a certain illicit substance in Mexico.
In fact, they’re in El Prado, just north of Taos.
The scenery and people left an impression on Hopper, who later called Taos home. A 2014 proclamation by former Taos Pueblo Gov. Clyde M. Romero states: “Our forefathers let Dennis shoot his film, Easy Rider, in 1968 and he became friends with our Elders and People of the Pueblo. On May 17th, we will recognize Dennis Hopper Day Annually.”
This year is the 10th annual observation, and the event is divided over two nonconsecutive days. The Rebel Film Festival and Commemorative Birthday Celebration is Wednesday, May 17, at the Taos Center for the Arts, where there will be a free screening of Blue Velvet, followed May 27 by the Easy Rider Rally & Ride, Tiwa Kitchen Buffalo BBQ, and Taos Mountain Village Market & Fair at Hail Creek Travel Center and Taos Mountain Casino.
To register for the race or for more information, visit dennishopperday.com. — B.S.
FOR THE EARS
Santa Fe in song
Washington state singer-songwriter Sperry Hunt describes his latest album, the suitably named Story Songs, as a collection of observations about himself and people he has known. One of those encounters occurred in Santa Fe and left such an impression that it’s the opening track, titled “The Poet of Santa Fe County.”
Hunt says he watched a man, who appeared to be unhoused, writing poetry and letters in a Santa Fe coffee shop, inspiring the song. It consists of three letters written to someone in an unspecified location from Santa Fe. Lyrics include the relatable line: “Sometimes the winter lasts too long, like a phonograph needle stuck on a drinkin’ song.”
Story Songs is available on streaming services or can be purchased on CD at sperryhunt.com. The CD’s liner notes include photographs of Santa Fe. — B.S.
HISTORY LESSONS
Presidential debate
Thomas Jefferson and John Adams famously died as friends on the same day, exactly 50 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Their golden-years friendship marked the defrosting of deep resentments between the two founding fathers. Although they were a philosophical mismatch, with Jefferson favoring states’ rights and Adams a strong federal government, Jefferson served as Adams’ vice president before then winning election as the nation’s third president. That bred conflict, with Adams suspecting Jefferson of undermining him.
As a result, sparks likely will fly when actors portraying the pair debate Saturday, May 13, in Farmington. Audience members will be invited to ask questions, and there will be a meet-and-greet following the debate. — B.S.