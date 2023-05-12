‘TIS THE SEASON

Tell Mom to take a hike

Will Taylor, longtime member of the Austin Lyric Opera, in Austin, Texas, has an antidote to the typical Mother’s Day outing. Taylor, twice named best string player at the Austin Music Awards, has created a program called Strings in the Woods that aims to get people out in nature.

King bobblehead

Clockwise from top left: Jesus, Bernie Sanders, and King Charles III bobbleheads
Santa Fe in song

Sperry Hunt

Recommended for you