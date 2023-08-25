OUTINGS
Rainbow rodeo
The rainbows are out for the 31st annual Zia Regional Rodeo, a charitable event held by the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association at Rodeo de Santa Fe. The rodeo — which takes place on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, will also include a rodeo school on Friday, August 25, for novices.
Jesse Contreras, vice president of the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association, says he’s attended the rodeo since 2002 and that it’s steadily grown into a flagship event. Contreras estimated that 400 people will attend on Saturday, with another 300 on Sunday. The rodeo events — which will include animal-friendly “breakaway” calf-roping, team roping, barrel racing, and pole bending as well as bull riding and steer riding — will start at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and there will also be a number of “camp events.”
Contreras says that anybody in the audience can participate in goat-dressing, which involves putting a pair of tighty-whities on a wiggly goat.
But only seasoned veterans will participate in the Wild Drag Race, which Contreras says is the rodeo’s “most exciting and dangerous event.”
“It’s a party of three, and one is dressed in what we call a drag outfit, but it could be just a funny outfit. It could be whatever you want,” he says. “They push the steer across a line, the drag jumps on the steer, and then it has to be pushed across the line again. In the meantime, the steer is bucking and doing all kinds of stuff. It’s a wild animal, and sometimes people get hurt if the rope goes around your arm or your leg or you get a horn in the side or the leg.” — Spencer Fordin
Rodeo School is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25; the rodeo is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, and is followed by dancing and entertainment
LISTEN & LEARN
Different trail in Santa Fe
Following the Manito Trail shares the stories of Manito, or Hispanic New Mexican, families from Taos County and the surrounding area.
The traveling exhibition from the Millicent Rogers Museum in El Prado has stopped in Santa Fe, with a reception noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 26. Museum representatives will talk about the development of the exhibition, which has another stop planned in Rio Arriba County. — Brian Sandford
Hollywood
Western authenticity
Just as the second season of Dark Winds debuted late last month on AMC, so did an exhibit about the Gallup-based television series at the quirky little Museum of Western Film & Costume, a gem of a stop just off the High Road to Taos where Hollywood meets history.
Located inside the Nambe Trading Post about 20 miles north of Santa Fe, the museum showcases the filming locations, historical significance, and costumes from 15 Western movies and TV series, ranging from the recent (Longmire and Outer Range, for example) to the classic (including 1990’s Dances with Wolves and Geronimo: An American Legend from 1993). The Dark Winds display is the newest addition.
The one-room museum, which opened to little fanfare during the pandemic, is the work of Emmy-award winning costume designer Cathy A. Smith and her daughter, Jennifer Jesse Smith.
In 2014, the mother-daughter team took over the historic Nambe Trading Post, believed to be at least 80 years old at the time. Their home and studio are in an old adobe just across the way from the museum.
When the trading post closed early in the pandemic, they used the time to carve out space and develop exhibits for the museum they’d long dreamed of to showcase their iconic costume collection and Cathy Smith’s deep knowledge of Native American culture.
She’s worked on about 45 Westerns in all, beginning with Dances with Wolves (the film was nominated for a costume design Oscar). She won the Emmy for costume design the following year for the eight-hour TV miniseries Son of the Morning Star (1991) about George Custer and Crazy Horse. Her Emmy, a 15-inch gold statuette of a winged woman (representing art) holding aloft an electron (representing science) is on display in the museum.
Most visits begin with the trading post, which sells antique and new Southwestern jewelry (including Jennifer Jesse Smith’s creations), rugs made by Native weavers, pottery, beadwork, porcupine quillwork, Kachinas, and more. The retail space also includes a small display featuring bows and quivers — one made from a bobcat skin — that Cathy Smith made for Kevin Costner’s new film (still in production) Horizon: An American Saga. Cathy Smith says that could develop into a bigger exhibit inside the museum when the film is complete.
A $10 admission fee, paid at the retail counter, allows you to walk through the red, swinging saloon doors, which John Wayne walked through in The Cowboys (1972), to begin a self-guided audio tour of the 15 exhibits. Cathy Smith wrote and narrates the audio tour, tapping into her extensive knowledge of the American West and the Plains Indians. (She earned a second Dances with Wolves credit as cultural/technical adviser.)
“The audio tour really brings it to life. Everyone who takes it is blown away,” Jennifer Jesse Smith says. “Besides it being about the movies, it’s a wonderful history of the West and Southwest and all these hero characters.”
Key to Cathy Smith’s success is her insistence on authenticity. She makes each item with original techniques and materials (brain-tanned animal skins and naturally dyed porcupine quills, for example). Her only concession: She hand-paints turkey feathers to use in place of eagle, hawk, and owl feathers to comply with federal laws protecting migratory birds.
Before Dances With Wolves, authenticity was not valued in Westerns, Cathy Smith says.
“I’ve been trying for 35 years to correct this image of the American West created by all those films from the ’40s and ’50s,” she says. “You had Italians and Anglos playing Indians. The costumes were atrociously bad, and they spoke in this kind of guttural language. Dances with Wolves was the first to show Native Americans as real human beings with love interests and family life.”
The film launched Cathy Smith’s career, since Hollywood costume houses at the time couldn’t supply what filmmakers interested in authenticity needed — but she could.
”People believe what they see on the screen,” she says. “That’s why it’s important to make the costumes and props as authentically as possible.” — Judy Gibbs Robinson/For The New Mexican
FOR THE EARS
Tunes at the Ranch
The boldest concert festival in Northern New Mexico takes place in Georgia O’Keeffe’s former front yard. Blossoms & Bones, the third iteration of the Ghost Ranch Music Festival, is back, bigger than ever before this weekend with headliners Japanese Breakfast and Spoon.
Japanese Breakfast, the creative vehicle of alt-rocker Michelle Zauner, won a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021; that same year, Zauner also released a New York Times bestselling memoir, Crying in H Mart, cementing her multimedia takeover of the world.
Zauner and company will take the stage — backdropped by some of New Mexico’s most beautiful natural scenery — at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and they’ll be preceded by Natural Lite (5 p.m.), Ocie Elliott (5:45 p.m.), The Beths (6:50 p.m.), and The Breeders (8 p.m.).
Spoon, formed back in 1993, will headline the festival’s second day. The Austin-based indie rockers will play at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Raye Zaragoza (4:30 p.m.), Rising Appalachia (5:20 p.m.), Toro y Moi (6:30 p.m.), and Yola (8 p.m.) are the opening acts.
Camping accommodations are available for attendees, and morning yoga sessions and evening DJ sets will bookend the concerts. Santa Fe Brewing Company and Gruet Winery will provide beverage services, and food vendors will offer everything from poke bowls to ice cream. — S.F.
GET INVOLVED
Follow the glacier
You can be part of New Mexico’s first glacier! Performance Santa Fe is recruiting community volunteers to perform in Transient Landscapes, an immersive, outdoor installation piece that will bring the sights and sounds of Alaska’s melting Matanuska Glacier to life on September 16 at a St. John’s College sports field. Transient Landscapes is one of several works by composer and ecoacoustician Matthew Burtner that explore climate change in large-scale visual and sonic environments.
“People have a misconception that glaciers are silent expanses, landscapes frozen in time,” Burtner says. “But on the contrary, they are a species of incredibly noisy animals, and they’re facing extinction.”
Community volunteers will take part in groups that will help create glacier imagery and noises by clapping two pieces of wood together. There’s one rehearsal just prior to the performance, and no formal musical training is required. If you can play “follow the leader” you can be part of the glacier.
Visit performancesantafe.org/call-for-participants-transient-landscapes before September 1 to sign up. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
GALLERY NEWS
Follow the fusion
Glenn and Brenda Renner are trying something new in their second attempt at running a Santa Fe art space. The married couple were the founders of Tierra Mar Gallery on Canyon Road, which they sold last fall, and they recently opened InterFusion Art on Washington Avenue.
Now, instead of representing fine art in the form of paintings and bronze sculptures, they’re selling jewelry, sculpture, and textiles from contemporary studio artists. All of their art, Brenda Renner says, is made by a single person as opposed to being mass produced.
“That concept has been around forever, but it’s underrepresented here in Santa Fe with the overwhelming amount of Native American jewelry, silver, and turquoise,” she says. “And at the other end of the spectrum, what they now call ‘high jewelry’ and very expensive gems. I was constantly being told by my friends and their friends and their daughters and sons that they just don’t feel like jewelry is accessible here in Santa Fe; it’s catering to wealth.”
InterFusion Art specializes in structural arts, Renner says, and she chose artists who dramatically demonstrate architectural concepts in their work.
Twenty-five of the 29 jewelry artists on display at InterFusion have never worked in the Santa Fe market, she says. They sell bracelets and earrings and necklaces made in unconventional shapes and inimitable patterns, and they also offer a number of textiles and sculptural wall decorations.
“I didn’t want it to be just a jewelry store,” Brenda Renner says. “I wanted it to be a gallery.”
With a different location, the Renners say, comes a different price point.
Many pieces on Canyon Road are prohibitively expensive, but InterFusion hopes to sell more affordable art to local customers.
“It’s totally different being downtown,” Glenn Renner says. “We knew that when we took it. And Washington Street doesn’t have the same foot traffic as the Plaza or Water Street or Lincoln, but we’re excited about being able to bring people to it. And we’re excited to have more locals coming in. That’s the one thing about Canyon Road; it’s just so dominated by tourists. We think this is something where locals can come in multiple times and have fun with it.” — S.F.
Q&A
Mad for the melodrama
Felix Cordova is about to fill some big shoes.
Cordova, a longtime actor in the Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama, is taking over for Andrew Primm as the annual comedy’s director. Cordova, a graduate of Santa Fe High School, has also DJed around town for a number of years under the name Your Boy Reflex. He recently dished on the challenge of taking over a local institution.
Q: Your cast gets the script in July and learns everything quickly. What’s the rehearsal process like?
A: It’s pretty crazy. It’s hectic. I’ve been familiar with the script since before I started as director, but that’s because I’m involved in the whole process. But for the actors, it’s a rush. We throw you into a new environment.
Even if they’ve seen the Melodrama before, it’s a totally different beast every year. That’s what makes this show so great — we come up with it every year like it’s an original. The writers write it, and they try and get as much input from New Mexicans and locals. We just spoof the town in a fun way.
The reason we use anonymous writers is that it’s a tradition and it’s to not have people retaliate against others. We do joke about businesses, and we try to change the names and stuff. It’s all in fun.
Q: The challenge for you must be to have a familiarity and a universality?
A: Exactly. All the Melodramas take place 100 years in the past. We do that just so we can get away with more stuff, like this is how it used to be. It used to be simpler. But also, there’s a lot of behavior that you couldn’t do now.
We’ve tried to stick with that theme as closely as possible. Sometimes, with our product budget, it’s hard to be like, ‘Oh, this is strictly 1920.’
Q: What are the challenges of being a first-time director?
A: I’m more hands-on than I used to be as an actor. I was involved in other ways back then, but this is me solo, taking on a whole new crew. When you’re just acting, you’re just responsible for yourself. And now I’m responsible for a whole crew and cast and pretty much a whole playhouse. My name is the only name on it because the writers are anonymous.
Q: A lot of times in sketch comedy, people don’t realize what the director does because it feels like improv, right? You want it to feel that way?
A: Definitely. I let it create itself in rehearsals. I definitely direct, but I give them freedom to do what they want. And that’s how I became a director; I was usually one of the most collaborative people. I’d say, ‘How about we come up with this?’ or some other improvised thing.
Q: Are a lot of your castmates veterans of Melodrama?
A: There are actually only two veterans; me and the piano player/Moose character. Everyone else is new. Some are from Albuquerque, and some are from out of town.
Q: Does that make it more difficult as a director?
A: Yeah, because I’m explaining jokes that you know locals get because it’s a melodrama for locals by locals. A lot of out-of-towners don’t really get it.
So I’m constantly having to be like, ‘This is funny because…,’ which makes it less funny when I’m explaining it.
Q: Are there any fun Santa Fe targets that you can tell us about?
A: Our villain is a Realtor witch. She’s the head of Darker Realty. I guess you can kind of put two and two together there. We talk about gentrification and all that stuff. We take shots at a lot of establishments in a fun way, but we change their names. The ones that we actually mention by name, they’re either closed down or we don’t really say anything negative about it. — S.F.