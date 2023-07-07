CLASSICAL NOTES
Giving voice to the voiceless
The Wagner Society of Santa Fe is flipping the script on its normal oeuvre.
In Silenced Voices: Women Composers of the Holocaust, the Wagner Society will feature the music of multiple artists whose lives and careers were damaged by the times they lived in. The event is the second in the Wagner Society’s Entartete Musik series — German for “degenerate music” — designed to bring attention to artists whose works have been lost or forgotten.
Mezzo soprano Katharine Goeldner will give voice to the compositions and will be accompanied by pianist Carol Anderson and cellist James Holland.
There won’t be a single Richard Wagner composition on the bill.
Instead, the society will feature a song cycle by Ruth Schönthal, a German Jewish pianist and composer born in 1924 who was forced to leave her native country in 1935. There will also be a cello and piano duet and song cycle by Vítězslava Kaprálová, a Czech composer who died in 1940, and a cello and piano duet by Dutch composer Henriëtte Bosmans.
The group will also play selections from a song cycle by Ilse Weber, a Czech composer who was murdered at Auschwitz in October of 1944.
Music by German-born pianist Ilse Fromm-Michaels (1888-1986) will be featured, as will songs by Austrian-born singer and dancer Anita Lelewer. That latter artist died in 2012, and her memoir, A Cherry Dress, was published posthumously under her married name, Anita Bild, in 2018. — Spencer Fordin
RANDOM ACT
A lonely return
The Garza brothers are back and bringing their brand of “Texican rock ’n’ roll” to Taos.
Los Lonely Boys, which consists of brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza, are back from a brief three-year hiatus and ready to pick up where they left off in 2019.
The Texas-based band formed in 1996 and recorded its self-titled full-length album in 2004. The brothers released four more albums — Sacred (2006), Forgiven (2008), Rockpango (2011), and Revelation (2013) — before deciding to take a break from playing together in 2019.
They returned to play select tour dates with The Who in 2022 and later announced a full-fledged reunion. Los Lonely Boys achieved their peak success on their debut album, which was certified multiplatinum and yielded a No. 1 hit (“Heaven”) on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart.
“Heaven” was also featured in the video game Guitar Hero: On Tour and won the band a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocals in 2005 (that category was discontinued in 2012).
Opening acts for the show, presented by Lensic360, include Levi Platero and Smooth. Guests are encouraged to bring a low-profile camp chair. — S.F.
OUTINGS
Summer stories on the farm
Two years ago, Juliana Ciano, cofounder of Reunity Resources and Reunity Farm, made a wishlist of community-building events she dreamed of hosting at the farm. Her philosophy at Reunity is to build healthy and resilient food systems for all, which starts, Ciano says, with “people who are connected with each other, and talking to each other.”
At the top of her list was, against all hope, Joe Hayes. “Yeah, right,” she thought. As if the local storyteller would agree to perform at an urban farm historically known for its soil and compost yard. Plus, Ciano says while standing in the shade of one of Reunity’s ancient Siberian elms, “he’s such a legend.”
Indeed, Hayes is a legend. For four decades, the author and bilingual storyteller, who tells tall tales in Mexican and Southwestern traditions, has delighted generations of visitors on Museum Hill.
But as it happens — as all dreams happen, when stars and hearts align — Hayes had a post-pandemic dream of his own: To find a new venue for his storytelling events that wouldn’t charge for entry. Storytelling builds communities, Hayes says, and to build a community, you need to let everyone in.
He found his dream space at Reunity during a visit last January. “I thought Reunity was a perfect site,” he says, “because it has such a community outreach and community-building spirit.”
Hayes may have fallen in love with the place too. “It has that sense of fertility and growth,” he says of the farm’s vegetable fields and orchards, of its farm stand, and of its no-questions-asked, 24/7 community fridge. “And they have a children’s summer camp,” he adds, where kids and teens learn farming, collaboration, and leadership skills. Plus, he adds, “it’s a real bonding setting, and that’s also what storytelling has always been.”
At Reunity this July, visitors can see how things grow, ask a gardener how to grow a veggie patch, taste fresh produce, and maybe bring some home. In the evening every Sunday in July, you can sit in the shade of apricot trees and gigantic elms by the Santa Fe River, where the desert licks the city. As the early stars blink in the setting sun, Hayes will take the stage, and you can watch your hope for our world, as well as your imagination and new friendships, take flight. — Ania Hull/For The New Mexican
FESTIVALS
Science in high places
If the Los Alamos ScienceFest were a person, it would be old enough to drive.
The event that highlights science, technology, engineering, art, and math turns 16 this year, with the theme “Energy.”
A centerpiece event of the 11-day festival is Discovery Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Ashley Pond Park, featuring booths, music, and a beer garden. — Brian Sandford
BREWS NEWS
Birthday beer
Come celebrate a birthday with Santa Fe Brewing Company.
The brewing company will be celebrating its 35th anniversary and its second annual Desert Party on Saturday, July 8, with an event designed to also support the city’s burgeoning arts community. The Desert Party, which takes place at SFBC’s headquarters, will include food, drink, live music, family-friendly activities, and an art walk curated by ArtWalk Santa Fe.
There’s no entry fee, but Santa Fe Brewing requests a donation; all proceeds raised from donations will go to three nonprofit partners: ARTsmart New Mexico, ALTO: Arts Integration, and Teatro Paraguas.
The brewing company made a special version of one of its brews, Happy Camper IPA, in a limited edition 35th anniversary can that will be available at the Desert Party. Happy Camper IPA was first brewed in 2009 and canned for the first time a year later.
Art stations at the anniversary event will include live portraits, pottery wheel demonstrations, mandala making, leather-stamped keychains, and more. — S.F.
FOR THE EARS
Back in (El Rey) court
The titles of Pat Kearns’ first two solo albums, So Long City from 2016 and Down in the Wash from 2019, sound like they could be about a drive from Santa Fe to Albuquerque.
In fact, they reflect the singer-songwriter’s farewell to Portland, Oregon, where he had led the indie rock band Blue Skies for Black Hearts, followed by his life off the grid near Joshua Tree, California. Kearns is touring with his wife, Susan, as the Pat Kearns Duo; she plays bass.
The pair are not strangers to El Rey Court, having last played there in May 2022. — B.S.