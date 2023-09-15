OUTINGS
Go and gaze
Everything seems brighter in the darkness. The Jemez Historic Site will hold its second-to-last Star Party of the year on Saturday, September 16, and visitors will have the chance to look through telescopes provided by the Albuquerque Astronomical Society at the dark-sky site.
The Jemez Historic Site’s administrators say that as many as 300 people may attend their stargazing events, and at the August viewing, sky-watchers saw a double-star and a nebula.
Cherilynn Morrow, the outreach director for NASA PUNCH (Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Heliosphere), a Southwest Research Institute-based mission to understand the mass and energy of the sun’s corona, will host a presentation on Friday evening before the Star Party.
On Saturday morning, Jim Greenhouse, space science director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History, will speak about October’s annular eclipse, which will be the final solar eclipse viewable in the continental United States for the next decade-and-a-half. The annular eclipse will take place on October 14, the same day as the final Jemez Star Party of the year.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the September 16 Star Party, giving visitors a chance to see the site and enjoy the sunset before the stars come out. — Spencer Fordin
POETS NOTES
Hear at Here
Two Northern New Mexico poets will read from their works in one of the first events planned at Santa Fe’s Here Gallery, which opened in July.
Mary Cisper, a Santa Fean who also is a chemist, has been published in journals including Colorado Review, Mid-American Review, PoetryNow, Denver Quarterly, and Omniverse. Santa Fean Stella Reed, a novice beekeeper, has been published in About Place Journal, Channel, The Fourth River, Little Patuxent Review, and Terrain.
Cisper will read from her work Dark Tussock Moth and Reed from her Myth from the field where the fox runs with its tail on fire. in a combined performance billed as “In the Presence of ...” — Brian Sandford
LISTEN & LEARN
Moth music
Before I chatted with Peter Kiesewalter of The Moth Project, I thought there were two kinds of moths in the world: the brown one and the gray one. And maybe a third — the one whose name I forget, but whose fried caterpillar, a local delicacy, I’d snack on when I lived in Zambia (it tastes like peanuts). But that might have been the brown or gray moth, anyway.
While Kiesewalter may not be a scientist by training, the Grammy-nominated musician and composer — who will perform the multimedia show The Moth Project alongside violinist Whitney La Grange Saturday, September 16, at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden — has thoroughly researched his subject. For starters, he says scientists have identified 160,000 or so species of moths — well beyond brown and gray.
Moths are extraordinary pollinators and biodiversity indicators. We need them. And while a few of them may destroy your cottons and furs, silk-moth caterpillars made the silk used in that silk blouse, gala dress, or tie. Like crickets, moth caterpillars might also one day end up on your plate at a sustainable-everything restaurant.
I asked him about butterflies. “Butterflies,” of which there are more than 15,000 species, Kiesewalter says, “are just the sexier daytime version of moths.”
The Moth Project, which Kiesewalter and La Grange have been performing across the U.S. and Canada, features 11 tunes: five and a half originals by Kiesewalter, and five and half by Joni Mitchell. The performance also includes spoken and written words, and an array of photographs and videos of moths of all colors and shapes and at all stages of the life cycle.
The show, Kiesewalter says, is a metaphor. He draws parallels between the moth and the human experience: coming into oneself, for one, as well as human migration and his own family’s immigration from Germany to Canada.
The Moth Project is also an invitation to reflect on the biodiversity around us — in this case, a biodiversity hidden and at times feared, one made of flying creatures attracted to fire and who are often a synonym for death and bad omens. During his creative process, Kiesewalter consulted with experts, drew on several belief systems, and found inspiration in music and in literature.
Of all the books he read, Robin Wall Kimmerer’s influenced him the most. “Braiding Sweetgrass changed my life,” Kiesewalter says. “Although we’re doing incredible damage to the earth, there are small acts that we can do that can help. And the concept of reciprocity,” which he read about in Braiding Sweetgrass and spoke about when he met Wall Kimmerer, is one such act.
“She said to me, ‘Look at what the earth gives you. Pay attention and then figure out how you can reciprocate,’” he says. “I didn’t know what I could give. But in her book, she says, ‘Transformative works of art are an act of reciprocity. Paying attention is an act of reciprocity. Getting to know the names of your neighbors is an act of reciprocity.’ And by neighbors, she means the trees and the bugs and the birds. You get to know their names, and you instantly change the relationship you have to the natural world.”
Kiesewalter’s love for moths is contagious. As soon as we end our conversation, I find that I, too, want to know my neighbors. I learn that the garden tiger moth makes clicking sounds to disrupt bats’ echolocation. The luna moth, another clicking creature and one of the largest moths in North America, looks like a green leaf. The owl moth has wings that resemble the face of a great horned owl. The elephant moth detects the color of flowers with only moonlight for guide. In the Amazon, Gorgone macarea moths land on the backs of birds and drink their tears without the birds noticing.
And the moth whose caterpillar tastes like peanuts? It’s the Emperor moth, and it lives and grows on mopane trees in Zambia and Zimbabwe. — Ania Hull / For The New Mexican
RANDOM ACT
Final ovations
Opera season may be over, but there’s still time to provide a standing ovation at Santa Fe’s most scenic performance venue.
Modest Mouse plays at the Santa Fe Opera on Thursday, September 21, and Lila Downs and Angelique Kidjo will close the season on September 23.
Isaac Brock is the central figure and the last man standing from the original Modest Mouse lineup, the Portland, Oregon-based indie rockers who topped the charts with their single “Float On” in 2004.
Brock’s band has seen numerous lineup changes and has only released three albums since its 2004 breakthrough, Good News For People Who Love Bad News. Founding drummer Jeremiah Green, who took a brief hiatus from the band in 2003, died in 2022.
The band’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021 and marked the end of longtime guitarist Jim Fairchild’s tenure with Modest Mouse.
The season concludes at the opera with Kidjo, who has five Grammy Awards for her work in the world music genre. Downs has a Grammy award for her Latin rock stylings, and her most recent album, Al Chile, was released in 2019. — S.F.
LISTEN & LEARN
Night lights
Leo Villareal was born in Albuquerque, but this is the first time he’s brought one of his signature LED light creations to his home state.
The Albuquerque native will discuss his new installation, Astral Array, that was created specifically for the opening of the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum, on Tuesday, September 19, at the New Mexico Museum of Art.
Villareal, who studied at New York University and Yale University, has had his work grace museums from New York to California; in the past, he has lit up huge structures such as the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in northern California, and his creation for the Vladem, which opens September 23, is meant to invite the viewer to connect with the stars in the sky. — S.F.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Medieval mode
The seven festivals held at El Rancho de las Golondrinas function as an alternative calendar, stretching from one cool season to the other.
The spring festival is up first, while Santa Fe Spirits of New Mexico’s Past rounds out the offerings in the fall. The Santa Fe Renaissance Faire is the fifth festival of the season at Las Golondrinas, as well as the last with guaranteed decent weather (the remaining two festivals are in October). It’s in its 15th year.
The late-summer rite of passage features an enchanted village, knights in costume, medieval music, a children’s game area, and arts and crafts. — B.S.
NATURE SHELF
Where the wildflowers are
Given it’s packed with more than 450 images of Northern New Mexico flora, it’s easy to mistake Bouquet: Wildflowers of the Southwest Gathered on Walks Through Northern New Mexico for a photo book.
Indeed, some pages and overleafs are filled with images, the accompanying text printed in white so it’s visible. But photographer Richard Cady’s words play as large an educational role as the images in the 364-page book, which at about 6 inches by 6 inches, easily slips into a backpack.
Cady, who moved to Santa Fe in the late 1990s, took the images while hiking near the city. As an example of his descriptive text, he writes the following about the peppergrass plant: “In late summer, I came upon these cheerfully thrusting blooms — also known as Pepperweed — with hundreds of others a few feet above the edge of a dapple-shaded arroyo. This plant is a food source for the desert marble butterfly and its larvae.”
Cady also “peppers” the book with inspirational quotes. He worked for more than 50 years in communications, and Bouquet is his first book. — B.S.
$29.95. Available at Cafe Pasqual’s Gallery, Collected Works Bookstore, Santa Fe Botanical Garden, New Mexico Museum of Art, and New Mexico History Museum, as well as amazon.com.