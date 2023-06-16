TICKET ALERT
Popejoy packages
New subscribers, take note: The 2023-2024 season has been announced at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque, which means patrons can purchase tickets for either the Broadway in New Mexico package or the Ovation Series.
That first subscription will include seats to all five touring Broadway productions — The Lion King, Hadestown, Pretty Woman: The Musical, My Fair Lady, and Beetlejuice.
The Lion King will be the first show in the package, taking the stage beginning in October. The season concludes with Beetlejuice in May 2024.
The Ovation Series, meanwhile, refers to all the shows that aren’t part of Broadway in New Mexico. There are 18 shows to choose from, and a package consists of four different performances.
Single-event tickets go on sale later in the summer. — Spencer Fordin
505-277-4569; popejoypresents.com
FOR THE EARS
Hear some tracks
Song titles such as “Young, Latin and Proud” and “It’s My Brown Skin” leave little doubt about South Florida musician Roberto Carlos Lange’s pride in his Ecuadoran heritage.
Lange records using a number of monikers to reflect his various projects; one of the most popular is Helado Negro, best described as ambient pop. He has released seven albums as Helado Negro, the most recent being Far In from 2021.
Lido Pimienta was born in Colombia and is based in Toronto. Her most recent album, Miss Colombia, is peppered with influences such as Latin, pop, and spoken word. It references Steve Harvey’s infamous mistake during the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, when he accidentally announced Miss Colombia as the winner instead of Miss Philippines.
Both will perform during Off the Rails, Site Santa Fe’s annual benefit. Pimienta hits the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Negro at 8:30. — Brian Sandford
WORTH THE TRIP
Seasons in the sun
Celebrate the sun at the Salmon Ruins Summer Solstice Alignment, where you can observe the solstice in much the same way people did nearly 1,000 years ago.
Larry Baker, executive director of the Salmon Ruins Museum (200 miles northwest of Santa Fe), and archaeo-astronomer Brooks Marshall will tell the story of the people who lived in the Chacoan culture around 1090.
From there, the group will proceed to the ruins’ Room 82, where they’ll observe a phenomenon that Baker and Marshall only uncovered in recent years.
Baker says there are two pits in the raised section of the Chacoan-era floor of Room 82, and on the opposite side of the room, there’s a ceiling-high window that helps to focus the sun.
“It comes down the wall and strikes one of the pits — the northern-most pit — and hangs there for five minutes or so before it moves off that and subsequently disappears,” says Baker of the event. “Not only is there a solstice marking, but I think there’s an element of theatrics.” — S.F.
DRINK UP
A vine time
Raise a glass to Red River at the newly named Vino in the Valley festival.
The three-day event, formerly known as the Red River Art & Wine Festival, is expected to draw about 5,000 people over the course of the weekend and will feature vineyards from Northern New Mexico.
Sheehan Winery, Noisy Water, Rio Grande, El Alamo, Lescombes, and Jaramillo Winery will be among the participating wineries, and Boxing Bear Brewing Company, Little Toad Creek, and Red River Brewing Company & Distillery will offer palate cleansers of a different variety.
The festival, operated by the Red River Chamber of Commerce, was started by past chamber president Ron Weathers and other members of the board in 2005.
The festival wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but made its return last year. Local music acts Ry Taylor, Chris Arellano, and Michael Smith will perform over the course of the three-day festival. — S.F.
DRINK UP (PART 2)
Cheers to beers
Dad’s day just wouldn’t be the same without a brew or two.
Ruidoso will ring in Father’s Day weekend with a two-day beer festival that celebrates craft distributors from all over New Mexico. The event, dubbed Brewdoso, is now in its fourth season, and will bring beer, wine, food, live music, and family-friendly entertainment to Wingfield Park.
Participating breweries will include Downshift Brewing, Thirsty Eye Brewing, Bonito Valley Brewing, Icebox Brewing, Cloudcroft Brewing, Black Cock Brewing, Marble Brewing, Lost Hiker Brewing, and Little Toad Creek Distillery.
Brewdoso will also make room for local wine lovers with vineyards like HJ Winery, Rio Grande Winery, Noisy Water Winery, and Lescombes.
One of the highlights of Brewdoso will be the cornhole competition, which comes with a large cash prize from the Lincoln County Regulators Cornhole League.
Food will be provided by such vendors as Chuco Street Tacos, Whitt’s Branding Iron, 505GsSpot, Lets Go Nuts, The Krafty Kup, Dave & Fia’s Authentic New Mexican Food Truck, Narlys, and The Roasted Corn Factory. — S.F.
ON STAGE
Time to shine
New Mexico Actors Lab founder and managing director Robert Benedetti calls the lead role in Morning Sun “as big and demanding a role as I know of in the current repertoire.”
Debrianna Mansini, who portrays main character Charley, has her work cut out for her.
Mansini is one of three actresses in the 100-minute show, which also stars Suzanne Lederer and Vanessa Rios y Valles — and the only one who doesn’t portray multiple characters. The 2021 play, a meditation on aging that is rife with references to New York City, runs through June 25 at the New Mexico Actors Lab.
“I chose the play because it explores mother/daughter relationships in a profound way,” Benedetti says via email. “It also exalts the quotidian details of an unremarkable life in a way that elevates them to something really special. I also love the play’s almost Brechtian use of narrative and the bold fluidity of dialogue in which actors switch characters almost in midsentence. It is a rich and demanding use of a purely theatrical vocabulary. And also it makes me cry.”
The show has one intermission, about an hour in. The sole set piece is a hospital bed. It’s co-directed by Benedetti and Kent Kirkpatrick.
Morning Sun is the first Actors Lab production to be featured in the round, and early advisories about the play warned that there was reduced seating capacity. In fact, Benedetti says, the configuration shift ended up boosting capacity.
It’s the Actors Lab’s second production of a play by Simon Stephens; the first was Heisenberg, in 2017. (It takes place in London and New Jersey and isn’t related to the Breaking Bad character.) Mansini also starred in that production.
“That was also a demanding role, so I knew that Debrianna could handle Charley,” Benedetti says. — B.S.