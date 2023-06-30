MARKET NEWS
Get ready for IFAM
The eyes of the folk art world will be on Santa Fe next week, when dozens of the world’s craftiest creators converge on Railyard Park for the International Folk Art Market July 5-9. The annual market, now in its 19th year, moved this year to its new home from its location on Museum Hill.
The event includes a diverse slate of art and artists, with 168 craftspeople from 52 countries and territories expected to participate. Everyone from woodworkers to textile artists and basket-weavers to metalworkers are in the lineup, as well as artists who make jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, and more.
The event will kick off on the evening of Wednesday, July 5, at the Railyard Water Tower with a procession of artists that will introduce festivalgoers to the craftspeople participating in the market.
The following day — Thursday, July 6 — is when the festival begins with a spin for VIPs through the market and an opening night party. The next three days — Friday through Sunday — will offer concerts, lectures, artist demos, and ticketed entry times for general admission to the market.
The general admission market times will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And for the second straight year, the fair will feature a late-night market on July 8.
Friday’s events will include performances on the Market Stage by the New Mexican Marimba Band, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico, Sourena Sefati Trio, and Concepto Tambor. Los Niños de Santa Fe, Sevda Choir, and Korvin Orkestar will hit the stage Saturday morning through the afternoon. Delgrés, a Caribbean blues trio, will play Saturday at 7 p.m. prior to the night market.
The IFAM Lecture Series will feature Mexican senator and singer Susanna Harp and textile artist Caleb Sayan on Friday, fashion designer Carla Fernandez, and author Ivy Ross on Saturday followed by two demonstrations — knot-tying and Japanese fan-making — on Sunday. Artist demonstrations on bell-making, hat-making, sculpture, papier-mâché, ceramics, and rawhide braiding are scheduled over the course of the art market.
Lectures and workshops will be at SITE Santa Fe; lectures require a general admission market ticket.
An all-access pass to IFAM is $500, and general admission tickets cost $25 on Friday, $20 on Saturday, and $15 on Sunday. Tickets for the Delgrés show and the night market cost $25, but attendees 16 and younger can obtain a free ticket. — Spencer Fordin
SHOP TALK
Pandemic pivot
Leroy Garcia had a dream. The owner of Blue Rain Gallery wanted to help artists benefit from the copyrights they hold on their original work while also making their art more accessible to folks whose bank accounts might not allow for fine art purchases.
That dream came true in 2020, when Garcia expanded his gallery at 544 Guadalupe Street to include the Blue Rain Print Shop, where customers can order some of the gallery’s originals printed on an expanding range of affordable personal and household items, including coffee tumblers and mugs, aprons, potholders, clipboards, luggage — and much more (scarves are coming soon).
Garcia’s own metalwork tiles are among the designs that are now available as usable art. For example, his tile designed titled Circumspect is printed on both a suitcase ($250) and a luggage tag ($20). The original tile? $5,500.
“Birthing the print shop was kind of a long-term vision for him,” says Denise Phetteplace, the gallery’s executive director.
Before the pandemic shut down nonessential businesses in early 2020, Garcia had already explored selling fine-art reproductions on the internet. But he was concerned the process of making giclee prints on a high-resolution scanner was damaging the original work, so he shut it down. But the pandemic’s impact on his business amped up his motivation to help find revenue for his artists and led to a decision: Forget fine art prints; put the images on everyday objects.
“It was the perfect thing at the right time,” Garcia says. His Big Idea wasn’t putting art on products — many artists are already doing that, he notes. It was bringing it all together under one roof, from sales to production. Visitors can see some samples at the gallery, but shopping and sales are all done online at bluerainprintshop.com; products are delivered directly to customers.
Garcia first opened the Blue Rain Gallery in his native Taos in 1993, then expanded to Santa Fe in 2003 (later closing the Taos location). Earlier this year, he opened a second gallery in Durango, Colorado.
The gallery represents about 50 artists on a regular basis, and about half of them have opted in to print shop products — a number that could grow if more artists decide to create more art from their art.
— Judy Gibbs Robinson/For The New Mexican
WORTH THE DRIVE
Arts and spacecrafts
If you’re unfamiliar with the 1947 Roswell incident, welcome to New Mexico, and we hope the unpacking goes smoothly.
For everyone else, it’s time for the official Roswell UFO Festival, a celebration that has grown into a Fourth of July weekend tradition since its beginnings in the late 1990s. For arid Roswell, it’s a chance to draw thousands to the city at a time of year when the temperature can reach triple digits.
For visitors, it’s a chance to take part in a wide variety of arts, outdoors, and kid-friendly activities, nearly all hewing to an extraterrestrial theme. They include laser light shows synced to popular music, a performance by aerialists, fire dancers, a drone show, tours, and live music. — Brian Sandford
Q&A
Popejoy poobah: Fabianna Borghese
There’s a new voice in charge of operations at Popejoy Hall, the University of New Mexico’s performing arts theater.
Fabianna Borghese, the theater’s new director, spent a year learning the ropes as interim director before taking the helm permanently on May 1.
Borghese, an alumna of the University of New Mexico, has worked at the theater since 2016, and she most recently held the role of Popejoy’s associate director of business operations.
She’s a performer in her free time, working with local companies in shows ranging from Shakespearian tragedies to musical comedies.
The new director recently talked with Pasatiempo about her role.
Q: You’re a UNM grad?
A: I went to Anderson [School of Management]; I got my masters of accounting and my MBA there, and then I actually went to the School of Law and did their masters of law program. So I have several UNM grad degrees.
Q: And you did all that while still being a performer?
A: The last show I did was in 2021. I did the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival. We did a production of Twelfth Night that was bilingual. It was Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras, or half-Spanish and half in the traditional Shakespeare.
Q: Have you stepped on the Popejoy stage yourself as an actor?
A: We don’t have any local rentals that do performances like that at Popejoy anymore. That would definitely be the biggest stage I’ve ever stepped on.
Q: What was your progression at Popejoy? You’ve been there a long time and risen through the ranks?
A: I was working at UNM before Popejoy; I’ve actually been working at UNM for 12 years. Popejoy had an opening for an accountant, and I was already a subscriber. I was very familiar with Popejoy and because of my love of the theater, I applied for the job thinking it would be pretty neat.
I started as the accountant, and then within about a year, I got moved up to the associate director of business operations. That’s where I worked until I was named interim director. I worked very closely with our old director Tom Tzach, and he kind of mentored me. We had a bit of overlap while I was interim before he left. I got a lot of guidance from him over the years.
Q: He was there for a long time? Is that pressure to step into his shoes?
A: He was director for about 20 years. There’s a lot of pressure from the staff because a lot of them have also been here close to that long, too. And from the community, too; just trying to make sure we live up to what people expect from us and maintain that standard of excellence.
Q: Are there new initiatives at Popejoy we should know about?
A: One of the things we might want to do in the future is have a family series. We have a school-time series in which we bring school-age children to Popejoy as field trips and stuff like that. The family series would be for parents to bring their younger kids to the theater. It would be more shows geared for younger audiences that parents could bring them to in the evening.
We just rolled this out during Hamilton, but we also have a Broadway for Teens program. It’s a philanthropic outreach program in which we try to bring in high school students to see Broadway shows at Popejoy.
We brought 45 kids from Cuba Independent School District [83 miles north of Albuquerque] and 40 students from Albuquerque to see Hamilton. We’re hoping to expand that and get more schools to come out and see Broadway shows at Popejoy. — S.F.
See “Popejoy Packages,” June 16, Pasatiempo, for information about the 2023-2024 season. Visit popejoypresents.com or call 505-277-9771.
DRINK UP
(Grape) smashing success
The Santa Fe Wine Festival is celebrating its 29th birthday — for the first time, it swears.
Kidding aside, the festival includes food, arts and crafts, and dancing. It’s the second of seven festivals being held this year at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, as well as the second-oldest of those events; only the Santa Fe Harvest Festival, in its 51st year, has been around longer.
These wineries are set to take part: Black Mesa, Black Range Vineyards, Black Smuggler, El Alamo, Gruet, Jaramillo Vineyards, Jarales Wines, La Esperanza Vineyards, Las Nueve Ninas, Lescombes, Luna Rossa, New Mexico Hard Cider, Noisy Water, Ponderosa, Shattuck, Sheehan, St. Clair, and Vinos Unidos. — B.S.