BOOK NEWS
Bound by history
The books in this display are works of art in more ways than one.
The New Mexico Museum of Art invites the public to an open house on Friday, June 9, that celebrates the beauty and evolution of printing techniques over time.
The creations — made from discarded books — turn classic works of literature in pop-up displays of art. The event, called The Life Cycle of the Book, will take place in the museum lobby, greeting visitors before they enter the galleries.
The artists who gave the books new life will be on hand to talk about their creations, and a library volunteer will be available to answer questions.
Some of the books date back as early as the 19th century, and visitors will be able to see the types of paper and leather-binding techniques from eras gone by. — Spencer Fordin
PREVIEW
Giving voice to the season
Conductor, pianist, and popular speaker Joe Illick will preview the Santa Fe Opera’s 2023 season in Opera: Telling Stories Through Music on Thursday, June 15, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Illick will illuminate the five operas in the upcoming season — Puccini’s Tosca, Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, Debussy’s Pelléas and Mélisande, Dvořák’s Rusalka, and Monteverdi’s Orfeo — through a combination of commentary and musical examples at the piano. This Santa Fe Opera Guild event is offered both in person and as a live stream. — Mark Tiarks
DRINK UP
Cocktail magic
This isn’t your grandfather’s classic old-fashioned.
For two nights only, the Scottish Rite Center will transform into a portal to another dimension — that also happens to serve delicious drinks.
Boozy Cauldron, the touring pop-up cocktail experience that leans heavily into magic, invites patrons to don their finest cape and tunic and bring their tasting palate to the Scottish Rite.
Julia Tirinnanzi, who prefers to use her stage name Ivy Grey, is hostess of Boozy Cauldron and says the event launched in 2019 and has been touring the country ever since.
“From the second you walk in the door, it’s very immersive,” she says. “You’ll see the fog and all the lighting that makes it very cool. You’ll see the cauldrons kind of bubbling. And then once you sit down, there’s four stories, and each of the cocktails coincides with one of the stories. They intertwine and walk you through this magical adventure that’s also very cheeky.”
Grey says that each of the Boozy Cauldron’s professors has a mixology background and that the cocktail pop-up concept was born out of the desire to create something memorable and unique.
The Cauldron usually stays just a night or two in a given city, and it could be as long as a year before it returns.
The Boozy Cauldron has two sister programs, Haunted Tavern and the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, that also tour the country. The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will be in Albuquerque June 30 and July 1.
Most of the Cauldron’s clientele is split between Millennials and Generation X, says Grey, but the average guest is generally inclined to dress up and be a part of the show. That’s fun for the Cauldron professors, Grey says, because every night is a different experience.
“We wanted to see how we could make an immersive show where dinner theater sort of meets cocktail theater,” Grey says. — S.F.
RANDOM ACT
Spice girls
Kardemimmit, a renowned folk ensemble often hailed as the Finnish Ethno Spice Girls, is set to take the stage in both Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Unless you are deeply familiar with Finnish folk music, chances are you have yet to experience this group’s melodies. In an age dominated by algorithmic playlists tailored to our preferences, we rarely step beyond our comfort zones.
But AMP Concerts aims to expand our musical horizons by presenting captivating live performances from international artists, immersing listeners in diverse musical experiences.
“We went to New Mexico in 2013, so it’s been 10 years,” says Kardemimmit member Anna Wegelius. “We are very excited to be back, because last time was crazy. We drove from Minnesota for 23 hours to get to Albuquerque, then played the Globalquerque, which was really nice, but then we drove back to the Midwest.”
The group includes Maija Pokela, Jutta Rahmel, and sisters Anna and Leeni Wegelius, all professionally trained folk musicians. All of them can play the kantele, the Finnish national instrument. The plucks of the strings, combined with the cascading harmonies among the singers, create a minimal yet dynamic sound, which combines with the intimate feel of their shows.
“Our instruments are diatonic, so they are in one key,” Wegelius says. “We have to tune quite a bit between songs, so we have to fill in the space while we are tuning. So the atmosphere expands beyond when we are playing.”
Watching a Kardemimmit performance is like when your singer-songwriter friend invites you over for drinks and busts out a guitar. Only your friend is four incredibly talented Finnish musicians who tell interesting backstories behind their pop songs that are wrapped in a folk-music package.
“We have been called happy women singing sad songs,” she says.
Sad pop or not, the group keeps 19th-century singing and folk traditions alive through their music.
“It’s important to us [to keep the folk tradition], though we take influence from everything we hear,” she says. “There’s a lot of influence from pop music, but we have higher education in folk music, so our roots music can be heard in our sound even when we try to make more pop music.” — Henry Valdez/For The New Mexican
WORTH THE TRIP
A grotto gala
CavernFest in Carlsbad is not an underground event, figuratively or literally.
But visitors will dig all the above-ground activities. The festival, which began in 2016, is one of the key events hosted by the nonprofit Carlsbad MainStreet. It features live music and vendors, and local organizations are invited to host corresponding fundraisers and events. Friday night’s headliner is Bri Bagwell, a Las Cruces-born country singer, and Saturday’s is the Texas-based Eli Young Band. — B.S.
FOR THE EARS
A tasty jam
Live jams by the band moe. — yes, all lowercase letters, followed by a period — can meander longer than 20 minutes, but those aren’t the only lofty numbers the veteran group has to its credit.
moe. formed in 1989 in the Buffalo, New York, area, and released their debut album Headseed in 1993. Nearly 20 releases have followed in the ensuing 30 years, during which the band has been a touring staple.
Why choose a name with a lowercase first letter and a period at the end? The group originally referred to itself as “Five Guys named Moe,” the name of a song by American bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, and actor Louis Jordan. After shortening the name to Moe, they discovered another band already used that name. The punctuation changes alleviated that problem. — B.S.