OUTINGS
Night wondering
If you’re feeling nocturnal and want to observe New Mexico beauty in the dark, Fort Union National Monument offers safe passage.
Fort Union National Monument is hosting a Night Wonders program that starts Saturday, June 24, and will run biweekly from July 29 through September 23.
A park ranger-guided tour starts at 9:15 p.m. and takes visitors through the park, aided only by flashlights and stars. Rangers will share their knowledge of the wildlife, the park, and the night sky.
The Mora County National Park sits about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, the nearest city, and offers a rare opportunity to take in the starry skies and night life. The outings last about 60 to 90 minutes, so pack water and snacks. — Anthony Romero-Kleve
RANDOM ACT
Here comes the sun!
From the Medieval era’s No. 1 hit, “Sumer ist icumen in!” (“Summer’s here!”) to Taylor Swift’s 2019 “Cruel Summer,” this time of year has a special allure for singers and composers. Now Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico is getting on board with Summer Fusion of Sights and Sounds, a celebratory concert with music from the Renaissance to present day.
The opening sequence includes William Byrd’s “Crowned with Flowers” (“Ce Beau Printemps”), contemporary composer Mark Sirett’s setting of a 16th-century French poem celebrating May Day, Samuel Barber’s “To be Sung on the Water,” and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Summer is Gone.”
The centerpiece is a nonseasonal item, the New Mexico premiere of Gabriel Jackson’s “Ave, Regina Caelorum” (“Hail, Queen of Heaven”) for four-part chorus and electric guitar.
The final section is all about the birds and the bees, starting with “Be Like the Bird” by Abbie Betinis, a Minnesota-based composer who specializes in choral music. It’s followed by “The Bee,” Frank Bridge’s setting of a short Tennyson poem, complete with buzzing effects, and Charles Villiers Stanford’s “The Blue Bird,” which depicts a bluebird’s soaring flight over a lake. — Mark Tiarks
Q&A
A chat with Charlie Lockwood
Charlie Lockwood is brand-new on the scene as executive director of the Museum of International Folk Art. He’s fresh off an 11-year tenure at Texas Folklife, a state culture and heritage preservation nonprofit, but the Austin native says this move is a big change.
He grew up with a strong love of music instilled in him by his parents, and while he played French horn and guitar as a youth, he loved listening to all the live music Austin could throw at him: jazz, blues, Western swing.
So how did he become an ethnomusicologist who has traveled around the world only to end up at the MOIFA? Recently, Lockwood shared with Pasatiempo his journey that led him from Austin to Santa Fe.
Q: Was it a tough decision for you to leave Texas Folklife? Or were you energized by this new opportunity?
A: Definitely the latter. I was proud of the work I had done and what we had accomplished at this organization, but I was energized for some new challenges and some new growth opportunities. I feel honored the museum is going to allow me to take on some of those. Anytime you leave something you helped build and steward for a long time, it’s not an easy decision, but this incredible opportunity with MOIFA is something I was ready for.
Q: What’s your interest in ethnomusicology? Is that a lifelong passion?
A: I was always fascinated by music, and I was lucky that I went to college as an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University [in Nashville, Tennessee] where I got an incredible education. I took a blues course from a musicologist, like a blues survey course, but his real specialty was in East African music. I was fascinated with the questions he was asking. I loved all the great music I got to listen to: Son House, Charlie Patton, Robert Johnson, Bessie Smith. And the questions they were asking were, ‘What is the meaning behind the notes on the page? How does music take on social force and meaning, and who creates that and what are the power dynamics at play?’
Q: Who was that professor?
A: His name is Gregory Melchor-Barz. He’s now a dean at Boston University. But he was a longtime professor at Vanderbilt, and I went to him and said, ‘Hey, how can I do what you do?’ He allowed me to take an independent study course with him, which became one of my interdisciplinary majors in ethnomusicology, and I actually got to go to Cape Town, South Africa, my senior year to do a big research project with the youth theater group there.
They were making social commentary through an original play they had written. They were inserting this dance form South Africa called gumboot dance, which is about the experience of miners in the Johannesburg area. And I just got the bug for doing ethnographic work.
Q: Where did you go from there?
A: I went to graduate school at University of California, Santa Barbara, and started playing Middle Eastern music with Dr. Scott Marcus. I did a lot of performance study there. I played Indonesian gamelan [see “Get a Taste of Old Granddad No. 4,” June 9]. I did some Brazilian samba. I got really into Middle Eastern music and started playing the oud [a lute-like instrument], which I still play to this day. And then I did an ethnographic research project about the Mardi Gras Indians. I was looking at the issues after Hurricane Katrina and the diaspora of New Orleans music communities. That was my path [before Texas Folklife].”
Q: Santa Fe must represent such an interesting tableau for you to immerse yourself into. How much did you know about the area before you moved here?
A: I’m ready to learn about the robust community within Santa Fe and across the state. I’ve spent a little time in Santa Fe. I’ve been to the museum several times. I visited other museums in the area, and I’m familiar with the great work that the museum and other state partners do, so I’m excited to learn more and become part of these communities.
Q: MOIFA has such a gigantic depth and breadth as part of its mission. Is it hard to program for international folk art from around the world?
A: My goal is to be a listener and a learner and to engage in conversations with our teams and communities and stakeholders to understand what their priorities are. Keeping that big international focus is important, but so is working on a local community level. — Spencer Fordin
HISTORY
Blackdom back to life
New Mexico’s only incorporated all-Black town had vanished by the 1930s after a three-decade run, its many stories and characters consigned to the history books.
Some will be revived during this weekend’s production of Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street. The reading, billed as a historical dramedy, features at least one nonfiction character: Mittie (Mattie) Moore Wilson, who homesteaded a square mile of land three miles south of Blackdom in September 1919.
The main character in the reading, written by historian Timothy E. Nelson, Ph.D., is Wilson’s confidante, Dixie. Danielle Reddick portrays Dixie on Saturday and Sunday; other actors will fill the part Friday. The other characters are Maceo (Loveless Johnson III), a traveler visiting Blackdom, and Mittie (Sasha McGhee and Dee Anaya), who appears at the end of the play. It’s produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLC.
For more information about the former town of Blackdom, visit nps.gov/places/blackdom-new-mexico.htm. — Brian Sandford
FOOD FESTIVAL
Dairy diversity
You might say they’re thinking outside the box.
Restaurants participating in the 2023 Mac and Cheese Festival in Farmington will make the signature dish from scratch, competing for a trophy designating them as the best mac-makers in the Four Corners region.
The festival, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Farmington, also features games, music, and alcohol, and is limited to those 21 and older. The event will be held rain or shine, and each ticket buys a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of macaroni and cheese, and samples of beer and wine. — B.S.