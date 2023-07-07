It’s Monday morning.
Me: “Amazon delivery guy is in the driveway. That looks like a pretty big box. What is it?”
My spouse: “Looks like a box of something.”
Me: “Thanks. That’s a helpful detail. No, what’s in the box?”
My spouse: “Well, I am expecting an animatronic bird, but it shouldn’t be that big.”
A first-year psychologist could spend a few hours dissecting that conversation for a fun exercise in couples’ therapy, but let’s focus just on the last part, shall we?
To properly analyze, let’s dial back the clock to late Sunday afternoon, when said spouse and I are sitting on our deck, sweat pouring down our faces, triumphantly surveying the results of a construction project that definitely doesn’t fit on the ample list of honey-dos that might include fixing the front door lock or finishing last year’s taxes.
Together with a childhood friend of his, the spouse spawned a vision (as the world crawled out of the pandemic) to build a portable tiki bar. And now here we sat in our rattan chairs, encircled by a removable wall he’d built from bamboo he’d scrapped from a work project and a row of fake grass blowing gently in what I could easily imagine was a Polynesian breeze. The bartop was made from a piece of plywood we had on hand that he’d sanded and stained and engineered to slide off to fit in the back of a truck.
The piece that brought it all together was the surfboard sign (because you can’t have a tiki bar without a sign or a surfboard, can you?). He grew up in Southeastern New Mexico, where the closest body of water was a cow tank on a remote stretch along the Hobbs highway. But that didn’t deter his older brothers from purchasing a surfboard that they hoped would serve as a sort of Endless Summer divining rod.
I’m not sure that board ever touched water, but we dutifully held onto it, knowing full well we’d never stand up on it but helpless under the power of its nostalgic grasp. Now it found a new life as the artistic centerpiece, emblazoned by the spouse in acrylic paint with the bar’s name, Tiki Todd’s (a nice alliteration that goes with his childhood friend’s name and also our corpulent cat).
The bar project made him a picker in his own house and garage: He sought out the dusty taxidermied pufferfish from our storeroom, a weird objet d’art he’d made during our Southern California years from an old palm frond, a string of plastic tiki lights picked up from a yard sale long ago that I’m hoping doesn’t start a fire. All these pieces (and more) have come together nicely and serve as good reminders that the desire to make art, to build a space that not only provides a home for all that stuff that you haven’t been able to part with but also becomes functional and hospitable, runs deep in our fully thumbed, primate DNA.
Tiki Todd’s is an homage to our creative spirit (and provides the perfect excuse to make mai tais and wear muumuus). I for one am happy to have a deck we rarely used get transformed into a place that brings alive those fantasies some of us had growing up that we, too, might get marooned in a tropical place with a millionaire and a movie star but would still have enough creative spunk to make drinking glasses out of coconuts and host our own hula performances.
Now all we need is that animatronic parrot.
Carolyn Graham, Pasatiempo Editor