Tristan und Isolde: Essentials

THE PREMIERE
June 10, 1865, at the Royal Court and National Theater, Munich
THE PEOPLE
Marke: King of Cornwall and uncle of
Tristan: A nobleman from Brittany, Marke’s adopted heir
Isolde: An Irish princess now betrothed to Marke
Kurwenal: Tristan’s servant
Brangäne: Isolde’s maid
Melot: A courtier and Tristan’s friend
THE PLOT
On a ship. Tristan is bringing the Irish princess Isolde to Cornwall to become King Marke’s bride. Without realizing who he was, Isolde had earlier nursed Tristan back to health after he killed her fiancé Morold in battle. Now death seems her only honorable course, so she orders her maid Brangäne to bring her poison. She convinces Tristan to drink it in atonement for slaying Morold, and she drinks it as well. Believing death to be imminent, they declare their mutual love, but as the ship approaches the Cornish shore, they discover that Brangäne had substituted a love potion for the toxin.
Outside King Marke’s castle. Tristan and Isolde, now married to King Marke, conduct their affair under cover of darkness. One night, their all-consuming sexual passion is interrupted by Marke, who is dazed by their betrayal. Tristan and Isolde reiterate their eternal love and the courtier Melot attacks Tristan, seriously wounding him.
Tristan’s castle in Brittany. Tristan’s servant Kurwenal has taken him home to recover. A shepherd’s pipe announced Isolde’s arrival, and Tristan struggles to his feet, only to die in her arms. Intending to pardon Tristan, King Marke and Melot arrive. Kurwenal kills Melot and is mortally wounded himself. Isolde sings her famous “Liebestod” (Love-Death), then dies, sinking onto Tristan’s body.
THE LEGEND
Tristan and Isolde is a Celtic legend, probably based on an actual Pictish king. (The Picts lived in what is now eastern Scotland. They were first mentioned in writing in 297 AD and their kingdom merged with that of the Scots in 843, becoming Alba and then Scotland.) The legend has many different strands, all originating from a now-lost archetype. The earliest known versions date from the early 1100s; they have a harsh, violent quality, relieved by a few coarse or comic passages. Thomas, a poet at the court of England’s King Henry II, created a less-grim adaptation of it circa 1170, which influenced many later versions.
THE POET
Gottfried von Strassburg
One of medieval Germany’s most distinguished poets, Gottfried von Strassburg (birth date unknown to 1210) created the most celebrated version of the Tristan legend, even though he seems to have died before completing it. He was not of noble birth but clearly received an excellent education in German cathedral and monastery schools. His Tristan und Isolde has almost 20,000 lines, all in rhyming couplets, and it makes extensive use of irony, symmetrical structures large and small, and subtle variations in rhyme, meter, and assonance. Gottfried was also the first to imply that the love potion is a symbol of the main characters’ relationship, rather than its cause.
In the prologue, the poet explains that his intent is to present an ideal of courtly love. Courtly love had three main qualities: it was passionate and adulterous, since almost all marriages of the time were arranged for financial, social, or political reasons; it was almost always unconsummated; and it inevitably involved noble suffering on the part of the male courtier. Along with the Nibelungenlied and Parzival, Gottfried’s Tristan is regarded as one of the supreme achievements of medieval German literature. Wagner set each of them to music, as the Ring Cycle, Parsifal, and Tristan und Isolde.
THE LIBRETTIST-COMPOSER
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner (1813-1883) is one of the most influential and controversial composers in music history, famous as much for his personal life, social beliefs, and aesthetic principles as for his artistic creations. In 1849, he was forced to flee his homeland for Switzerland when an arrest warrant was issued for his participation in the failed German revolutions of 1848-49.
Without performance royalties or conducting engagements in Germany, Wagner’s always-precarious finances worsened, and, in 1854, he hit upon a surprisingly practical solution: write a new small cast, easy-to-stage piece that would be popular in the rest of the opera world. By then he was living on the Zurich estate of Otto and Mathilde Wesendonck; he a wealthy, retired silk merchant and she an author and poet.
While Wagner’s wife Wilhelmine made occasional visits from Dresden, they were nearly estranged, and he became besotted with Mathilde. Wagner’s passion for her, which was redolent of courtly love, along with his new-found interest in Arthur Schopenhauer’s philosophy, and his desire to write a hit opera, became the strange brew that eventually yielded Tristan und Isolde.
Wagner finished the opera’s first act in 1858; soon afterwards Wilhelmine discovered a compromising letter to Mathilde from her husband. “I must tell you with a bleeding heart that you have succeeded in separating my husband from me after nearly twenty-two years of marriage,” she wrote to Mathilde. “May this noble deed contribute to your peace of mind, to your happiness.”
Her husband spent the next four years on the move, finishing the opera’s second act in Venice and the third in Lucerne. By Wagnerian standards, he almost succeeded with his money-making scheme. Tristan und Isolde has a small cast, modest choral requirements, and simple scenic and costume needs. However, its length and the vocal demands it places on the soprano and tenor in the title roles make it very difficult to perform.
THE PHILOSOPHER
Arthur Schopenhauer
In his most important work, The World as Will and Representation (1819), Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) rejected then-mainstream philosophy, which focused on the spirit, rationality, and reason while his work concentrated on intuition, creativity, and the world as inherently irrational. It greatly influenced existential philosophy and Freudian psychology.
Schopenhauer’s thinking includes the following aspects: Man is driven by desires which cannot be achieved, leading to misery. We know the physical world only through a set of constructs, the appearance of reality rather than reality itself. Only our bodies are presented to us in two ways, externally as appearance and internally as will. Only the negation of the will can lead us away from the miseries of life.
Wagner was greatly influenced by Schopenhauer’s tenets in creating Tristan und Isolde, especially its second and third acts. In the opera, day is the realm of phenomenon, a falsehood in which various constraints stifle human happiness. Night is the realm of noumenon, the intrinsic reality, in which the lovers can be together. Their desires can reach a final fulfillment only through death, the ultimate negation of the will, in which they can be as one forever in an endless night.
CAN TRISTAN EVER BE STAGED?
As an easy way to make money, the opera was a flop, going unstaged for six years after it was finished. In 1857, the Emperor of Brazil invited Wagner to perform it there, but the plan eventually fizzled, as did proposed productions in Strasbourg and Karlsruhe. The Vienna State Opera conducted more than 70 rehearsals for it between 1862 and 1864, then abandoned it as unperformable. Ludwig II, Bavaria’s “Mad King” and an enormous Wagner fan, finally underwrote a production in Munich in 1865, which was dogged by challenges. Opening night was delayed for almost four weeks because the soprano singing Isolde had lost her voice and because Wagner’s creditors were hot on his trail. A month after its premiere, Ludwig Schnorr von Carolsfeld, the 29-year-old tenor who sang Tristan, died mysteriously, reinforcing the opera’s reputation for being not only unstageable but dangerous. Nine years elapsed before its next performances.