One-Sentence Description: Tosca thinks she’s saved the life of her lover Mario when she stabs the sadistic police chief Scarpia to death, but she would be wrong, very wrong.
Tosca
Music drama in three acts
The Premiere
January 14, 1900, Teatro dell’Opera, Rome
The People
Floria Tosca, a famous opera singer, in love with
Mario Cavaradossi, a painter
Baron Scarpia, chief of police
Cesare Angelotti, Cavaradossi’s friend
The Percentage of Main Characters Who Don’t Make It Out Alive: 100%
The Place
The action takes place in Rome on the evening of June 17, 1800, and the following morning. Its three real-life settings still exist.
The Plot
ACT I: Inside the Church of Sant’Andrea della Valle
Angelotti has just escaped from prison and runs into the church to hide in his family’s private chapel. Cavaradossi is finishing a painting of Mary Magdalene, using a mysterious blond-haired woman seen at the church every day as a model. Tosca is immediately jealous of the blond woman, but eventually calms down, after ordering Cavaradossi to paint her eyes black. Cavaradossi offers to hide Angelotti at his villa that evening. Scarpia orders a search of the church and tells Tosca that Cavaradossi has left with the woman depicted in the painting. She rushes off to the villa, with one of Scarpia’s henchman following her, and the chief of police gloats over his plan to seduce Tosca and destroy Cavaradossi.
ACT II: Scarpia’s apartment in the Palazzo Farnese
Cavaradossi has been captured and brought to Scarpia’s apartment. As Scarpia prepares to dine, Tosca arrives and hears Cavaradossi being tortured. She reveals Angelotti’s hiding place and Cavaradossi is momentarily furious until Napoleon’s victory at Marengo is announced. Cavaradossi’s exultant cries result in him being taken to prison. Scarpia offers to let him go free if Tosca will succumb to his romantic advances. She agrees, as Scarpia explains that they will need to conduct a mock execution of Cavaradossi. As he is writing a safe conduct for the lovers, Tosca stabs Scarpia with a table knife and taunts him as he dies.
ACT III: Atop the Castel Sant’Angelo, early the next morning
Cavaradossi awaits his execution as Tosca explains Scaria’s supposed ruse — the soldiers will be firing blanks, so she coaches him on how to “die” convincingly. The executioners’ rifle fire and Cavaradossi’s death scene are completely convincing, however, as it involved live ammunition. Scarpia’s body is discovered, and the soldiers attempt to corner Tosca on the ramparts, but she hurls herself off the castle to her death below.
Pushing to the Limits
Despite its expansive settings, the opera is a claustrophobic pressure cooker of dramatic intensity, focused almost exclusively on the three main characters, with their vocal lines and the orchestra’s playing pushed to the limits of what was possible at the time. It is also Puccini’s most Wagnerian score with its extensive use of leitmotifs, although they are not as developed or modified as Wagner and others did with them. Tosca has always been more popular with audiences and with singers than it has been with critics, thanks to the vocal and dramatic opportunities it offers to its central trio.
Victorien Sardou
Playwright
The opera is based on La Tosca, an 1887 play by Victorien Sardou, the most influential proponent of the well-made play during the late 19th century. The genre’s characteristics included complex, tightly constructed plots driven by important but unlikely coincidences, two-dimensional characters, and a climactic scene that resolved the major plot issues. Sardou wrote La Tosca to showcase the famed French actor Sarah Bernhardt, who performed it throughout the world for many years, including on her four different farewell tours of the U.S.
Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa
Librettists
The team of Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa created Giacomo Puccini’s best librettos — those for La Bohème, Tosca, and Madame Butterfly. Illica’s primary responsibility was creating the dramatic structure and an initial prose text; Giacosa’s was versifying the text. Collaborating with Puccini wasn’t an easy process, given the composer’s frequent self-doubts, changes of opinion, and many demands for revisions.
Giacosa was never convinced the play was a viable libretto source, and Illica was barely speaking to Puccini by the time the opera opened. Despite their doubts and frustrations, Puccini, Illica, and Giacosa maintained enough mutual respect to collaborate again with great success on Madame Butterfly.
Giacomo Puccini
Composer
Giacomo Puccini was born in Lucca, Italy, in 1858, into a family lineage of church musicians. His first musical studies were with his father, who had studied with Donizetti, and an uncle. He entered the Milan Conservatory in 1880 where composer-teacher Amilcare Ponchielli wisely steered him away from liturgical music in favor of the opera stage.
Puccini could be imperious in his dealings with others, and often indulged his passions for sports cars, fishing, and hunting (women as well as wild game) to the detriment of his work schedule. Nevertheless, his best works demonstrate a sure grasp of theatrical effectiveness, memorable melodies, and an unparalleled ability to manipulate an audience’s emotional response. While his competitors focused on the newly popular verismo genre, with its intense emotional cauldron of lower-class life struggles, Puccini created works that blended the earlier bel canto tradition with aspects of verismo.
Historic Background
Led by Napoleon, Republican France fought two wars against Austria and the Holy Roman Empire between 1792 and 1802. In 1798, the French captured Rome and proclaimed it a republic; an Italian army recaptured the city 18 months later and restored papal authority. In the opera, Angelotti had been the consul of Republican Rome and Cavaradossi an ardent supporter of it; both are still Republicans, while Scarpia is an agent of the Holy Roman Empire.
The Battle of Marengo, which took place in northwest Italy on June 14, 1800, plays an important but shadowy role in the opera. Initially the Austrians claimed victory but a surprise attack by Napoleon later that day reversed the outcome. The reports of Napoleon’s victory were thus several hours later in reaching Rome than the erroneous earlier reports of his defeat, and the action in Act Two is directly related to this change in the news.
Funny Business
There’s not much in the opera itself. A grumbling sacristan who appears in Act I is allegedly a comic character; evidence for this claim is slight, other than the role offering an opportunity for a late-career basso to ham it up.
One of the most enduring anecdotes about Tosca concerns the soprano who flung herself off the castle rampart at the finale, only to bounce back into view several times courtesy of the trampoline that had been placed below. It happened at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Or maybe New York City Opera. Or perhaps in Stuttgart, depending on which version of the story you read.
The reasons vary, too, from stagehands who replaced the landing mattress with a trampoline to avenge themselves on a difficult diva to a safety-conscious crew member who tightened the trampoline’s slack springs, turning a gentle landing into a return flight. In other words, it may well be an urban legend.
A true story: I attended a Tosca performance in which the somewhat-long-in-the-tooth leading lady was unable to come to her feet after kneeling next to Scarpia’s body at the end of Act II. The baritone gallantly returned to life for a few moments to help her, then re-died.
To sum up
You’ll like Tosca if you like (see “Know the Score,” Pasatiempo, June 16):
- Unashamedly tuneful melodies that are turbocharged with Italianate emotion
- The concept of a Hallmark Hall of Fame tear-jerker as reinterpreted by Quentin Tarantino
- Intense drama with scenes of sadism, torture, and (warning!) attempted sexual assault