One-Sentence Description: Tosca thinks she’s saved the life of her lover Mario when she stabs the sadistic police chief Scarpia to death, but she would be wrong, very wrong.

Music drama in three acts

Rome’s Castel Sant’Angelo is the site of the opera’s final act. 
Moloch, Victorien Sardou (1882). In this caricature, Victorien Sardou “writes” a play by taking pages from his filing drawers of works by forgotten authors and the ideas of others, cutting them up, rearranging the pieces, and sticking them on a spindle. (Sardou was often accused of plagiarism or at best unoriginality in his fecund career.)
The team of composer Giacomo Puccini (from left) and co-librettists Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica created La Bohème, Tosca, and Madame Butterfly. 

