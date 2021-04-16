Threepenny Opera: The backstory

Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera is a celebrated adaptation of John Gay’s The Beggar’s Opera, first staged in London in 1728. Gay’s piece was an astonishing success, running for 62 consecutive performances at a time when 10 was considered a big hit. The Beggar’s Opera threw satirical punches in several directions, including the corruption of the British government (starting at the top with an attack on Prime Minister Robert Walpole) and London’s craze for the operas of Georg Frideric Handel.
Its songs consisted of new, often ironic lyrics fitted to 69 existing tunes, some of them British ballads (including “Greensleeves”), some European folksongs, and some from classical composers including Henry Purcell, Jeremiah Clarke, and Handel. A typical example: the stirring march of the Christian crusaders in Handel’s Rinaldo is transformed into the theme song for Macheath and his gang of thieves, who sing the melody to lyrics such as “Hark I hear the sound of coaches, the hour of attack approaches,” as they head out for an evening of plundering.
Brecht and Weill updated the setting to London at the time of Queen Victoria’s coronation in 1838 and threw out all the music except the first song. Weill then composed an eclectic score based on popular dances and early jazz, the most famous number being “Mack the Knife.” The onstage, seven-member Lewis Ruth jazz band played a total of 23 instruments, allowing Weill to create highly varied sonorities with a minimum of personnel.
The basics of the plot are the same. Macheath’s criminal empire and the beggars’ conglomerate run by Jonathan Peachum come into conflict when Macheath weds Polly Peachum. The Peachums were counting on Polly to fund their retirement by marrying well but now they realize she’ll soon be a young widow, as Macheath will inevitably be hanged for his crimes. He is captured and revealed as not only a crook but also a bigamist, with no fewer than five wives. Just as he is about to hanged, a messenger arrives from Queen Victoria with a pardon, as well as a title, a castle, and a pension.
The Threepenny Opera opened at Berlin’s Theater am Schiffbauerdamm in 1928, the 200th anniversary of The Beggar’s Opera. A Broadway production ran for just 12 performances in 1931. In 1954, an adaptation by composer- librettist Marc Blitzstein opened at the Theatre de Lys in Greenwich Village, securing its American success with a run of 2,707 performances.
