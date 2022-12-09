Some especially interesting repertory is featured on upcoming screenings in the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series, including Umberto Giordano’s rarely performed Fedora and jazz musician Terence Blanchard’s Champion.
A world premiere is up first, however, with The Hours by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Greg Pierce. It boasts a powerhouse cast of opera divas Renée Fleming and Joyce DiDonato, plus Broadway star Kelli O’Hara in the three leading roles, and it can be seen here on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The 50-year-old Puts started his opera career with Silent Night, about an impromptu Christmas ceasefire during World War I, which won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Music. The Hours is based on Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1998 novel of the same name and its 2002 film version, which starred Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Meryl Streep.
Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s 1925 novel Mrs. Dalloway and using several of her writing techniques, Cunningham interlaced three stories in his book — that of Woolf herself, trying to overcome depression to finish Mrs. Dalloway; of Laura Brown, a 1949 suburban housewife trying to read Woolf’s novel while preparing a birthday party for her husband; and of Clarissa Vaughn, a 1999 gay woman planning a party for a male friend who just received a major poetry award.
Each main character has her own sound world, and the three-hour opera takes advantage of the medium’s ability to present multiple scenes simultaneously, whether onstage in a literal fashion or through musical references across the different eras. Since the cast was determined early in the writing process, Puts was able to fashion his vocal lines around the particular skills of Fleming (Clarissa Vaughn), O’Hara (Laura Brown), and DiDonato (Virginia Woolf).
The Met’s production has been a popular success, with several performances already close to selling out, and positive reactions from many music critics. The New York Times’ Zachary Wolfe called it “an achingly — almost painfully — pretty, relentlessly stirring opera,” and Opera Wire said, “You can add The Hours to the list of must-see operas this season.” New York Classical Review opined, “This is not just an extended cultural franchise but a spellbinding score that has its own unique way with exploring and expressing this complex drama.”
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $22-$28, 505-988-1234, lensic.org