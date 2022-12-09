Some especially interesting repertory is featured on upcoming screenings in the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series, including Umberto Giordano’s rarely performed Fedora and jazz musician Terence Blanchard’s Champion.

A world premiere is up first, however, with The Hours by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Greg Pierce. It boasts a powerhouse cast of opera divas Renée Fleming and Joyce DiDonato, plus Broadway star Kelli O’Hara in the three leading roles, and it can be seen here on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

The 50-year-old Puts started his opera career with Silent Night, about an impromptu Christmas ceasefire during World War I, which won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Music. The Hours is based on Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1998 novel of the same name and its 2002 film version, which starred Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Meryl Streep.

