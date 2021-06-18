The Santa Fe Opera and the Kentucky Opera are teaming up to offer a free online workshop/performance of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about Mississippi voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Composed by Chandler Carter to a libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover, the opera tells the story of the Black former sharecropper whose political activism and powerful oratory during the 1960s helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. This Little Light of Mine will be available on the Kentucky Opera’s YouTube channel starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth, the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
'This Little Light' illuminates Juneteenth
Mark Tiarks
