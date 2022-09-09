‘The Werewolf’ prowls ABQ

Who’s the only composer ever to collaborate with celebrated author Victor Hugo on an opera? Why, it’s Louise Bertin, on a setting of his The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. In a later era, Bertin would have had a substantial career as a composer. She grew up in a deeply artistic milieu, and her music was held in high regard by Hugo, Hector Berlioz, who dedicated his song cycle Les Nuits d’été to her, and Franz Lizst, who created the piano-vocal score of her Faust opera. In 1827, Bertin’s The Werewolf was staged at Paris’ Opéra-Comique, making her one of the first female composers to have an opera professionally produced. Bertin soon tired of the sexism that prevented her musical career from developing and turned to poetry instead.
Now Opera Southwest’s chief musical sleuth, artistic director Anthony Barrese, has reconstructed the score to The Werewolf, which will be performed by his company at the Albuquerque Museum’s outdoor amphitheater. Despite its scary-sounding title, the opera is a comedy of intrigue, in which villagers fear that the wolf terrorizing their flocks might be a werewolf. It’s not, of course, and Bertin’s 80-minute comedy ends with love triumphant, very much in a Rossinian vein. It runs 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
