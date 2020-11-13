An SFO costume shop sale!

A costume from Die Fledermaus, courtesy San Francisco Opera

The SFO costume shop is having a big sale! Well, it’s not our Santa Fe Opera, but the other SFO, in San Francisco, and it’s online this year for the first time. So Santa Feans can participate from afar. More than 500 San Francisco Opera costumes will be available, most from the operettas The Merry Widow and Die Fledermaus (perfect for future party-going), and from Tannhäuser (for those of a more Wagnerian bent). Prices start at $75; specifications and photos for each costume will be available at sfopera.com/costumesale. Online shopping at begins at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 13 and ends at 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

