The SFO costume shop is having a big sale! Well, it’s not our Santa Fe Opera, but the other SFO, in San Francisco, and it’s online this year for the first time. So Santa Feans can participate from afar. More than 500 San Francisco Opera costumes will be available, most from the operettas The Merry Widow and Die Fledermaus (perfect for future party-going), and from Tannhäuser (for those of a more Wagnerian bent). Prices start at $75; specifications and photos for each costume will be available at sfopera.com/costumesale. Online shopping at begins at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 13 and ends at 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
The SFO costume shop sale!
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The New Mexico crime king rides again
- Open house: an online tour of the governor's mansion
- Racial expectations: '30 Americans' at the Albuquerque Museum
- Star Codes, Nov. 6 to 12
- Haunted Northern New Mexico
- Netflix documentary "Move"
- Thirteen books to lift your spirits
- Film noir
- Albuquerque stays with you
- Poetry of the Pandemic
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.