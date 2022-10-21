'Who's Cherubini and who's Medea?'

Sondra Radvanovsky as Medea; photo Marty Sohl, courtesy Metropolitan Opera

That was Leonard Bernstein’s reply in 1953 to an emergency telegram from La Scala Milan, asking if he could conduct a production with Maria Callas set to open in just 10 days. Lennie’s unfamiliarity with both wasn’t surprising. Callas was just beginning the string of legendary performances that brought from 1797 back to public awareness — and the shotgun marriage of conductor and diva concluded with a triumphant opening night.

Wedded bliss is nowhere to be found in Medea, however. The title character takes revenge on her ex-husband, Jason, by murdering their two children and killing the woman he is about to marry. In its scope, the role can be compared to Hamlet. Once Medea appears she seldom leaves the stage, dominating the action, and the finale is virtually a 25-minute soliloquy for her.

