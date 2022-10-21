That was Leonard Bernstein’s reply in 1953 to an emergency telegram from La Scala Milan, asking if he could conduct a production with Maria Callas set to open in just 10 days. Lennie’s unfamiliarity with both wasn’t surprising. Callas was just beginning the string of legendary performances that brought from 1797 back to public awareness — and the shotgun marriage of conductor and diva concluded with a triumphant opening night.
Wedded bliss is nowhere to be found in Medea, however. The title character takes revenge on her ex-husband, Jason, by murdering their two children and killing the woman he is about to marry. In its scope, the role can be compared to Hamlet. Once Medea appears she seldom leaves the stage, dominating the action, and the finale is virtually a 25-minute soliloquy for her.
The opera’s passionate savagery was decades ahead of its time (Carmen, from almost 80 years later, is its first true descendant), and it requires a soprano with exceptional dramatic skills. The Metropolitan Opera has one in Sondra Radvanovsky, and when General Manager Peter Gelb asked her what she’d like to sing to open the company’s new season, Medea was the answer. (It’s the sort of opera you stage once you’ve got the soprano who can do it justice; you don’t announce it and then start holding auditions with fingers crossed.)
Fortunately, it’s also the first offering in the Met Live in HD series this fall, so we can get to know the fascinating piece and enjoy Radvanovsky’s searing performance, which has been described by Operawire as “by far Radvanovsky’s most adventurous and riveting interpretation at the Met in her storied career,” and by New York Classical Review as “Radvanovsky at the height of her vocal and dramatic powers. Opera doesn’t get much better than this.”
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $22-$28, 505-988-1234, lensic.org