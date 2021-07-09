THE PLOT
The Count and Countess Almaviva
Figaro and Susanna, their servants, about to be married
Cherubino, a young pageboy, infatuated with the countess
Doctor Bartolo and Marcellina, his housekeeper
It’s Figaro and Susanna’s wedding day, but Count Almaviva, bored after a few years of marriage, wants to invoke an old custom — the right of the lord of the manor to have sex with a servant girl (such as Susanna) on her wedding night. While the bridal couple works to thwart the count, two more of their adversaries appear — Bartolo, demanding repayment of a loan made to Figaro, and Marcellina, whom Figaro must marry if he can’t pay up, which he can’t.
The countess plots with Susanna to expose her husband’s philandering; Susanna will write the count agreeing to a rendezvous, but they will send Cherubino in her place, dressed as a woman. The count interrupts them, and an increasingly fast-paced series of reversals and revelations occurs. Just when it seems Figaro may have to wed Marcellina, she and Bartolo discover that he is their long-lost, out-of-wedlock son.
Later that night, Susanna and the countess spring their trap on the count, with the countess taking Cherubino’s place in the charade. Unaware of their plot, Figaro believes that Susanna is being unfaithful to him, then realizes that she is in disguise as the countess. When the count appears, Figaro proclaims his love for her. The enraged nobleman calls others to witness “the countess’ ” treachery and everyone begs the count to absolve the wayward couple, which he refuses. The countess then enters, and the embarrassed count pleads for her forgiveness, which she grants.
PIERRE-AUGUSTIN CARON DE BEAUMARCHAIS
Playwright
Watchmaker, music teacher, inventor, diplomat, spy, litigant, horticulturist, arms dealer, satirist, financier, and active participant in both the American and French revolutions. Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais was all that and more during his lifetime and still found time to be the finest French playwright of the 18th century, thanks primarily to his Figaro trilogy: The Barber of Seville (1775), The Crazy Day, or the Marriage of Figaro (1784), and The Guilty Mother (1792).
While The Barber of Seville is a comedy of intrigue in which the aristocrat Almaviva and the servant Figaro team up to outwit the bourgeois Bartolo — with some commentary about the unfair treatment of women and class inequality added in — The Marriage of Figaro is a much deeper comedy of manners showing “the Revolution already in action,” as Napoleon Bonaparte put it. Figaro and Almaviva are now enemies and the play bristles with underclass resentment of the aristocracy and the monarchy. When Almaviva complains to Figaro, “The servants here take longer to dress than the masters,” his servant immediately snaps back, “That’s because they have no servants to help them.”
It took Beaumarchais several years to get Figaro publicly performed. King Louis XVI banned its presentation, even though the script was popular with the aristocracy, including his wife, Queen Marie Antoinette. After some modifications, including moving the setting from France to Spain and toning it down some, but by no means all, of the incendiary speeches, it premiered at the Théâtre Français in April 1784. Beaumarchais’ play earned more at the box office than any other French play of the 1700s. The author donated his royalties to charity.
LORENZO DA PONTE
Librettist
Lorenzo Da Ponte’s career was almost as varied as Beaumarchais’: He was a Venetian priest (a vocation undone by his twin passions for married women and liberal politics), Austrian librettist, arranger of operas for English theaters, and, after 1805, a greengrocer, book dealer, memoirist, and theater manager in Philadelphia and New York. In 1825, he became Columbia University’s first professor of Italian. He died in 1838 at age 89 and was buried at a cemetery in Queens.
Da Ponte was widely recognized as the most skilled Italian opera librettist of the 18th century, due to his dramatic instincts, facility with verse, pointed wit, and deep knowledge of classical poetry and drama. Most of his 49 opera texts were adaptations of plays or earlier librettos, as is the case in The Marriage of Figaro. Da Ponte transformed Beaumarchais’ stage masterpiece into an equally compelling opera version, eliminating characters and compressing scenes where necessary (in one case replacing most of the play’s third act with a five-word sentence), translating the French prose into Italian rhymed couplets, and creating masterful ensembles full of multilayered action.
In choosing a controversial, anti-monarchical play that premiered just a year earlier, Mozart and Da Ponte were courting Emperor Joseph II’s disapproval. To secure its approval, they toned down some of its sharpest barbs, especially Figaro’s long Act V soliloquy against “the accident of birth,” which elevated those much less worthy to high position. They transformed it into an aria condemning unfaithful wives, as Figaro mistakenly believes his fiancée Susanna to be.
WOLFGANG AMADÈ MOZART
Composer
With The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart made a quantum leap in the musical and dramatic sophistication of his Italian comic operas, as he did with the piano concertos written during the same years, 1785 and 1786. His earlier stage successes were in opera seria, such as his Idomeneo, and in singspiel, the German comic form that’s closer to operetta in feeling, although The Abduction from the Seraglio and The Impresario both contain some challenging music, especially for the sopranos.
His last completed opera buffa before Figaro, La finta giardiniera, premiered 11 years earlier when he was 19. It’s an attractive, youthful work, but it’s far from a masterpiece. Mozart started composing two other Italian comedies in 1783 but broke off work on them, probably realizing that the librettos were weak. An enthusiastic theatergoer and a perceptive critic of plays and actors, he was also a would-be playwright who started at least two scripts of his own. During the years leading up to Figaro, Mozart is known to have read more than 100 librettos without finding much to his liking.
The Marriage of Figaro was moderately successful during its Vienna premiere in May 1756; a Prague production later that year was a huge hit and led to the commission that resulted in Don Giovanni a year later. Figaro is widely considered Mozart’s most perfect opera and one of the genre’s most psychologically perceptive works. In the extended finales to acts II and IV, the composer reached a level of achievement for the interplay between stage action and musical form that has never been equaled. Although shorter and less overtly brilliant, the Act III finale is also ingenious in the way it integrates whispered dialogue and plot developments into what could be a static series of period dances.
NOTE: Mozart used “Amadeus” for his middle name just a few times, and always in jest when referring to himself in mock-Latin: “Wolfgangus Amadeus Mozartus.” Otherwise he opted for Amadè, Amadi, or Amado. When he wanted a German version, he used Gottlieb.
Something else
The inspiration for the time and place of Santa Fe opera’s new Figaro — France in the late 1930s — comes from Jean Renoir’s acclaimed 1939 film The Rules of the Game. As stage director Laurie Feldman pointed out, “It takes place at a time of great social change; of wars between the classes, and wars between the sexes, on the eve of a world-wide cataclysm.” Just like Beaumarchais’ original.
John Corigliano, composer of this season’s world premiere, The Lord of Cries, used Beaumarchais’ third Figaro play, The Guilty Mother, as the basis for The Ghosts of Versailles. His “grand opera buffa” premiered at the Met in December 1991 to near-universal acclaim. ◀
