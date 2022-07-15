Turn to the Falstaff section in this year’s program book and you’ll see the phrase “Co-production with Scottish Opera.” Such ventures are increasingly popular in opera; recent examples in Santa Fe include 2019’s The Thirteenth Child (with Odense Symphony Orchestra) and 2017’s The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (with Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera, and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music).
Here we’ll take a look at how the Falstaff co-production began and how the Santa Fe production staff is solving some of the challenges it entails.
At its most basic level, a co-production happens when multiple companies pay for the scenery, costumes, and properties. The production is then shipped to the different companies when they’re ready to perform it, often with a scenery and costume supervisor from the originating company.
Still, they often don’t provide much in savings compared to renting scenery and costumes.
For Charles MacKay, longtime general director of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (1985-2008) and the Santa Fe Opera (2008-2018), the real co-production benefits aren’t financial. They’re in what’s seen onstage. “I think of them as an investment in artistic integrity,” he says. “By pooling resources from several companies, you can create a better production and might be able to engage a higher-profile director and design team.”
MacKay should know: his extensive experience includes multiple co-productions at both companies, including the Steve Jobs opera. Another rewarding aspect can be bringing a worthy piece to (or back to) wider attention. “John Adams’ Nixon in China languished after its premiere in 1987,” he says, “and we lined up six or seven companies for a 2004 co-production that originated in St. Louis and really helped put it back on the map.”
Like many aspects of opera, co-production is not as simple as it sounds. It often springs from discussions at the general director level, as in the case of Falstaff. Director Sir David McVicar came to Santa Fe in the summer of 2019 to start planning a future Falstaff, but the plans were put on hold by the pandemic.
Around the same time, his in-the-works staging of Puccini’s Il Trittico at Scottish Opera was scuttled. Not only was it planned for indoors, it would have been expensive, with three completely different sets, and two of its three segments are tragic. McVicar and his production team settled on Falstaff, which could be staged outside and was decidedly more upbeat than Trittico. The Santa Fe Opera, it turned out, was interested in co-producing it.
The outdoor production premiered in Glasgow last July atop a temporary platform stage in their scene shop parking lot. The reviews of the original performances were glowing. The Times, the Guardian, the National, the Scotsman, the Herald, and the Telegraph all gave it four- or five-star reviews, with the Telegraph commenting, “David McVicar brings opulent beauty to a Glasgow car park. [Falstaff is] as luxurious as it is joyous.”
In a co-production, making the set compatible with stages of different sizes and configurations can be a major challenge. Sometimes it means subtracting scenic elements or building alternative pieces in smaller dimensions so it will fit. Sometimes it means adding scenery. (The latter happened with Santa Fe Opera’s La Donna del Lago, a 2013 co-production with the Metropolitan Opera; its huge stage required more scenery, as well as a video substitute for our Jemez Mountains backdrop.)
The Falstaff set evokes an Elizabethan theater: an elevated playing area in the back that’s covered by a big wooden canopy, with stairs on either side leading up to it. “It looks great on our stage,” says Director of Production Chelsea Antrim Dennis. “Scottish Opera really took our theater’s size and shape into consideration when they were designing it.”
Even such a seemingly simple unit set, with no moving pieces and no set change required, can generate challenges, especially given Santa Fe’s rotating repertory schedule. Dennis and SFO Technical Director Mike Ortiz described one challenge that was anticipated and one that wasn’t.
“In Scotland, they put the set onstage and just left it there for the performance run,” Ortiz says. “Here we have to be able to strike one production completely in 90 minutes or less, and load in another one in the same amount of time. That meant basically cutting the set into smaller pieces and then putting them on sections of decking with rollers underneath so they could be moved quickly.”
But the metal trusses used to hold up the canopy became a problem. “Scottish Opera built two sets of them, one for the outdoor performances and the other for use in a [traditional proscenium-arch] theater,” Ortiz explains. “By mistake, they sent us the outdoor version, some of which won’t work on our stage.” Fortunately, the opera was able to locate truss material made to metric sizes in this country. (Ironically, our English-style measurements in inches and feet aren’t compatible with scenery built in the United Kingdom.)
Dennis mentioned another issue that often arises. “Terminology can be very different from country to country,” she says. “In Italy, they don’t use stage right and stage left. They’ll use the name of the streets on either side of the stage. That’s what’s painted on the scenery pieces themselves. I’ve had to do Google Map searches to figure out which side is which.” In the case of La Scala, it’s Via Giuseppe Verdi for stage left and Piazza della Scala for stage right; Via Arrigo Boito, named for the Falstaff librettist, runs behind the theater.
Sometimes it’s hard to get the scenery to fit the theater when a co-production goes to its second venue, and sometimes it’s hard to get the costumes to fit the singers. Santa Fe’s Falstaff soloists differ so much in size and shape from their Scottish predecessors that the company is building elaborate new Jacobean-era costumes for most of them, costume director Blaire Gulledge says.
“We had the original costumes sent so we could work from them, which was very helpful,” Gulledge says. “We tried to get them here earlier, but it was too expensive [to ship them separately], so they came with the scenery. That created a big challenge because we couldn’t figure out how many or which ones we’d need to build until they got here.”
The fewer the better, for the bottom line anyway.
It’s a lot of costumes to construct, especially since 28 chorus costumes are being made as well. (The original performances were under coronavirus conditions, so the chorus sang from offstage in street clothes.) All in all, says Gulledge, “we’re building six costumes here and there are five or six we’re pulling and adapting. Fifteen women’s costumes are being built in Connecticut, and all the men’s chorus is coming from Steppenwolf Theatre’s costume shop in Chicago.”
That’s not an unusual situation, especially with a production (and a season) this large. Santa Fe’s costume shop isn’t big enough to build everything here, so outsourcing costumes to other shops is a standard practice.
There are two bits of silver lining in all this. The company was able to find supernumeraries who could fit their costumes, rather than vice versa, and the principal costumes from Scotland are being used for the understudies. Yes, even they have their own costumes, in part because they’re so complex — a woman’s costume may have seven or eight layers, plus a hat — and because there’s a higher likelihood an understudy or two will be called on to perform, what with COVID-19 lurking about.
Even with the workload and timetable challenges, Gulledge is enthusiastic about the production. “It’s exciting for us because there are so many materials and textures in these costumes. They’re beautiful, they’re luxe, and they’re what people are secretly hoping for.”
The costume process has been greatly helped by the presence of Lorna Price, Scottish Opera’s head of costumes, as well as the associate costume designer for this production. (McVicar is something of a Renaissance man, appropriately for this opera. He designed the scenery and costumes, with an assistant in each area, along with directing it.) Price and Gulledge met in New York last fall to review the chorus costume designs and buy fabrics for them, and she has been onsite for two extended periods in 2022 leading up to opening night.
Price is enthusiastic about Santa Fe (“I love it here! I want to move.”) and about another benefit of co-production collaboration. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years now and here at your opera I’ve just learned about this revolutionary method of making fat paddings,” she says. “It’s a honeycomb-shaped material which can give you the bulk without using layers and layers of wadding.
“You can even put ice packs in it, which will be wonderful here. [Traditional fat suits are notorious for being very hot.] What looks like the heavy rolls of fat are added on top, using a beanbag-like material. And it can be washed! I’m definitely taking this back to the U.K.”