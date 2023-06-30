The Flying Dutchman 1.0

The Flying Dutchman
Romantic opera in three acts
The Premiere
January 2, 1843, Royal Court Theater, Dresden, Germany
The People
The Dutchman
Daland, the Norwegian captain of a merchant ship
Senta, his daughter
Erik, a huntsman in love with Senta
The Percentage of Main Characters Who Don’t Make It Out Alive: 50%
The Place
The seacoast of southern Norway
The Plot
ACT I: A steep, rocky shore
Daland’s ship takes refuge to wait out a storm, and it is suddenly joined by a ghostly ship with blood-red sails. Its captain steps ashore and laments his fate — destined to sail forever unless he can find a loyal wife — and he can go ashore to search just one day every seven years, as a punishment for his blasphemy. The Dutchman, as he describes himself, offers Daland a vast treasure in exchange for one night of lodging and the hand of his daughter Senta in marriage. Daland is overjoyed by the wealth he may soon acquire.
ACT II: Daland’s home in the port of Sandwike
While the women of Sandwike spin wool, Senta sings of her obsession with a mysterious man in a painting on the wall. He is a sea captain known as the “Flying Dutchman,” and Senta vows to save him from his fate wandering the oceans. Erik enters and declares his devotion to Senta, then describes a nightmare in which he saw her sailing away with the Dutchman. She reiterates her desire to rescue the accursed captain, and Erik rushes out. The Dutchman and Daland enter; her father introduces the stranger and Senta promises eternal fidelity to him. Daland celebrates his good fortune.
ACT III: The harbor in Sandwike
The villagers invite those aboard the Dutchman’s vessel to join in celebrating their safe arrival with Daland’s crew, but their sinister appearance scares the townspeople away. Erik pleads with Senta not to marry the Dutchman, who overhears their conversation. Convinced Senta is committed to Erik, the Dutchman sets sail, announcing that he is the legendary captain. As the Dutchman’s ship sinks, Senta proclaims her eternal fidelity and throws herself into the sea. She and the Dutchman are then seen ascending to heaven.
The Legend
The ghost ship legend developed in the 17th century, involving the treacherous passage around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa and a Dutch East India Company captain who swore to the devil that he would sail “until doomsday” if necessary to make it around the cape. Its original name was the Cape of Storms; it was renamed in a public relations maneuver to encourage more ships to use the faster but more dangerous route near the cape to what is now Indonesia.
The Background
In My Life, his enormous 1870 autobiography, Richard Wagner claimed composing The Flying Dutchman was immediately inspired by a stormy sea voyage he and his wife Minna took from Latvia to London in the summer of 1839 as they fled their creditors.
The voyage along the Norwegian coast was indeed stormy as well as protracted, lasting more than two weeks instead of the planned four days, but there’s no evidence for such an immediate connection. Many years earlier Wagner credited his inspiration to reading Heinrich Heine’s From the Memoirs of Herr von Schnabelewopski, in which a chapter was devoted to the legend.
Heinrich Heine
Heine, who lived from 1797 to 1856, was a German poet, author, and social critic best known outside Germany for his collection of bittersweet love poems, The Book of Songs, published in 1827. It and his later poetry served as the texts for an estimated 8,000 different musical settings by composers including Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Lizst, and Brahms during the 19th century.
Heine’s verse juxtaposed the sound of earlier German lyric poetry with a distinct skepticism about the values of the Romantic era, giving them an ironic, edgy quality. His most influential prose work was the four-volume Pictures of Travel (1826 to 1831), which wove together fact, invention, autobiography, social commentary, and literary criticism, and hugely influenced other writers who tried to master his style.
From the Memoirs of Herr von Schnabelewopski, written circa 1831, combines elements of his travel writing with his interest in legends and folk tales, and his often-outlandish sense of humor. (Heine’s fictional memoirist claimed to be born on April 1, 1795, and to have a footman named Prrschtzztwitsch. “To pronounce this name properly one must sneeze at the same time,” he wrote.)
While Wagner viewed the Dutchman legend as a tale of sacred love, Heine’s point of view was satirical. Herr von S. waxes nostalgic, recalling his grand-aunt’s recitation of the legend, goes to a staged version of it in Amsterdam, and promptly misses most of the performance in favor of a quickie with “a wondrous lovely Eve” of “fascinating amiability” from the upper balcony, notoriously a haunt of prostitutes. He returns to his seat just in time for the final scene and from it draws the conclusion that women should not marry Flying Dutchmen and men should avoid marrying women of any kind.
Heinrich Heine may have provided Wagner’s inspiration for The Flying Dutchman, as well as an important aspect of the plot for his 1845 music-drama Tannhäuser, but that didn’t prevent the composer from reviling Heine in print.
Wagner claimed that he published his violently antisemitic essay Jewishness in Music, “to explain to ourselves the involuntary repellence possessed for us by the nature and personality of the Jews.” It was published anonymously in 1850 and again in a much-enlarged version, this time under Wagner’s name, in 1869.
In it, he wrote, “The Jews have never produced a true poet. [Heinrich Heine] reached the point where he duped himself into a poet, and was rewarded by his versified lies being set to music by our own composers. He was the conscience of Judaism, just as Judaism is the evil conscience of our modern civilization.”
Richard Wagner
Librettist-composer
The Wagners’ stay in London was brief; they soon headed to Paris where Wagner was convinced fame and fortune awaited him composing for the Paris Opera, the artistically conservative bastion of the French grand opera tradition. It was not to be.
Instead, he had to eke out a living writing music criticism and making insipid arrangements of highlights from other composers’ operas. The only money Wagner ever got paid by the Parisian company was for his Flying Dutchman scenario, written early in 1841. (He originally planned Dutchman as a one-act curtain raiser prior to a longer ballet, then a popular combination at the Paris Opera, but the company rejected the idea, buying just the scenario instead.)
Wagner then wrote the full text for The Flying Dutchman, as he did for all his completed operas, preferring to call it the poem rather than the libretto. It was finished in May 1841 and his draft score for the piece was completed in November. (In typical fashion, he ignored the awkward fact that he’d sold its scenario.)
The Wagners moved back to Germany in 1842, and Wagner’s career prospects improved almost immediately. His immense Rienzi, the Last of the Tribunes was accepted for production by Dresden’s Royal Court Theater, despite its six-hour length. (It and The Flying Dutchman were composed roughly contemporaneously; Rienzi was closely modeled on the grand operas of Giacomo Meyerbeer, which were incredibly popular in Paris.)
Meanwhile, The Flying Dutchman was taken up by Dresden’s brand-new Royal Saxon Court Theater, and the two operas premiered just 10 weeks apart, in late 1842 and early 1843.
One was an immediate success and received hundreds of productions in Europe and U.S. over the next few decades. The other was a failure, taken out of the repertory after just four performances. It was The Flying Dutchman, which gained popularity as the century progressed, especially after Wagner revised it in 1860.
Even though the piece is short by Wagner’s standards, audiences are treated to three iterations of the Dutchman’s story.
The first is the celebrated overture, which limns the essential conflict through a series of musical motifs. It was intended, the composer later wrote, to “lead the central idea at the heart of the drama to a conclusion which would correspond, with a sense of presentiment, to the resolution of the action on stage.”
In her Act Two ballad, Senta recounts the Dutchman legend, which has obsessed her for years. And of course, the plot’s third iteration is the opera itself.
Wagner’s score is very much a transitional creation, a hybrid of a traditional “numbers opera” with many identifiable arias, duets, and choruses having clear beginnings and endings, with some more flexibly developed scenes that point toward his future style. Occasionally the two styles overlap, as in the beginning of the third act, when the conventional-sounding chorus of Norwegian sailors battles musically with the ghostly demons from the Dutchman’s ship and are eventually overwhelmed by it.
To sum up
You’ll like The Flying Dutchman if you like (see “Know the Score,” Pasatiempo, June 16):
- The idea of attending a Richard Wagner opera but haven’t actually done so — many operagoers find it his most immediately accessible piece
- Believing that a woman might actually commit suicide out of her love for you, narcissist that you are
- Relatively short operas — about two hours, 45 minutes including one intermission, according to the SFO website