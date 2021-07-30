A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Adapted from the Shakespeare by Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears
Composer Benjamin Britten
World premiere in June 1960 at the Jubilee Hall, Aldeburgh
To most of us, the stark, arid landscape of northern New Mexico doesn’t look remotely like a perfect setting for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. But then, most of us aren’t Netia Jones, the British polymath serving as stage director and designer of the scenery, costumes, and projections for Benjamin Britten’s masterful version of the Shakespeare work at the Santa Fe Opera.
When Jones first came to our state, well before she was hired by SFO, “the first thing that struck me about it was the mixture of scientific and imaginative,” she says. “New Mexico is a place of rich folklore, of long story-telling traditions, very attractive to artists, and a home to all kinds of scientific activity.”
The importance of astronomy to Shakespeare and in current-day New Mexico will be one of the first things attendees notice about Jones’ production, which has small telescopes dotting the stage. “Astronomy played a really big role in Shakespeare’s imagination,” she says. “He was living at this momentous time when Ptolemaic thinking was replaced by Copernican thinking, with Tycho Brahe and Johannes Kepler creating ways to measure the movements of the planets. Shakespeare was interested in this not so much in a scientific way but a poetic one.”
One of Jones’ specialties is site-specific productions, which are staged at venues other than theaters. Her approach to them greatly influenced her point of view with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “You’re always really thinking about the environment where it’s being performed and what the journey is like for the audience. It’s hugely important in this production, because almost all of this piece takes place in nature, and the environment here isn’t just the theater, it’s the whole outdoor setting.”
Scholars believe that A Midsummer Night’s Dream was written around 1596, based on topical references in it and textual similarities to its contemporary, Romeo and Juliet.
Just as dark, powerful forces can be unleashed here at night (“We’ve already had extraordinary lightning and howling gales during tech rehearsal,” Jones says), the point of going to “the forests wild” outside Athens is that the characters leave a place dominated by rational thought for one where the darker sides of their personalities can be unleashed and explored.
Britten was long fascinated by the twin themes of innocence and its corruption, and of the delights and dangers of the night and sleep. His operas The Turn of the Screw and Billy Budd are particularly well known for exploring the corruption of innocence, while the song cycle Nocturne and the Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings focused on night and sleep. (The latter was memorably performed here in 2019 as part of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.)
Aspects of Freudian and Jungian psychology also underlie the production, especially in the opera’s middle act, in which the four young lovers begin to be governed by their unfiltered impulses. Centered in part on the notion of the shadow, and the aspects of our personalities that we reject and repress, Carl Jung’s psychology is particularly visible in this staging, with each of the major characters having an onstage shadow at times during its course. [Jung visited New Mexico in 1925 and wrote about what he learned from Ochwiay Biano, a Taos Pueblo elder in his book Memories, Dreams, Reflections.]
The tenor Duke Kim, an apprentice artist who is playing Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, moved with his family from their native South Korea to Orange County, California, when he was 14.
“The word ‘shadows’ recurs so many times in the text,” Jones says. “The fairies are described as shadows, Oberon is the king of shadows, and of course it ends with Puck’s epilogue, ‘If we shadows have offended...’ I haven’t really added things to the production that aren’t there already in the text, it’s just a question of interpretation and emphasis.”
Other features of Jones’ staging hearken back to Elizabethan theater. Most of the action takes place on a platform stage (“Not at all elaborate, at least to start with,” she says) that’s equipped with trapdoors (“Shakespeare’s favorite stage trick”). Due to coronavirus issues, the prominent children’s chorus is being replaced by adult singers. As Jones points out, this is not only more historically authentic, it emphasizes the exploration of darkness and murkiness at the heart of the production.
One of the opera’s most memorable scenes takes place near the end of Act II, when the mismatched pairs of lovers arrive onstage, and a series of quarrels and fights ensues among the four.
“Hermia likes to be in control, and she’s used to getting her way,” says Adanya Dunn, who plays the role. “She knows she has a certain kind of power over people, regardless of her small stature. She’s an independent woman who also enjoys having attention.”
Are there any connections between Hermia and Adanya? “Absolutely,” she says. “One hundred percent.”
Michael J. Hawk (Demetrius) says, “Hermia and Demetrius should be a perfect match, at least in theory. He’s a rule follower. His name comes from Demeter, the Greek god of sacred law, and he starts out as this totally buttoned-up prep-school boy.” (Hawk admits that his “perfectly coiffed hair” was just one of many similarities with Demetrius.) “But when Demetrius is drugged by Puck, he becomes this hyper-masculine football bro who’s the total opposite of the well-kempt kid from Act I.”
Their fight scene takes full advantage of their height difference — Dunn is 5’ 4” and Hawk is 6’ 5” — and is intensely physical. “Let’s just say that Michael and I are getting to know each other on a whole new level,” says Dunn, laughing. Hawk adds, “I’m lifting her all the time, spinning her around, she crawls up and down me. Sometimes I throw her to the other side of the stage. It’s all made possible by Adanya’s body control and her ability to maintain her vocal line while doing all this.”
In staging the scene this way, Jones is taking advantage of two serendipities. During the pandemic, Hawk lost almost 100 pounds through a training regimen that emphasized weightlifting and leg strength; Dunn, who grew up in Toronto, is a former competitive figure skater with lots of dance and yoga training. She’s also a pole dancer who has developed what she calls “pole-dance burlesque opera-singing routines. So I know how to sing while going up and down holding myself in different positions.”
Neither Teresa Perrotta (Helena) nor Duke Kim (Lysander) were familiar with the play or the opera. Both thought they had been given small roles when they first saw their character’s name. It turns out that they’re doing their first big roles with a major company. “Duke and I, we’re like puppies to start out,” Perrotta says, describing their characters. “Then all hell breaks loose in the second act.”
“We just started staging it yesterday,” Kim says. “It’s going to be chaos! We’re running around, rolling around on top of each other. We have these stark personality changes after the potions have been administered.”
Perrotta’s description of Helena as a puppy is apt. In Act I, she tries to win back Demetrius by singing “I am your spaniel,” in music that she describes as “flowy and flirty, very ingenue-esque, but she’s also desperate, and you can hear it in the music.” By Act II, she’s singing a different tune. Literally. “My music is in a higher range, and it’s much more text-driven. She even wants to fight Hermia, and they used to be best friends.”
Of course, no discussion of A Midsummer Night’s Dream would be complete without a look at the “rude mechanicals,” as Puck calls them, who perform The Most Lamentable Comedy and Most Cruel Death of Pyramus and Thisbe in Act III. Brenton Ryan, who is also in The Marriage of Figaro, appears as the bellows-mender Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
“Flute is innocent and naïve and young, with no self-awareness,” Ryan says, “so Britten writes him singing out of tune and cracking notes, like his voice is just about to break. He’s the least experienced performer, and he desperately wants to play a male role. ‘I have a beard coming,’ he optimistically points out. He’s frustrated at again playing a woman, but once he sees how big Thisbe’s part is, he takes it seriously and surprises everybody with his talent.”
For Ryan and his colleagues, the key to comic success in their drama will come from playing it with total earnestness. “Netia’s point of view is that being in this amateur theater troupe is the height of achievement for the working-class people in the town,” Ryan says. “She wants our performance to feel like a combination of Waiting for Godot and Waiting for Guffman.” ◀
