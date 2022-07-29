The butterfly effect

David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly was the first play composer Huang Ruo saw in America after arriving here in 1996 to study at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. “I went because I knew Puccini’s opera,” he says, “and because I knew there was an Asian actor in it. I remember it was very shocking, and it struck me deeply.”
Twenty-six years later — and after three earlier collaborations — their operatic version of M. Butterfly will become the Santa Fe Opera’s 18th world premiere when it opens on Saturday, July 30.
Its plot is based on a real-life event. In 1986, a French diplomat and his romantic partner, a Chinese Opera singer, were convicted of spying for China. Their trial received international news coverage when it was revealed that for more than 20 years the diplomat had incorrectly believed the singer, who specialized in female roles, was a woman.
Hwang heard about the news reports at a Los Angeles cocktail party and was convinced it contained stage potential. About a year later, he had the “Aha!” moment that provided the entry point to the play. While driving down Santa Monica Boulevard, he asked himself, “What did the diplomat think he was getting with this Chinese actress?”
The answer came clearly. “He probably thought he’d found his own Madame Butterfly.” Hwang refracted the racism, misogyny, and imperialism found in Giacomo Puccini’s opera through the framework of the diplomat/singer relationship in his M. Butterfly, which premiered on Broadway in 1988 to great success. A 2017 revival gave the playwright an opportunity to update some of the original text and to recalibrate other aspects to reflect current viewpoints.
The opera libretto has two aspects in particular that come from the revival. “One is to look at gender fluidity in the context of how we understand it today as opposed to 35 years ago,” Hwang says. “The original play turns a lot on one ‘gotcha’ revelation: you thought he was a woman and now he’s a man!”
Here Hwang references the moment composer Huang Ruo found most shocking, the onstage anatomical confirmation of the opera singer’s maleness. That’s still part of the opera, the playwright says, and a powerful part, but he’s also creating a more nuanced approach, viewing the relationship as part of a range of possibilities that lovers negotiate.
“The second is to elevate the Chinese point of view to be more equal to the Western lens of the play,” says Hwang. “One theatrical manifestation of that equality is that we’ve added a scene from a Chinese Opera, Butterfly Lovers, which also deals with gender confusion. And it’s an opera that Shi Pei Pu, the real person, was famous for performing.”
One question that arises whenever an artistically successful play is turned into an opera is “Why?” If it worked so well in its original form, what can opera-tizing it add? For Huang Ruo, the answer lies at the heart of the art form.
“Opera is such a wonderful medium for love and death, in that order,” he says, “and so is M. Butterfly, with its intimate story. The strength of opera is to be able to dig even deeper into the psychological and emotional states of the characters.”
The creative team is also quick to point out another important aspect of the play and the opera. Both can be understood and enjoyed without prior knowledge of Puccini’s opera, since the text provides the necessary information. However, for those who do know Madame Butterfly, there will be some “Easter eggs” along the way to be discovered.
One occurs at the very beginning of the opera, where the composer takes the little theme that begins Puccini’s opera and inverts it — turning the melody upside down — for his overture, changing one note to give it an Asian quality. Both operas also have a humming chorus, which in M. Butterfly represents the memories of the diplomat.
The playwright and the composer each have one Santa Fe credit to date. For Hwang, it was the text for Osvaldo Golijov’s Ainadamar, staged in 2005, which he remembers as “an exciting and exhilarating experience.” The composer, director Peter Sellars, and soprano Dawn Upshaw were all committed to making changes throughout the rehearsal process, which is unusual in opera.
“On opening night, I didn’t know what her last line was going to be,” Hwang recalls, “because I’d given Osvaldo several possibilities and wasn’t sure which one he landed on.” Critics landed on terms like “hauntingly beautiful” (The Washington Post) to describe the production, which sold out its six-performance run.
Dr. Sun Yat-sen, Huang Ruo’s first opera, had its American premiere here in 2014. There was drama backstage aplenty. The tenor who played the title role dropped out two weeks after rehearsals began. Joseph Dennis, then an apprentice, stepped into the part, which was sung entirely in Mandarin. The New York Times described the latter’s experience as “a trial by fire, which he passed admirably” and said the former “blends Western classical idioms with Chinese traditions into a distinctive style that is characterized by a strong dramatic bent.”
M. Butterfly’s librettist and composer first worked together on a revival of Hwang’s early play, The Dance and the Railroad, which was staged in 2013. Huang Ruo scored the production. (Coincidentally, one of the play’s two characters is a Chinese Opera performer.) Their next collaboration was An American Soldier, a one-act opera about the suicide of a Chinese American U.S. Army soldier who had been harassed and beaten by his fellow soldiers. It premiered in a Washington National Opera staging in 2014.
“I may be the only artistic director ever to tell a composer his opera needed to be longer.” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ James Robinson says with a laugh at the recollection, but he was right. The Missouri company commissioned a full-length version of An American Soldier, which was widely acclaimed in its 2018 premiere.
Robinson is stage directing M. Butterfly, and he also led Dr. Sun Yat-Sen here, so he has first-hand experience with three of Huang Ruo’s five operas. “I think he has developed so much as a creator of dramatic works,” Robinson says. “He understands the pacing of theater and just keeps getting better and better at it. English is not his first language, but he really sets the English language beautifully. He has a very distinctive way of writing for the voice.”
Robinson is widely admired in the opera world for helping to develop and stage contemporary works and premieres, including Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which went from St. Louis to the Metropolitan Opera in 2021, and his Champion, which is making the same journey in 2023. He’s uniquely positioned to work with living composers, with an undergraduate degree in music composition and graduate studies with Dominick Argento, an underperformed American composer. Robinson’s interest in opera production sprang from ushering at the Santa Fe Opera in 1987, fueled in particular by Tatiana Troyanos’ performance in Handel’s Ariodante; his first work as a stage director was with the company’s apprentice program a few years later.
After its final dress rehearsal on Thursday, July 28, M. Butterfly will be in the hands of conductor Carolyn Kuan and the opera’s stage management staff. Kuan is a frequent interpreter of Huang Ruo’s music, including Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. The New York Times praised her conducting of it here as “a confident and urgent reading of the score.”
In rehearsing a new opera, she says, “My job is to understand how to support the composer, number one, but also how to support the director.” Kuan is also very much attuned to the needs of the singers. Like Robinson, she has extensive training in a related discipline, having studied voice seriously for about 12 years.
During performances, it’s not only a question of being supportive but also cohesive. “I’m the glue that keeps everything together,” she says. “When there are conflicting needs, it’s up to the conductor to adjust in the moment as best as possible for the performers.”
Kuan acknowledges there’s a different kind of pressure around a big premiere. “I always want to be an advocate for the composer no matter what I’m performing,” she says, “but Beethoven’s symphonies will still be around no matter how I conduct them. Huang Ruo is a dear friend and an artist I admire, so it’s very different.”
And, as she points out, “Beethoven can’t jump out of the grave and come hunt me down.”