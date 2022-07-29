The butterfly effect

Song Liling (Kangmin Justin Kim) and René Gallimard (Mark Stone) in M. Butterfly; photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly was the first play composer Huang Ruo saw in America after arriving here in 1996 to study at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. “I went because I knew Puccini’s opera,” he says, “and because I knew there was an Asian actor in it. I remember it was very shocking, and it struck me deeply.”

Twenty-six years later — and after three earlier collaborations — their operatic version of M. Butterfly will become the Santa Fe Opera’s 18th world premiere when it opens on Saturday, July 30.

The butterfly effect

From left, René Gallimard (Mark Stone) and Song Liling (Kangmin Justin Kim); photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
The butterfly effect

Song Liling (Kim); photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

Popular in the Community