When the audience is laughing uproariously and applauding before the overture ends — especially when there’s steady rain falling beyond on the open hall — you know you’ve got a hit on your hands.
Well, that’s true if it’s a comedy, which the Santa Fe Opera’s new staging of The Barber of Seville definitely is — thanks to inventive stage director Stephen Barlow, his crackerjack young cast, and Andrew D. Edwards’ witty scenery and costumes.
The 2022 season’s second opera opened Saturday, and a big part of the credit for the its success also goes to 32-year-old Mexican conductor Iván López-Reynoso, in his U.S. debut. He led the company in a stylish and propulsive interpretation of the brilliant score, with transparent textures allowing Rossini’s piquant orchestrations to be fully appreciated. There also was plenty of room for the singers to add some of their own ornamentations, in period style. Let’s hope he’s back in Santa Fe soon.
The comedic synergy between Barlow and singers was apparent throughout, with fresh ideas cleanly executed throughout the opera’s three-hour duration. Only once or twice, near the end, did the staging feel like standard-issue material, which is an exceptional achievement.
The rambunctious, anarchic world of commedia dell’arte — the historic Italian tradition of improvised comedy — was clearly the inspiration for much of what transpired. The extended set pieces, such as Figaro’s shaving of Bartolo, are embedded in the score. In commedia, they’re called burla. What Barlow and company added were the lazzi, best translated as shtick, which were an unwritten part of the tradition.
These short, punchy bits peppered the production. When Figaro breaks some of Bartolo’s crockery offstage, per the score, the noise is mildly amusing. When he leaves only to return with a wooden box emblazoned “Crash Box” to make the noise onstage, it’s hilarious.
The principals — Emily Fons (Rosina), Jack Swanson (Almaviva), Joshua Hopkins (Figaro), Nicholas Newton (Basilio) and Kevin Burdette (Bartolo) — were just as adept vocally as they were comedically.
The big arias — Figaro’s “Largo al factotum,” Rosina’s “Una voce poco fa” and Almaviva’s sometimes-omitted “Cessa di più resistere” near the opera’s end — were exceptional. Hopkins was especially notable for his breath control and for the cutting power of his dark baritone, while Swanson’s accurate coloratura and easy facility with high notes were remarkable.
The duets, ensembles, and the extended Act I finale are the opera’s real drivers, however, and they received the same kind of elan and precision as the arias.
Almaviva is an unusual role in that it requires real acting skill along with swoon-worthy singing, since he’s impersonating other characters — an impoverished student, a drunken soldier and a bogus music teacher — much more than he’s wooing Rosina as himself. Fortunately, Swanson, who has something of a Minnesota-cice aura, proved to be as adept at comedy as he is with coloratura.
As Bartolo, the lanky Burdette gave what can only be called a master class in comic technique. His diction and patter singing are superior, his energy seems boundless, and as a physical comedian he’s the closest thing the opera world has to Dick Van Dyke. His character has a fiendishly difficult aria in Act I, much of which he sang while standing on one foot in various yoga-esque poses, to cite just one example.
There’s also comedy in the scenic and costume designs, coming mostly from anachronistic juxtapositions. The basic look is 18th century, but cellphones, laptops, yoga mats and wireless headsets are prominently featured.
The onstage band that helps Almaviva serenade Rosina was a full-blown Mariachi troupe. It’s Mexican, of course, not Spanish, and it featured instruments like trumpets, guitars and accordions that were nowhere close to what was being heard from the pit, making it even more amusing.
Almaviva’s three disguises also contributed to the fun. As the student “Lindoro,” he wears blue jeans and a hoodie from the Universidad de Sevilla. As the beer-swilling soldier it’s paramilitary commando gear. As the substitute music teacher, he’s a smarmy, door-to-door Mormon proselytizer.
Directors these days often stress the characters’ darker sides, but not so here, in keeping with the production’s comedic focus. For example, the music master Basilio is often portrayed as physically slimy, especially in his aria about slandering Almaviva.
Here, Newton (who sings it very well) adopts an infectious joie de vivre, gleefully typing his patter into his MacBook, then sending it to his iPhone so Bartolo can read it. As the oldest character, Bartolo requires technological help in order to operate the phone, but he’s soon scrolling wildly through the text with just as much glee in reading it as Basilio had in typing it.
Choreographer credits are seldom seen with a production of this opera, but they appear here and with good reason. Mitchell Harper’s work includes a show-stopping kick-line for the mariachi band at the end of the serenade scene and four dapper Fred Astaire types who enliven the maid’s otherwise uninteresting aria, first with their dancing and then with a lightning-fast costume change at the end, whipping off her drab skirt and cap to reveal a glamorous gown-clad woman underneath.
Now back to that laughter- and applause-inducing overture. As the opera begins, a giant topiary mustache sits upstage center. When the orchestra heads towards the overture’s final section, an enormous bust of Rossini slowly rises behind the mustache. After a pause, the bust heads downstage towards the audience, picking up the perfectly placed facial hair as it travels.
The front of the bust turns out to be Bartolo’s house, with the mouth serving as the door and the eyes as windows to the obligatory second story. When it later rotates to become the interior, Rosina is revealed upstairs as bird in a gilded cage, complete with swing. For Act II, the swing and cage are replaced with a bathtub (and some strategically placed bubbles).
All in all, The Barber of Seville is the funniest, wittiest and best-sung comedy here since Laurent Pelly’s Platée in 2007.