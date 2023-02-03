The Rossini company: Opera Southwest

Tenor Christopher Bozeka in the title role (but disguised as a nun) and soprano Lindsay Ohse as Countess Adèle in Opera Southwest’s production of Count Ory, photos Lance W. Ozie

 Lance W. Ozier

The Metropolitan Opera has been around 92 years longer than Opera Southwest and its budget is 350 times larger, but on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Albuquerque company will surpass it, in at least one area, when it will have staged more operas by Gioachino Rossini than any other American company. The upcoming production of his masterful comedy Count Ory will be Opera Southwest’s 11th work by the composer, a track record that includes such rarely staged titles as Otello (performed in 2012), The Turk in Italy (2016), Marriage by Promissory Note (2019), and The Silken Ladder (2021).

Credit for the Rossini record breaking goes to Artistic Director Anthony Barrese. He saw his first opera, Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights, as a teenager, and it didn’t impress him, but a week later, a Barber of Seville at the New England Conservatory of Music “just hit me like a bolt of lightning.” Barrese’s podium debut was with Puccini’s La Bohème in Milan; he subsequently served as a frequent guest conductor with the Dallas Opera, Sarasota Opera, and Florida Grand Opera, among other companies.

Opera Southwest Artistic Director Anthony Barrese; center, Sean Anderson in the title role in William Tell (2017); top right, Lindsey Ohse as Amenaide in Tancredi (2016); bottom right, Angela Mortellaro (Donna Fiorilla), Matthew Burns (center, Don Geronio), and Michael Samuel  (Selim, the Turk) in The Turk in Italy (2016)
Gioachino Rossini, Friedrich Lieder (1822)
 Final scene of Count Ory at its 1828 premiere in Paris

