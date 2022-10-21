Santa Fe will be well represented at the Opera America Salutes event in New York on Friday, Oct. 21. Charles MacKay, who served as the Santa Fe Opera’s general director from 2008 to 2018, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame, and Sue Marineau, its board president from 2014 to 2020 and its current chairman, will receive a National Opera Trustee Recognition Award.
Opera America is the country’s service organization for opera companies and music-theater producers. It convenes a large, industry-wide annual conference and many smaller events with more focused agendas, operates several funding programs, and publishes financial and artistic data on the field. The Hall of Fame is a continuation of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Opera Honors program that began in 2008. Richard Gaddes, Santa Fe’s general director from 2001 to 2008 was one of the honorees that year, along with soprano Leontyne Price, composer Carlisle Floyd, and conductor James Levine.
MacKay is the first New Mexico native to receive an Opera America award. His career began with a 1968 summer job as the Santa Fe Opera’s “pit boy” (organizing the orchestra pit equipment, players, and music) and serving as an extra horn player in the opera orchestra. At the time he was a Santa Fe High School student, where he played the euphonium in the marching band, among other activities.
In 1972, SFO founder and general director John Crosby convinced him to give up collegiate horn study at the University of Minnesota in favor of a full-time, year-round position with the company. After seven years during which he rose from administrative assistant and fund drive clerk to business manager, MacKay left for a five-year tenure with the Spoleto Festivals in Charleston and Spoleto, Italy.
The Hall of Fame nod is a recognition of MacKay’s achievements at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, where he served as executive director from 1985 to 1986 and then general director through 2008, as well as those in Santa Fe. In St. Louis, MacKay’s artistic imprimatur could be seen in the company’s ensemble orientation towards casting, high theatrical values, and a commitment to new and unusual works. The latter included significantly revised versions of John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles and Dominick Argento’s Miss Havisham’s Fire, and American or world premieres by Anthony Davis, Jonathan Dove, Minoru Miki, and Stephen Paulus.
The company operated on a balanced-budget basis in each year of MacKay’s tenure, which is a point of particular pride for him. “OTSL performs in a small space, with fewer than 1,000 seats, so ticket revenue is limited, especially with reasonable prices we wanted to maintain,” he said. “It meant that philanthropic gifts were critical in growing the organization and being able to present adventurous repertory with the best singers, conductors, and directors.”
Another achievement spans his tenure with St. Louis and Santa Fe — the number and quality of singers who made their debuts with the two companies between 1986 and 2018. It’s a total of 435 and it includes Christine Brewer, Dawn Upshaw, Tracy Dahl, Susan Graham, Mark Doss, and Lorraine Hunt, to name a few from the first five years, and Joshua Dennis, Daniela Mack, Quinn Kelsey, Solomon Howard, Sasha Cooke, and Julia Bullock from the last five.
In Santa Fe, behind-the-scenes facility improvements were a key priority. “When I returned in 2008, I was very aware that the backstage was the same that it had been 40 years ago. The company had just outgrown it and it was no longer adequate or safe,” said MacKay. Production facilities almost doubled in size, with new shops constructed for scenery, properties, costumes, wigs, audio/visuals, and electronics, as well as new dressing rooms. “All the backstage improvements were very important in maintaining artistic quality and, for me, honoring the legacy of John Crosby.”
MacKay’s Santa Fe legacy also includes new and unusual works, such as the world premieres of Cold Mountain and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Last Savage, and an inventive double bill of Mozart’s The Impresario and Stravinsky’s The Nightingale.
When it came to opera, Sue Marineau claims she didn’t have much of a choice.
“I’m convinced that my mother played it for me when I was in utero. She was a huge fan and was going to make sure she had a daughter that loved opera,” she said. Marineau grew up in Chicago and remembers attending Lyric Opera performances as a child, after sessions listening to LP records with the libretto in hand.
Her love for the art form has since translated into board service with the San Francisco Opera, Opera America, and San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Marineau’s other passions include the University of San Francisco, the Women’s Foundation of California, the Chicago Foundation for Women, and the Friends of Battered Women and their Children.
Santa Fe’s was the first opera board she joined, in 2011, and she admits she approached it with some trepidation. “I had all the predispositions from hearing about opera boards, that they could be really stuffy and difficult,” she said. “But here, from day one, people were warm and friendly. People don’t join this board for a badge of honor, they join because they want to work for the art form in this community.”
One of her great hopes is that more New Mexicans will be aware of the esteem in which the company is held on a national and international level. “During my first Opera America convention,” she said, “people would see ‘Santa Fe Opera’ on my badge and stop me and say, ‘You are so lucky.’ This is really a wonderful mantle to carry because it’s the envy of the opera world.”
Not surprisingly, she sees leading the board’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest challenge during her presidential tenure. “It was really scary, because we didn’t know how long we’d be closed and whether we’d get any government support. There were so many question marks,” Marineau said. In response she formed “a SWAT team of the board’s best financial minds,” which met every two weeks. “It was a great comfort,” she said. “We gained confidence from one another’s strengths and knew how we wanted to move forward.”
MacKay sees Marineau as an ideal choice for the role. “When things happened that could be unsettling, Sue was always poised and unflappable. She’s honest, an excellent communicator, and a real consensus builder,” he said. “I always felt like she was looking out for me, personally as well as professionally,” he added, mentioning that she brought him a big basket of high-calorie snacks during each season so he wouldn’t lose too much weight.
“A gesture like that has such importance when there is so much else going on around you,” he said. “Sue is so deserving of this honor, and I’m really happy that we’ll be there on the same night.”
Upon learning of the honors, Robert K. Meya, the opera’s current general director, said: “Sue Marineau and Charles MacKay worked seamlessly to advance the organization’s mission and to create an environment where staff and artists could do their best work. Perhaps the greatest achievement during their shared tenure was the success of the Setting the Stage campaign, which raised over $40 million for the renovation of the backstage and front-of-house areas. The new production facilities and dressing rooms brought the theater into the 21st century. We are so proud that they are being recognized for their many contributions, and we celebrate their lasting legacy at the Santa Fe Opera and beyond.”