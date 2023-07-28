Orfeo 101

Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo dates from 1607 — it’s the oldest regularly performed opera and one that retains astonishing emotional impact and contains exceptionally sophisticated music. This overview includes a synopsis of the plot, background information on the composer, and much more useful information for Santa Fe Opera goers.

Question: What happens when you put a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant winner, a practitioner of “performance architecture,” and a public space designer together in the same room?

Answer: You get a production of Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo at the Santa Fe Opera.

ReActor is a 2016 work designed by performance architect and Orfeo visual environment director Alex Schweder with collaborator Ward Shelley. Courtesy Alex Schweder
Spray Misty for Me

Orfeo (Rolando Villazón) descends into Hades seeking to return his bride to the upper world.

