Spray Misty for Me

Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo dates from 1607 — it’s the oldest regularly performed opera and one that retains astonishing emotional impact and contains exceptionally sophisticated music. This overview includes a synopsis of the plot, background information on the composer, and much more useful information for Santa Fe Opera goers.
Question: What happens when you put a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant winner, a practitioner of “performance architecture,” and a public space designer together in the same room?
Answer: You get a production of Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo at the Santa Fe Opera.
The grant winner is stage director Yuval Sharon. The 44-year-old was the first American to stage an opera at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, has been called “opera’s disrupter in residence” by The New York Times, and is perhaps best known for his “Backwards Bohème,” which starts with the fourth act and precedes in reverse sequence, ending with the first.
The performance architect is Alex Schweder, who “works with architecture and performance art to complicate the distinction between occupying subjects and occupied objects,” as his website puts it. His interest in the way subjects and objects change each other can be seen in ReActor, a 2016 work designed with collaborator Ward Shelley. It resembles Philip Johnson’s The Glass House perched atop a pylon, turning when the wind blows and see-sawing with the weight of its inhabitants as they move around the house.
The public space designer is Matthew Johnson. He’s best known for leading the team that created the High Line in New York, a $115 million project that transformed an abandoned elevated train platform on the city’s west side into a 1.5-mile (and very narrow) public park. Johnson is also an architect, fashion designer, and interior designer.
Sharon is one of the opera world’s hottest stage directors; he’s here thanks to an invitation a few years ago from Alexander Neef, the company’s former artistic director. “There were a couple other things that we were talking about,” Sharon says, “but when I threw this one out, he said, ‘Ooh, Santa Fe has never done this opera before.’”
Part of Sharon’s excitement about Orfeo has do with its connections to nature — three of its five acts take place outdoors — and the opportunity to stage it at an open-air theater in a way he couldn’t do anywhere else. In fact, his original concept was to have no set at all, just an open stage full of mist serving as a kinetic projection screen for the opera’s 100-minute duration.
The idea came from the prologue, sung by the personification of music, whose vibrations of the air could charm mortal ears. Mist is something else that hangs in the air, Sharon realized, and “It has this organic life, exactly as it relates to music itself,” but he and his design team soon realized it presented practical challenges that couldn’t be overcome. (“For one thing, everyone was gonna get very wet.”)
So mist went from being the star to playing a crucial featured role in the production during the two acts in the underworld, where Orfeo goes to try to bring his new bride Euridice back to earthly life.
Instead of mist, “we made a hill,” Sharon says. However, it’s not just any old hill. “The first two acts are this very rustic, bucolic celebration of nymphs and pans, and shepherds and Orfeo. So we made this green, mossy hill, and there’s no part that’s flat. For the singers it’s taken some getting used to, but it’s also invited so much playfulness into the process. They’re all jumping on the hill and scampering up it and rolling or sliding down it.”
The hill also does some stage tricks, thanks in part to a sophisticated new rigging system the company purchased for the production.
In addition to their other professional activities, Schweder and Johnson are both visual artists. (Sharon enjoys working with nontraditional creators on opera productions as well as producing opera in nontraditional spaces and ways.)
They met during graduate school at Princeton University in the late 1990s. “We’ve been talking about wanting to do something together for close to 25 to 30 years,” Schweder says, “and this was the perfect project.”
“We wanted to be able to capture, in a very simple way, the main representations of the cosmos,” Johnson says. “We went through several iterations of this set design, and we landed in a place we’re all really happy about. It’s quite stunning.”
The arc of the story involves every part of the cosmos, as Schweder points out. “There’s a celestial world and an earthly world and an underworld … How did those things meet? And how do you draw a line between them? How did you know what the bridges are?”
Johnson adds, “As we crack open the earthly plane and we descend into the depths of the underworld, everything changes.”
Sharon describes the initial Arcadia as a pre-Christian community, brimming with color and flash and masks, a people’s festival to celebrate the wedding of Orfeo and Euridice. However, he says, “the hell-scape of the underground is a very high-tech world, in maximum contrast to the world of nature.”
Johnson describes it as a “grotto-like” environment where the intersecting elements are mist (in a system created by Schweder) and projections. He says, “The mist becomes the giant face of Caronte [Charon, the River Styx boatman], so the dialogue between him and Orfeo, who is pleading to allow him into Hades, plays out in this suspended space.”
Famed Mexican tenor Rolando Villazón makes his Santa Fe Opera debut in the title role, which he has sung to great acclaim since premiering it in 2016. (If you had any concerns about the 51-year-old’s energy and suitability for the role, the zeal and emotional range he displayed in a recent interview would dispel them immediately.)
His secret to performing the role successfully is simple, and it’s not about beautiful singing. “You cannot just sound good. Your voice needs to tell the story,” Villazón explains. “If you don’t say the music you sing, then it’s lost, it’s dead, it’s no good.”
Opera scores of Orfeo’s era have very little information about how the music is to be performed. That means the conductor, director, and cast members have to make an enormous number of interpretive choices, and that, the tenor says, “makes it a thousand times more challenging than singing Puccini.”
Villazón radiates enthusiasm about conductor Harry Bicket (“What a joy, and how much knowledge this man has!”) and composer Nico Muhly’s new orchestration of the opera. “We’ve had two orchestra rehearsals of the piece, and I’m in heaven,” the tenor says. “I was thinking, is he going to be intimidated by this music of genius, or is he going to be too aggressive?
“Well, he managed exactly the perfect balance. The great Monteverdi’s genius is present, and the marvelous composer Nico is also present.”
Like Orfeo, Villazón knows something about changing directions in response to life’s challenges. Early in his career, he focused on Romantic-era roles such as Alfredo in La Traviata; after two vocal cord surgeries, he was inspired by his friend Cecilia Bartoli to widen the range of roles he performed and to broaden his career, which now includes stage directing, artistic direction of Salzburg’s International Mozart Foundation, and novel writing.
His varied experiences give him a global point of view on the many subjects the opera contains. “It tells about everything, really, about climate change, about losing somebody and mourning, it’s about celebrating, about fighting for what we love and have lost, it’s about making mistakes,” he says. “And in this context, in music, it’s about coming together.”
Just as the opera is a celebration of music’s power, Villazón believes the opera has the power to pack the theater. His most recent Orfeo, at Dresden, Germany, earlier this year, had a run on tickets after opening night. “There was a standing ovation every night, and a waiting list to get in.”
His final advice to potential attendees? “Don’t be scared when you hear it’s 400 years old! On the contrary, you will love it so much. It feels so modern and, in this staging, with this orchestration, you will have a blast.”