Free screenings of three productions in the Santa Fe Opera’s current season will be shown at Villa Linda Park in August. Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro launches the series on Sunday, Aug. 1, followed by Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin on Monday, Aug. 2, Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Aug. 8, and a repeat of Figaro on Aug. 9. The opera screenings begin at 4 p.m., with a “curtain-raiser” performance by a local youth group scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The screenings use the same LED-screen technology being used this summer for the nightly simulcasts of productions to the opera’s lower parking lot. Sound will be provided via outdoor speakers. English and Spanish subtitles will appear on the screen. Villa Linda Park is on Wagon Road, directly southeast of Santa Fe Place Mall. For more information, visit santafeopera.org/opera-in-the-park or call the opera box office at 505-986-5900.
See three operas free
Mark Tiarks
