From left, Carmen, played by mezzo soprano Isabel Leonard; Mercédès, mezzo soprano Kathleen Felty; and Frasquita, soprano Magdalena Kuźma in the Santa Fe Opera production of Carmen; photo Curtis Brown/For the Santa Fe Opera
Still want to see the Santa Fe Opera’s 2022 productions of Carmen or The Barber of Seville? Maybe with a nice picnic dinner beforehand? It’s not too late, and the price is right. Free! High-quality videos of both productions will be screened at SWAN Park, 5300 Jaguar Dr., with Carmen on Saturday, Sept. 17, and The Barber of Seville on Sunday, Sept. 18. Local entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m., and the screenings start at 6 p.m. Two 300-square-foot LED screens provide the images, which include English and Spanish translations of the text, while outdoor speakers provide the sound. Guests are encouraged to bring their own portable seats, blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. Food trucks will also be on hand. There’s a considerable list of “no-nos” for the screenings, including no metal chairs, glass containers, alcohol of any type, metal forks and knives, coolers, large umbrellas, tables, tents, and pets, except for registered service animals. For questions about the venue or event, contact Kyle Gray at kgray@santafeopera.org; for questions about the operas and their suitability for children, contact the opera box office at 505-986-5900 or boxoffice@santafeopera.org. — M.T.