The Santa Fe Opera on Wednesday announced plans for its 2021 season, a slimmed-down version of the formula patrons have come to know.
The season will open a week later than usual and offers 27 performances of four operas, instead of the typical 37 performances of five. As is often the case, the season includes a world premiere, this time by American composer John Corigliano. Also included are works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Benjamin Britten, along with a concert evening featuring soprano Angel Blue.
The Marriage of Figaro opens the season July 10, in a new production directed by Santa Fe favorite Laurent Pelly. The design concept, a revolving clock face driven by visible gears, emphasizes the Mozart opera’s time frame, with all the action taking place in “one crazy day.”
John Corigliano’s The Lord of Cries joins the repertory July 17. Corigliano is one of America’s most honored composers, the winner of a Pulitzer Prize, five Grammy Awards and an Oscar, the latter for his Red Violin film score. The Lord of Cries is a contemporary retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, with superstar countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo in the title role.
A new production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin opens July 24. The husband-and-wife team of Ètienne Dupuis and Nicole Car star as Onegin and Tatyana, the couple fated to love each other but never at the same time.
The Santa Fe Opera has somehow resisted producing Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream for more than 70 years, despite the opera’s title and outdoor setting, which would seem to make it a perfect choice for their stage. Britten's most beguiling opera finally arrives here in 2021, opening July 31.
An appearance by operatic soprano and crossover artist Angel Blue with the Santa Fe Opera orchestra Aug. 7 and two evenings of fully staged opera scenes by the apprentices Aug. 15 and 22 round out the season.
For more information, call 505-986-5900 or visit santafeopera.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm looking forward to it! I am keeping my fingers crossed that we can have an Opera season next year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.