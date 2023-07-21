'Rusalka' 101

Scenic design for Act II of the world premiere production at the National Theatre in Prague

Rusalka

Lyrical fairy tale in three acts

The Premiere

A Freudian fairy tale

An acclaimed veteran stage director, Sir David Pountney, and a fast-rising young conductor, Lidiya Yankovskya, are teaming up for Antonin Dvorak's Rusalka, the fourth production of the Santa Fe Opera's season. 

Rusalka’s librettist, Jaroslav Kvapil, was a playwright, poet, translator, and director-dramaturg of Prague’s National Theater. 
A portrait of Antonín Dvořák from 1893, during the time he lived in New York and served as director of the National Conservatory of Music of America. 
The cover page of Dvořák’s manuscript score of the opera, indicating that it is his Opus 114, that he subtitled it a lyrical fairy tale, and that he had some casting ideas for the main roles. 
A typical vodník in his natural habitat. 

