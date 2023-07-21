'Rusalka' 101

Rusalka
Lyrical fairy tale in three acts
The Premiere
March 31, 1901, National Theatre, Prague, Czech Republic
The People
Rusalka, a water nymph
Vodník, a water gnome, Rusalka’s father
The Prince
The Foreign Princess
Ježibaba, the local witch
The Percentage of Main Characters Who Don’t Make It Out Alive: 40%
The Place
A pond in the forest and the prince’s castle
The Plot
ACT I
Rusalka has fallen in love with The Prince, a handsome young man who comes to swim every day in the pond where she lives. The Prince can sense her presence but can’t see her, as she is not mortal. Vodník warns her about the danger of getting involved with a human, but she is determined to pursue her beloved. She convinces Ježibaba to give her mortal being, but there are two important conditions: Rusalka must remain mute in the presence of humans, and if The Prince ever spurns her love, both of them are fated to eternal damnation at the bottom of the lake. Rusalka agrees. The Prince arrives and falls in love with the beautiful, silent Rusalka, then takes her off to his castle.
An acclaimed veteran stage director, Sir David Pountney, and a fast-rising young conductor, Lidiya Yankovskya, are teaming up for Antonin Dvorak's Rusalka, the fourth production of the Santa Fe Opera's season.
ACT II
A week later, Rusalka and The Prince are about to be married, but the castle servants are already gossiping about the strange, silent bride-to-be and about the arrival of a Foreign Princess of “fierce human beauty” to whom The Prince is also attracted. While The Prince and Princess are inside the palace dancing, Rusalka pours her heart out to Vodník. The Prince and Princess return and begin a passionate duet, but it is soon clear that his passion is for her as a lover, while hers is to destroy his relationship with Rusalka. When The Prince pushes Rusalka away in favor of The Princess, she icily responds, “You can follow your loved one into the depths of hell!”
ACT III
Rusalka has returned to the pond, where she laments belonging neither to the human world nor the watery domain. Ježibaba offers to return her to her original state if she murders The Prince, but Rusalka refuses. The opera ends with a 16-minute reconciliation duet between Rusalka and the repentant Prince, during which the lovers sing poignantly but never simultaneously. The Prince begs for her kiss, knowing that it will result in his death. She complies, asking for mercy on his soul. Rusalka then sinks into the lake, as the opera ends on a pianissimo major chord.
Historic Background
“Twenty years ago, we Slavs were nothing. Now we feel our national life once more awakening, and hope that the glorious times may come back which five centuries ago were ours, when all Europe looked up to the powerful Czechs, the Slavs, the Bohemians.” — Antonín Dvořák, as quoted in London’s Pall Mall Gazette, October 13, 1886
For a 19th-century Czech composer, music was a political and cultural statement as much as an artistic one. Opera in particular was expected to advance a national revival, restoring a proud and sophisticated culture that had been systematically dismantled during centuries of control by Austria’s Hapsburg Empire. German was the only permissible language of commerce, education, and government, and the Czech language nearly vanished, spoken only in rural areas by as few as 10% of the population. (For a language lesson, see “Czech Yourself,” Pasatiempo, June 16, 2023.)
The revival, which started in the late 18th century, began with resurrecting Czech language instruction, writing and publishing the necessary dictionaries and grammar books. It then spread to newspapers, literature, and the performing arts. However, it was a slow process. The 19th-century composer Bedrˇich Smetana was a typical case — he could neither read, write, nor speak Czech until middle age, when he began learning the language in order to write operas in it.
Jaroslav Kvapil
Librettist
A Czech poet, playwright, and stage director, Kvapil wrote the text for Rusalka in 1899, after spending the summer on a Danish island reading myths and fairy tales. He drew from several sources including Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué’s novella Undine, and the French legend of Melusine, as well as Czech legends and folk tales. Kvapil’s text was by far the best libretto Dvorˇák ever had, especially successful in its evocation of a fairy-tale atmosphere and its depiction of the beauties of nature.
It’s also surprisingly sensual. Early in the opera, before she assumes human form, Rusalka explains how the mutual attraction between herself and The Prince came about. “He often comes here and submits to my embrace. Leaving his clothes on the shore, he plunges into my arms …” The wood nymphs are described as “luscious young things” by Vodník, who often tries to catch one of them. The Gamekeeper says, “They prance around without any clothing,” and as she dances, one of the wood nymphs proclaims, “I have a beautiful white body that glows in the forest at night.”
Antonín Dvořák
Composer
Antonín Dvořák was one of the 19th century’s most acclaimed Czech composers, along with his collegial rival Smetana, composer of The Bartered Bride. Due in part to the friendship and support of Johannes Brahms, Dvořák focused more on forms identified with the German Romantic tradition, such as the symphony and string quartet, while Smetana concentrated on tone poems and operas, which were seen at the time as more truly “Czech” in nature. (Ironically, Dvořák wrote more operas than did Smetana, but only Rusalka was a major success.)
Dvořák's international orientation was manifested in his several trips to England, where he was enormously popular, and to the almost three-year period he spent as the head of the National Conservatory of Music in New York City. Some music he originally sketched in America made its way into Rusalka, much of which was composed at his beloved country retreat in Vysoká, outside of Prague. The grounds still feature the swampy pond that’s much like the setting for Acts I and III of the opera.
Despite its home-country popularity, Rusalka was slow making its way abroad and overseas. Its first German production was in 1935; the first British one in 1959. The American premiere was an amateur production in 1935 by the Czechoslovak-American Legionnaires’ Society in Berwyn, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The American professional premiere was by the San Diego Opera in 1975.
How to Spot a Vodník
If you travel to the Czech lands today, you won’t see a rusalka but you can certainly see a vodník or two, especially in southern Bohemia. It’s a long-standing folk custom to place a vodník figurine by any pond, lake, or river on your property.
Vodníci are half-amphibian, half-human beings, with green skin and hair and webbed hands and feet. They wear shabby clothes, including boaters or top hats, which are often decorated with ribbons. They are almost always smoking, or at least holding a pipe. It’s considered a good-luck charm to drop a pinch of tobacco in the water before you start to fish, to encourage the local vodník to direct fish your way.
They come in two basic varieties — a few are benign, but most are evil. The one in Dvořák’s opera is the former type, although there is mention of him trying to catch a wood nymph and drag her into the depths. The evil ones break dams, tear fishing nets, and try to drown humans, storing their souls in clay pots if they succeed. The number of such teapots you have determines your status in the world of vodníci. Children were supposedly their favorite prey, and one theory is that the legend and the on-site figurines developed as a way to keep youngsters away from drowning hazards.
To Sum Up
You’ll like Rusalka if you like (see “Know the Score,” Pasatiempo, June 16, 2023):
- Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Little Mermaid — it’s a main source for the plot
- Intensely lyrical and unceasingly inventive music that makes even a few long stretches seem to fly by
- The idea of ripping back the Disney sugarcoating to see that musical redhead as a passionate young woman on the brink of adulthood, rather than a sassy suburban teenager