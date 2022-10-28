Questioning America

Diana Solomon-Glover and Nicole Jo Mitchell

A central episode from the life of famed civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer is being brought to the stage in This Little Light of Mine, the third production in the Santa Fe Opera’s Opera for All Voices project. Chandler Carter is the opera’s composer; Diana Solomon-Glover is the librettist.

In 1964, Hamer co-founded the progressive Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which challenged the state’s all-white delegation at the Democratic Party’s national convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. For decades, southern states had suppressed Black voter registration and political participation through literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation, bogus arrests, and violence.

Popular in the Community