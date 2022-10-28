Questioning America

A central episode from the life of famed civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer is being brought to the stage in This Little Light of Mine, the third production in the Santa Fe Opera’s Opera for All Voices project. Chandler Carter is the opera’s composer; Diana Solomon-Glover is the librettist.
In 1964, Hamer co-founded the progressive Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which challenged the state’s all-white delegation at the Democratic Party’s national convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. For decades, southern states had suppressed Black voter registration and political participation through literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation, bogus arrests, and violence.
During a nationally televised speech at the convention, Hamer recounted harrowing episodes from her life as a sharecropper and her attempts to register to vote, including a violent beating orchestrated by the local police.
Her impassioned address ended with, “If the Freedom Democratic Party is not seated now, I question America. Is this America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, where we have to sleep with our telephones off of the hooks because our lives be threatened daily, because we want to live as decent human beings, in America?”
“The music of This Little Light begins and ends with the voice of Fannie Lou herself,” Carter says. “The sound of her singing civil rights anthems ... anchors all of my vocal writing, especially for chorus. But just as important is the sound of Mrs. Hamer’s powerful speaking voice, excerpts of which I incorporate into the score, telling her harrowing story of humiliation, torture, and ultimate triumph.”
Conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson is the founder of the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, which is based in Philadelphia. Her upcoming projects include the mainstage production of Così fan tutte in Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ 2023 season. Director Beth Greenberg has staged many New York City Opera productions, as well as world premieres by Lori Laitman and Nkeiru Okoye.
Contralto and Metropolitan Opera ensemble member Nicole Joy Mitchell portrays Fannie Lou Hamer, soprano Kearstin Piper Brown is her daughter Dorothy Jean, and soprano Heather Hill plays multiple roles and rounds out the three-person cast. This Little Light of Mine also features members of Albuquerque’s Gospel Choir Community.