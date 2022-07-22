Tristan und Isolde: Projecting a state of suspended animation

Tristan (Simon O’Neill) and Isolde (Tamara Wilson)

 Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

“Video designer” or “projection designer” is a credit seen more and more often these days in the opera world. For the Tristan und Isolde creative team, video will be a critically important aspect of the production, supporting not only the narrative of events but also immersing the audience in the metaphysical world of the characters.

“This is a story that wants to float in time,” says Lisenka Heijboer Castañón, who is making her Santa Fe directorial debut with this production, along with co-director Zack Winokur. “In Tristan, I feel like we are often going somewhere and then everything is suspended. Projections are going to help create those moments where we’re stretching time.”

Tristan und Isolde: Projecting a state of suspended animation

Left to right: Isolde (Tamara Wilson), King Marke (Eric Owens), and Tristan (Simon O’Neill)
Tristan und Isolde: Projecting a state of suspended animation

Isolde (Tamara Wilson)

Popular in the Community