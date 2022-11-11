Opera West sends in the clowns

For decades Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci seemed to be conjoined twins, as the most popular double bill in the opera world. They were actually born two years apart, and recently impresarios have been separating them for individual performance. Such is the case with Opera West’s stand-alone Pagliacci, which opens Friday, Nov. 11 at St. Francis Auditorium.
(Opera West is not to be confused with Opera Southwest. The latter is a 50-year-old Albuquerque-based company performing an adventurous repertory. The former is a young Santa Fe organization focused, at least so far, on staging late Romantic-era pieces in more modest productions.)
Ruggero Leoncavallo’s 1892 opera concerns a love triangle within a traveling commedia dell’arte company, mirroring the plot of the play they’re performing. The married couple Nedda and Canio play the lead characters, who are also married. Just as in the play, Canio suspects Nedda of having an affair, perhaps with Tonio, another performer; when he discovers that it’s with the villager Silvio, he kills his wife and her lover mid-performance, then turns to the audience for opera’s most famous final line: “The comedy is over!”
Since there are four performances of this vocally demanding opera in three days, most of the major roles are shared. Nedda is played by Lisa Algozzini (recently Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni at Greece’s Teatro Grattacielo) and Kathryn Frady (recently Julia Lowell in Marble City Opera’s The Copper Queen).
José Heredia (first prize winner, New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera’s 2014 International Vocal Competition) and Edward Brennan (recently Don José at Charleston Opera Theater) share Canio. Albuquerque resident Mark Cotton (recently Rigoletto for the Delaware Valley Opera) is Tonio for all performances; Ivan Conrad and Erik Danielson play Silvio.
Pagliacci is conducted by Russell Vinick, music director of the Chicago Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra. The stage director is Opera West’s founder, board president, artistic and executive director, and producer Janice T. Pantazelos.
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave., $20-$200, operawest.org. The Friday evening and Saturday matinee performances are also available on a live streaming option for $20 from operawest.org.