Virtual Vivace, the Santa Fe Opera Guild’s online book club, explores The Merry Wives of Windsor, the Shakespeare comedy at the center of Falstaff.
Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera is part of the Santa Fe Opera’s 2022 season, opening on July 16 in a well-received production shared with Scottish Opera. The opera’s title character has almost every personality flaw that can be imagined, but his resilience and zest for life have made him one of the Bard’s most popular creations.
Discussion facilitator Robin Williams is co-founder of Santa Fe’s International Shakespeare Center and director of iReadShakespeare.org and the ISC Press, which publishes Shakespeare editions specifically designed for reading groups.
