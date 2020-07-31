QUOTES BY AND ABOUT WAGNER
“I believe in God, and in Mozart and Beethoven, his only sons.” — Richard Wagner
“Property has acquired an almost greater sacredness in our social conscience than religion. For offense against the latter, there is lenience, for damage to the former no forgiveness.” — Richard Wagner
“Wagner’s music is better than it sounds.” — 19th-century American humorist Bill Nye (often misattributed to Mark Twain, among others)
“I like Wagner’s music better than anybody’s. It is so loud that one can talk the whole time without people hearing what one says.” — Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray
“This music can arouse only the basest instincts. It awakens the swine rather than the angel. It is the music of a demented eunuch.” — Le Figaro, 1876
“There is Beethoven and Wagner, and after them, nobody.” — Gustav Mahler
THE NEW KING WAVES HIS MAGIC WAND
In 1864, at the age of 18, Ludwig Otto Friedrich Wilhelm ascended to the throne of Bavaria on the death of his father. The single most important formative event in his life had happened three years earlier when he saw Lohengrin and became besotted with Wagner’s music-dramas.
As King Ludwig II, one of his first acts was to summon the often-insolvent composer for a long audience, the result of which was that all of Wagner’s debts were paid off, a generous annual salary was established, a home was provided for him, and a commitment was made to stage his operas at Munich’s prestigious Royal Court Theatre.
The very tall, very handsome, and very generous young king proved to be better suited to the role of arts patron and edifice-builder than ruler. He spent vast sums of money (most of it his own) on castles and palaces, the most famous and recognizable of which is Schloss Neuschwanstein (New Swanstone Castle), a fairy-tale-like Romanesque building perched atop a mountain that overlooks his childhood home. Many of the castle’s rooms are decorated with frescoes depicting the legends that Wagner set to music.
Wagner and Ludwig later grew apart, primarily because the king realized his support for the composer was fueling his political enemies and because of Wagner’s insistence on building his own opera house in the town of Bayreuth. It was Ludwig, however, who came forward with an enormous loan that allowed Wagner to finish construction on his theater after it had ground to a halt, and who paid for the construction of the adjacent villa, Wahnfried, where Wagner and his family lived.
WHAT BECOMES A LEGEND MOST?
While today Wagner’s operas are indelibly associated with the Bayreuth Festival and the Festspielhaus (Festival Playhouse) that the composer designed specifically for their production, only three — Siegfried, Götterdämmerung, and Parsifal — premiered there. The Festival’s inaugural season in 1876 featured the first staging of the complete Ring Cycle, although Das Rheingold and Die Walküre had earlier been performed in Munich, at the express request of King Ludwig II.
Primarily for financial reasons, six years elapsed until the second festival, in 1882, during which Parsifal premiered. The second Ring Cycle was staged in 1896, some 20 years after the first. Unlike the abstract or conceptual scenic designs that predominate nowadays, the first productions were highly detailed and naturalistic.
When Wagner died shortly after Parsifal premiered, his widow, Cosima, took over running the festival, determined to maintain not only the artistic ideals of “The Master,” but also the most minute specifics. Every detail of Wagner’s stage direction was reproduced in literal fashion, with gestures always synchronized to music the same way, and utilizing scenery and costumes that never changed. It’s a heritage that’s oddly similar to the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company’s approach to performing Gilbert and Sullivan, which developed during exactly the same period.
The Bayreuth Festival became a bit more forward-looking after Cosima stepped down in 1906, but real progress was inhibited by the two world wars. The true breakthrough came when the festival reopened in 1951 with Wieland Wagner’s new staging of Parsifal and its imaginative use of lighting, minimal scenery, and stylized costumes.
HOW TO THANK A MAJOR DONOR, WAGNERIAN STYLE
Wagner had a unique approach to thanking some of his major benefactors — falling in love with their wives and composing music to celebrate it. In 1857, he wrote five songs to poems by Mathilde Wesendonck, then arranged one, “Träume” (Dreams), for chamber orchestra, and serenaded her with it at the family villa on her birthday, Dec. 23.
A week later, Wagner sent Mathilde a New Year’s gift, a sketch of Tristan und Isolde’s first act, wrapped inside, which was a highly suggestive letter of dedication. Otto Wesendonck was not pleased by this turn of events and Wagner quickly bolted for Paris to let things cool down.
No music professional did more to advance Wagner’s career than Hans von Bülow, who conducted (superbly) the world premieres of Tristan und Isolde and of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, in 1868. Bülow had earlier studied composition with Franz Lizst and married his daughter Cosima in 1857.
The marriage was not a success, and by 1864, Cosima and Wagner had begun a not-at-all discreet affair. Their first child, Isolde, was born in 1865, the second, Eva, in 1867, and the third, Siegfried, in 1869. A year later, Wagner celebrated his son’s birth by writing the Siegfried Idyll, a piece for chamber orchestra, and having it played for Cosima on her birthday, Dec. 25. By this point, Cosima and Wagner were married, Hans von Bülow having finally agreed to a divorce. The composer and the conductor never spoke to each other again, although Bülow continued to praise Wagner’s work and to conduct it.
TRISTAN AND THE OPERATOD (Opera Death)
The notion that Tristan was dangerously unperformable wasn’t entirely dispelled by its world premiere. The first Tristan and Isolde were the husband-and-wife team of Ludwig and Malvina Schnorr von Carolsfeld. Three weeks after giving the four scheduled Tristan performances, the 29-year-old Ludwig suddenly died; Malvina was so distraught she gave up the stage forever. Nor were conductors exempt from the dangers of performing the opera. In 1911, Felix Mottl died while conducting its second act; the same fate during the same act befell Joseph Keilberth in 1968.
