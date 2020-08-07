New World Symphonist
In June 1891, Jeannette Thurber made Antonín Dvořák an offer he almost refused, but then couldn't. A remarkable woman, Thurber was founder, president, and primary benefactor of New York’s National Conservatory of Music in America. She asked Dvořák to become the school’s artistic director and professor of composition, beginning in October 1892, at an astronomical salary (about 20 times what he could earn during a year in Prague) with the summers off for composition.
The National Conservatory offered by far the country’s best musical training program and was highly progressive in outlook, providing full scholarships for many students and actively seeking out women, African Americans, those with disabilities, and other underrepresented groups. The composer almost turned down the offer but relented under the urging of his family. His wife and two of their six children traveled with him to New York for his first year in America.
In a letter sent to a friend shortly before traveling, he wrote, “The Americans expect great things of me and the main thing is to show them to the promised land and kingdom of a new and independent art, in short, to create a national music.” To Dvořák, that meant music built on the foundation of African American and Native American traditions. Under his leadership, the number of Black students grew to comprise more than 25 percent of the enrollment and included such major figures as singer-composer Harry T. Burleigh and Will Marion Cook, composer of the first all-Black Broadway show. Unfortunately, a financial crisis at the conservatory, combined with increasing homesickness, caused Dvořák to return to Bohemia in April 1895, without having reached the promised land.
The Spillville Summer
The composer originally planned to return to Europe for the summer of 1893. At the suggestion of his Czech-American secretary in New York, he decided instead to travel to the Czech immigrant community of Spillville, Iowa, where the family’s four younger children joined their parents and older siblings.
Dvořák reveled in his Iowa sojourn, where his daily routine included an early morning walk along the Turkey River to listen to the birds, Mass in the local church (during which he played the organ), time for composition and the family during the day, and long conversations with older residents in the evenings. The two remarkable works composed in Spillville reflect Dvorak’s delight at his time there: a String Quartet in F major (subtitled “The American,” it included the call of the scarlet tanager in the third movement) and a String Quintet in E-flat major.
The Dvořáks returned to New York by way of Chicago and the World’s Columbian Exposition. On Aug. 12, “Bohemian Day,” a crowd of more than 8,000 heard him conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in his Symphony No. 4, three of his “Slavonic Dances,” and the “My Country” overture. December brought an even greater triumph, with the world premiere of his Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”) at Carnegie Hall.
'It Burns Like Thunder!'
Dvořák and his family were fascinated by the Native Americans they met in Iowa who were part of the traveling “Kickapoo Indian Medicine Company.” (This was the largest patent medicine company in America, with as many as 100 troupes on the road in some summers; its “Principal Wigwam” was located in New Haven, where up to 800 of its troupers spent their winters.)
At the composer’s request, Big Moon, the troupe’s leader, and his colleagues performed songs and dances for them apart from the medicine shows. It’s possible that Dvořák then listened to music that was more authentic than that performed in the shows. In any case, what he heard is thought to be reflected in the string quintet he composed in Spillville, as well as in some later works. He also tried some of their “Kickapoo Indian Oil” as a headache remedy. After it was applied to his forehead, Dvořák exclaimed, “Pali to jako hrom!” (“It burns like thunder!”)
A Well-Trained Composer
When Dvořák was nine, a railroad track was built through his little hometown of Nelahozeves. The family’s home was right across the street from the station, and the boy soon acquired a lifelong interest in railroads.
As an adult living in Prague, he often walked past the main station and the end of a tunnel where he could track departing express trains, noting their engine numbers and departure times. When his duties prevented the walk, he sometimes deputized one of his music students to go in his place and record the information.
Conductors at the station recognized their famous countryman and let him onto the platforms so he could talk shop with the engineers and firemen. He wasn’t so lucky at Grand Central Station during his time in New York, so he developed an interest in tracking the arrivals and departures of ocean liners instead.
Quotes by Dvořák
"I'd trade all my symphonies for having invented the locomotive." — Antonín Dvořák
“Art that has to pay its own way is likely to become vitiated and cheap.” — Antonín Dvořák
“Definitely a symphony in B minor!” — Antonín Dvořák while viewing Niagara Falls
