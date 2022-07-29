Emotion and technique

Apprentice Sophia Maekawa

When first-year apprentice Sophia Maekawa was growing up in rural Japan, outside Kyoto, she would listen to classical music on her headphones as she took her dog for long walks past expanses of rice paddies. Like any karaoke-loving kid, she would sing with friends and family at parties, except she would sometimes perform in a legit voice, Mozart or Puccini instead of J-pop girl band anthems or ballads by Adele, a fellow mezzo-soprano. “I could always mimic sounds and impersonate other singers as a kid. My family always said I had a good ear. And I loved classical music.”

Then, in what she calls “a weird, random moment,” her mother got it into her head that Maekawa should become a professional singer. “I’m so thankful to her. She always believed in me and gave me the best education.” It was Maekawa’s mother who convinced her to audition for the public arts high school in Kyoto, where she began studying voice.

The daily commute involved a 10-minute bike ride, 30-minute train ride, and 10-minute walk each way. Opera singing is not a realistic career option in Japan, so as the goal of being a professional developed for her, the thought was always to go abroad. “Most of my friends in school wanted to be singers but figured out they would probably end up teaching, so they were already preparing for careers in music education.”

