When first-year apprentice Sophia Maekawa was growing up in rural Japan, outside Kyoto, she would listen to classical music on her headphones as she took her dog for long walks past expanses of rice paddies. Like any karaoke-loving kid, she would sing with friends and family at parties, except she would sometimes perform in a legit voice, Mozart or Puccini instead of J-pop girl band anthems or ballads by Adele, a fellow mezzo-soprano. “I could always mimic sounds and impersonate other singers as a kid. My family always said I had a good ear. And I loved classical music.”
Then, in what she calls “a weird, random moment,” her mother got it into her head that Maekawa should become a professional singer. “I’m so thankful to her. She always believed in me and gave me the best education.” It was Maekawa’s mother who convinced her to audition for the public arts high school in Kyoto, where she began studying voice.
The daily commute involved a 10-minute bike ride, 30-minute train ride, and 10-minute walk each way. Opera singing is not a realistic career option in Japan, so as the goal of being a professional developed for her, the thought was always to go abroad. “Most of my friends in school wanted to be singers but figured out they would probably end up teaching, so they were already preparing for careers in music education.”
That wasn’t good enough for Maekawa’s mother. Through internet research, she found a music school in the United States that offered free tuition for singers. She urged her daughter to apply for a summer program there, where potential applicants could work with the faculty and possibly gain admission. That’s where Maekawa met Mikael Eliasen, then dean of vocal studies and long-time artistic director of the Curtis Opera Theatre (he retired in 2019). “I didn’t speak any English. I had a translator. Mikael believed in me. We would sit and chat through the translator. He complimented my artistry.”
Eliasen said on a video reflecting about his 30-year career at Curtis that he was always looking for voices that gave him an emotional reaction. Back home, Maekawa’s mother said, “You can look at Juilliard, but in our financial situation, I think you’d better stick with Curtis Institute.” Curtis is the school that offers free tuition, and it is where Maekawa has spent the last six years of her life, preparing to become an opera singer.
She arrived in Philadelphia not only a command of English but also of musical terminology. There was a year of ESL studies and her first voice lessons with Marlena Malas, a well-known coach with a private voice studio in New York who also teaches at Juilliard, Curtis, and the Manhattan School of Music. “It was really hard. She was very strict. But she taught me to express my feelings. To be able to say how I wanted to phrase the music. I always had emotion, but I needed technique.” Malas is also chair of the voice department for the Chautauqua Summer Institute, where Maekawa spent two summers. “It is sort of like the apprentice program here. You meet a lot of teachers and coaches, and you appear in opera productions.” The first year she covered the role of Mercedes in Carmen and in her second summer played Hermia in Britten’s AMidsummer Night’s Dream.
In Santa Fe, she is covering two roles, Comrade Chin in M. Butterfly and Rosina in The Barber of Seville, as well as chorus duties in Carmen and Falstaff. “Here in Santa Fe, all the coaches are such good human beings. It’s very welcoming. For me, having a comfortable environment gives me the confidence to suggest ideas, to have my own inspirations. One of the things that is mentioned here is that in order to become a great artist you have to be a good person. At every meeting they remind us to be kind to colleagues. They are training us to be good people, to have good hearts.”
Obviously, Maekawa is an artist to watch. Being given two cover roles in her first year as an apprentice is a major accomplishment. But she is still not ready, in her mind, for the big time. “My biggest struggle has always been acting,” she said. “In Japan, we are taught to be reserved, not to show yourself, to be quiet and respect other people. It’s the opposite of Carmen!” she says with a laugh. “In Japan, if you have a tattoo or a big personality, people think you are rude. I still worry too much about what other people think, but I’m learning how to speak up for myself.”
When she worked on learning parts with friends at Curtis, she would listen to them throwing out ideas, giving opinions. “I learned from the other students how to be, not just how to sing.”
Comrade Chin is a small role, Maekawa says, with a big kick. She is given seven months to procure a blond Chinese American baby for Song Liling, the desperate transgender spy and subject of M. Butterfly. Being Japanese, she feels a disconnect between the dueling narratives of the Puccini opera Madame Butterfly in which a young geisha is betrayed by an American lover, and the new opera in which a Western character is betrayed by his Chinese lover. “They are both definitely told through the point of view of Westerners,” she said. “I watched the movie [M. Butterfly, the 1993 film directed by David Cronenberg and starring Jeremy Irons and John Lone], and there were a lot of stereotypical lines. I kept thinking, ‘There’s no way we would say this.’”
“It’s a two-sided story,” Maekawa says. “On the one hand, the forbidden sexuality; on the other hand, the cultural misunderstandings. Sure, Monsieur Gallimard was tricked, but he was also very attracted to Song Liling.”
Musically, the mezzo-soprano finds the score challenging. “It’s not Puccini. There are dissonant intervals. I started at the piano. I’m very comfortable learning music that way. And then I would listen to the MIDI [digital] files over and over again. As long as I had the melody in my head, I felt ready to bring it here and finish learning with coachings and rehearsals.”