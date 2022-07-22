Jonah Hoskins, second-year apprentice

Jonah Hoskins, tenor, may be playing the part of Sailor in Tristan und Isolde, but he doesn’t consider himself a Wagnerian.

“It’s a small role,” he says. “I’m a young sailor. It’s a beautiful piece of music, and I have a couple of solos. But I think they just needed someone who could sing the notes and look the part.

“I don’t think I’m going to be cast as a Wagnerian singer any time soon. My voice sits a lot higher. Most Wagnerian tenors are baritones who can sing high. You have to be able to sing over a huge orchestra and still sound good. The stamina you need for a four-hour opera is insane. Almost nobody can sing it.”

