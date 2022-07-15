Anthony León was taught Pavarotti’s famous La Donna è mobile aria from Rigoletto at age 2 and spent many years being trotted out at his parents’ parties to sing it.
“I knew all the lyrics. In Italian,” he says. He grew tired of this by elementary school and officially stopped singing. Instead, he took piano and saxophone lessons for 14 years. Unofficially, things were different. “I would go into the closet in my room with my copy of The Three Tenors’ CD and sing along with a sweater stuffed in my mouth.” His mother, originally from Colombia, has four brothers who are all operatic tenors — and also doctors. His dad, of Cuban descent, comes from a family full of instrumentalists. Both parents also sing.
“I felt too shy to sing for a lot of years,” he says. “I didn’t like the pressure to perform. I wasn’t ready to reveal such a vulnerable part of myself. Singing is so personal.”
The plan was to follow in his uncles’ footsteps and become a singing MD. He majored in pre-med and music at La Sierra University in California, which is affiliated with the 7th Day Adventist Church, the denomination in which he and his family have always been active. He picked the school for its strong science program, then realized after two quarters of biology that medical school was not for him. He took his first voice lesson at 18. He is now 25. With La Sierra’s relatively small music department, he was allowed to play the sax and piano while he continued his vocal studies. At one point, he was in seven ensembles at once and had the leading tenor role in the school opera production every year. “I stood out,” he says. “But I had great teachers. They did everything for me.”
For graduate school, he auditioned all over the country and was accepted at schools like Rice, Juilliard, Yale, University of California at Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Conservatory. He chose the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston after a trial lesson with Bradley Williams, who became his teacher. “It was an amazing fit,” he says. “The way he was able to hear the good things in my voice, as well as the things I needed to work on, and then the vocabulary he used to express that to me really clicked.”
León was in five productions during his two-year master’s program and was selected for the Artist Diploma program — an honor offered only to the most exceptional students so they may spend time deepening their craft without additional academic responsibilities. In the fall, he will begin the Young Artist Program at Los Angeles Opera. He has been offered several roles for the season, including a production of Lucia di Lammermoor, which will already be in rehearsals when his summer in Santa Fe ends.
As a second-year apprentice, he has taken on four roles in three operas. He is playing Remendado in Carmen, covering the role of Fenton (and singing in the chorus) in Falstaff, and joining the chorus in M. Butterfly. “You have to love rehearsals,” he says. “Today I was in bed when I got called in to sing Fenton all day for Falstaff rehearsals. Fenton is a lot of fun. He’s a hopeless romantic.”
Remendado is another story. “He’s a sleazebag,” he says. “He’s not afraid of pulling out his knife and cutting people.” The famous Smuggler’s Quintet in Act III of Carmen is notoriously difficult.
“It’s nerve-racking,” he says. “The parts are really fast, and you have to be tight with the music.”
Covering Fenton is a dream assignment for León. “It’s music that fits my voice,” he says. “It’s the kind of role I love singing.” Although Verdi moved the tradition of bel canto singing into a more dramatic direction, the voice was still the star attraction. “I love the feel and the style and the texture of the music. I love being able to use my voice at its full capacity.”
As a tenor, a singer is arguably only as good as his high notes. “It’s like being a hurdler [in track and field]. Hitting the high notes is like running a race. You just keep jumping and hopefully you don’t trip. But you have to feel good about your high notes, no matter what.”
During rehearsals, the job of the understudy is to observe, to learn without much doing, León says — often from quite a distance, not an easy assignment. Beyond memorizing what the director is saying, however, there is the opportunity to compare and contrast his own vocal choices and acting style with that of Eric Ferring, who plays the role. “It’s the same music and words but someone can bring a completely different interpretation to a role. It’s enlightening. He could phrase something in a way that I never thought of. He could bring more attention to a dynamic. There’s so much nuance. He could also respond to a moment dramatically that is different than the way I would interpret it.”
After jumping from Santa Fe to Los Angeles, León has one more important engagement this fall. He has been invited to compete against 34 other singers in Operalia, a world opera competition founded by Plácido Domingo in 1993. He’ll be joining fellow Santa Fe apprentice singer Thomas Cilluffo, as well as alumni apprentices Anthony Ciaramitaro, Duke Kim, Megan Moore, Richard Trey Smagur, and Robert Stahley there. This year’s competition will be held at the opera house in Riga, Latvia. León will be competing against singers from Turkey, Finland, South Korea, Armenia, Belgium, and other countries. Many of the judges are opera company directors and managers looking for new talent — and will be prepared to offer contracts.
In a nod to his Hispanic roots, as well as a tribute to his parents and the singing doctor/uncles, he will sing, along with the four classical arias he is preparing, two of the zarzuelas (Spanish opera arias) that he grew up hearing around the piano at home. The decision may be part nostalgia and part strategy — Plácido Domingo, born in Madrid, regularly promoted Spanish opera to American audiences during his tenure as director of L.A. Opera from 2003-2019.
“It took my mom a little while to get used to the fact that I was giving up on a medical career,” León says. “But she got used to it.” ◀