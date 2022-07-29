M. Butterfly: The essentials

THE PREMIERE
July 30, 2022, at the Santa Fe Opera
THE PEOPLE
René Gallimard: a French diplomat posted to Beijing
Song Liling: a Chinese Opera performer
Manuel Toulon: French ambassador to China
Comrade Chin: People’s Liberation Army member
Marc: Gallimard’s childhood friend
THE PLOT
The action takes place in René Gallimard’s jail cell in Paris, where he is serving a sentence for treason, and in flashbacks to various dates and places in China and France. In 1964, Gallimard was sent to Beijing, where he fell in love with Song Liling upon hearing the Chinese Opera star sing “Un bel dì” from Madama Butterfly at a party. Their relationship develops, even as the Frenchman is unaware that Song is male. Gallimard begins to think of himself as the American sailor Pinkerton in Puccini’s opera and of Song as the geisha Butterfly.
Gallimard is appointed the embassy’s vice consul leading intelligence operations until his analyses prove to be faulty, and he is sent back to Paris. Song runs afoul of Chairman Mao’s People’s Liberation Army and does several years of field labor, after which he is sent to Paris as a Chinese government spy. Song reunites with Gallimard, but eventually both are arrested by French counterintelligence agents. Gallimard finally learns Song’s secret and realizes that all he truly loved was a fantasy. Now identifying with the betrayed Butterfly instead of Pinkerton, he dons a kimono, wig, and makeup, then commits suicide.
FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES, MAY 11, 1986
“A former French diplomat and a Chinese opera singer have been sentenced to six years in jail for spying for China after a two-day trial that traced a story of clandestine love and mistaken sexual identity. ... The case has been the talk of Paris lately. ... [It] centered on a love affair between a young French diplomat, Bernard Boursicot, now 41 years old, who was stationed in Peking two decades ago, and a popular Chinese opera singer, Shi Pei Pu, 46. Mr. Boursicot was accused of passing information to China after he fell in love with Mr. Shi, whom he believed for 20 years to be a woman. ... Asked by the trial judge how he could have been so completely taken in, Mr. Boursicot said, ‘I was shattered to learn that he is a man, but my conviction remains unshakable that for me at that time he was really a woman and was the first love of my life.’”
THE PLAYWRIGHT-LIBRETTIST
David Henry Hwang
David Henry Hwang was born in Los Angeles in 1957 and has a B.A. in English from Stanford University. He attended the Yale School of Drama for one year, dropping out after his plays began to be professionally produced. M. Butterfly was inspired by The New York Times‘ report, which he heard about at a Los Angeles cocktail party. Hwang considered writing it as a musical but was so fired with enthusiasm for the subject that he rejected the idea as too time consuming.
M. Butterfly opened on Broadway in March 1988, running for 786 performances and winning the Tony Awards for Best New Play, Best Director (John Dexter), and Best Supporting Actor (B.D. Wong for Song Liling). It was also a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 1989.
M. Butterfly was revived on Broadway in 2017, with Hwang making revisions based on additional information that had since come to light about the main characters and their relationship. It received mixed reviews, with The New York Times calling it “a play that remains urgently relevant” while criticizing Julie Taymor’s directing (“the show fails to generate any visual enchantment”) and some of Hwang’s new material.
Opera and musical theater are particular interests of Hwang. His opera texts include those for 1000 Airplanes on the Roof and The Voyage, both by Philip Glass, Ainadamar by Osvaldo Golijov (staged by the Santa Fe Opera in 2005), Alice in Wonderland by Unsuk Chin, and An American Soldier by Huang Ruo. He also co-wrote the text for Elton John’s Aida, wrote the text for Phil Collins’ Tarzan musical, and revised the book for a 2002 Broadway production of Flower Drum Song by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
THE COMPOSER
Huang Ruo
Huang Ruo was born in China in 1976, and studied at the Shanghai Conservatory, the Oberlin Conservatory, and The Juilliard School. His father was a well-known Chinese composer, who started teaching him piano and composition at age 6. Since he is post-Cultural Revolution, his studies at Shanghai included both traditional Asian and western classical music. His musical palette reflects those influences, as well as jazz, rock, and heavy metal.
While he has written music in a wide variety of genres, music for the stage is a major part of Huang’s output. M. Butterfly is his fifth opera. The first, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, had its American premiere at the Santa Fe Opera in 2014, to wide acclaim. The New York Times said of it, “Mr. Huang’s music blends Western classical idioms with Chinese traditions into a distinctive style that is characterized by a strong dramatic bent and a great sense of pacing.”
His An American Soldier was first performed as a one-act opera in 2014 by the Washington National Opera and then expanded to full length for a highly successful Opera Theatre of Saint Louis staging in 2018. Huang’s output also includes several music-theater works, as well as A Dust in Time for string orchestra, The Butterfly Exchange for orchestra or chamber orchestra, and Omnipresence, a concerto for violin, offstage ensemble, and orchestra.
SHI AND BOURSICOT
Shi served a year of his six-year sentence for espionage, then was pardoned by President François Mitterrand as part of an attempt to improve France-China relations. He died in Paris in 2009 at age 70. Boursicot was pardoned a few months after Shi. Now 77, he lives in a nursing home in Brittany. Before his health failed, Boursicot often traveled to productions of M. Butterfly, presenting himself to audiences as a kind of attraction.