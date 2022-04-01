Lighting a fire under American opera

The Metropolitan Opera threw tradition to the winds last fall, opening its 2021-2022 season with Fire Shut Up in My Bones by jazz composer Terence Blanchard, instead of a moldy oldie from the vaults.
All the performances were sold out and it received widespread critical acclaim, such as The New Yorker’s: “What Blanchard possesses, above all, is a gift for musical storytelling: he summons up disparate characters and scenes within the frame of a distinct personal voice.” The opera is based on Charles M. Blow’s memoir of the same name, about his troubled adolescence in small-town Louisiana, and it was premiered by the enterprising Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in 2019.
The Metropolitan Opera production is now being made available for free viewing, courtesy of PBS’ Great Performances series, with the local broadcast at 9 p.m. Friday, April 1, on KNME-HD 5.1. Highly recommended.
