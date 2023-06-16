Know the score

Opening night of the Santa Fe Opera season is just two weeks away. If you’re still undecided about what specific opera you might want to attend after your tailgate in the parking lot, this overview of the offerings is for you.
Two operas — Rusalka and Orfeo — are new to the company’s repertory and two others — The Flying Dutchman and Pelléas and Mélisande — haven’t been staged here in several decades. Just don’t look for a comedy; the laughs are low and the body counts are high in 2023. Performance dates shown in bold have limited ticket availability.
Tosca
Music by Giacomo Puccini
Text by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica
World Premiere: January 1900, Rome
Body Count: 4
One-Sentence Description: The opera singer Floria Tosca believes she’s saved the life of her condemned lover Mario Cavaradossi when she stabs the sadistic police chief Scarpia to death, but she would be wrong; very wrong.
You’ll like Tosca if you like …
- Unashamedly tuneful melodies that are turbocharged with Italianate emotion
- The concept of a Hallmark Hall of Fame tear- jerker as reinterpreted by Quentin Tarantino
- Intense drama with scenes of sadism, torture, and (warning!) attempted sexual assault
Notable Aspects: The scenery designs are inspired in part by Giorgio de Chirico’s iconic 1913 painting The Red Tower. Stage director Keith Warner is making his Santa Fe Opera debut with this production, which promises Hitchcockian touches in addition to Italian surrealist art. The conductor is John Fiore, whose most recent SFO credit was “Angel Blue in Concert” in 2021.
Approximate Running Time: Two hours and 45 minutes, with one intermission
Performance Times and Dates: 8:30 p.m. June 30; July 5, 8, 14, and 21; 8 p.m. August 1, 7, 12, 19, 23 and 26
The Flying Dutchman
Music and text by Richard Wagner
World Premiere: January 1843, Dresden, Germany
Body Count: An entire shipload of Norwegian sailors, plus the title character and his fiancée, who subsequently soar to heaven thanks to the redemptive power of her love.
One-Sentence Description: Cursed to roam the seas for seven years for each day he can spend on land in search of a loyal spouse, the Dutchman finally finds her in the self-sacrificing Senta.
You’ll like The Flying Dutchman if you like …
- The idea of attending a Richard Wagner opera but haven’t actually done so — many operagoers find it his most immediately accessible piece
- Believing that a woman might actually end her life out of her love for you
- Relatively short operas
Notable Aspects: Conductor Thomas Guggeis and soprano Elza van den Heever are coming to this production directly from personal triumphs in The Flying Dutchman at the Metropolitan Opera. Director David Alden’s most recent SFO credit was the highly regarded Jenºufa in 2019.
Approximate Running Time: Two hours and 45 minutes, with one intermission
Performance Times and Dates: 8:30 p.m. July 1, 7, 12, and 31; 8 p.m. August 5, 10, 15, and 25
Pelléas and Mélisande
Music by Claude Debussy
Text by the composer, based on Maurice Maeterlinck’s play of the same name
World Premiere: April 1902, Paris
Body Count: 2
One-sentence Description: The enigmatic waif Mélisande weds her rescuer Golaud, only to fall in love with his half-brother Pelléas, which leads to the demise of the title twosome.
You’ll like Pelléas and Mélisande if you like …
- Moody, atmospheric French films in which as much goes unsaid as is spoken
- Music that suggests rather than pounds home its emotional points
- Your guilty pleasure was secretly watching Jerry Springer’s convoluted family dramas that ended tragically, and you wanted them set to music and sung in French
Notable Aspects: Pelléas and Mélisande reunites conductor and SFO Music Director Harry Bicket with director-designer Netia Jones. Their collaboration on Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream was the artistic high point of the company’s 2021 season. The opera hasn’t been staged in Santa Fe since 1977.
Approximate Running Time: Three hours and 10 minutes, with one intermission
Performance Times and Dates: 8:30 p.m. July 15, 19, and 28; August 3, 9, and 18
Rusalka
Music by Antonín Dvorrák
Text by Jaroslav Kvapil
World premiere: March 1901, Prague
Body Count: 1
One-sentence Description: The water nymph Rusalka makes a Faustian bargain so she can take on human form to wed her handsome prince, but their star-crossed relationship soon ends with his death.
You’ll like Rusalka if you like…
- Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Little Mermaid — it’s a main source for the plot
- Intensely lyrical and unceasingly inventive music that makes even a few long stretches seem to fly by
- If you’d like to rip back the Disney sugarcoating to see that musical redhead as a passionate young woman on the brink of adulthood, rather than a sassy suburban teenager
Notable Aspects: Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and director David Pountney are both making their Santa Fe Opera debuts with this production. Pountney gives Dvorák’s “lyrical fairy tale” a Freudian interpretation as a coming-of-age story set in a turn-of-the-20th-century Viennese psychiatric ward.
Approximate Running Time: Three hours, with one intermission
Performance Times and Dates: 8:30 p.m. July 22 and 26, 8 p.m. August 4, 8, 17, and 22
Orfeo
Music by Claudio Monteverdi
Text by Alessandro Striggio the Younger
World Premiere: February 1607, Mantua, Italy
Body Count: 1
One-sentence Description: Hoping to bring his dead bride back to life, Orfeo uses his legendary musical skills to travel to Hades, but makes a fatal mistake on the return trip, which dooms Euridice forever.
You’ll like Orfeo if you like…
- Tenor fests — the title role dwarfs all the others
- Plots that have an “I never saw that coming!” surprise ending
- Genuinely short operas
Notable Aspects: Tenor Rolando Villazón, director Yuval Sharon, and composer Nico Muhly’s new orchestral arrangement of the score all make their first Santa Fe appearances in a production that features state-of-the-art scenic techniques such as displaying projections on mist.
Approximate Running Time: One hour and 40 minutes, with no intermission
Performance Times and Dates: 8:30 p.m. July 29, 8 p.m. August 2, 11, 16, and 24
All operas are sung in their original languages, with seat-back screens providing English and Spanish translations. Preview Buffets ($81), Tailgate Picnics ($28-$38), and free introductory Prelude Talks are offered before most performances.
For more information, call the opera box office at 505-986-5900 or visit santafeopera.org.