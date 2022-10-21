If you’re feeling oppressed by the establishment, help is on the way in the form of Zorro! The original caped crusader arrives in New Mexico on Sunday, Oct. 23, thanks to Opera Southwest and composer-librettist Héctor Armienta.
Their new production is the fifth in a cycle of operas by Hispanic composers, given in collaboration with Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center. Armienta’s setting of Rudolfo Anaya’s Bless Me, Ultima was the series’ 2018 entry. “It was by far the best-selling opera in our history,” says Artistic Director Anthony Barrese. “We added one performance and could have added two more, the waiting list was so long.”
Zorro (and his alter ego Diego de La Vega) rode onto the scene in The Curse of Capistrano, a 1919 serial magazine adventure story by pulp-fiction author Johnston McCulley. In the hundred-plus years since, he’s been the star of countless books, films, television shows, plays, songs, video games, and even ballets. (See sidebar for more details on his many incarnations.)
Inexplicably, Zorro, the Spanish word for a male fox, has never been an opera subject, at least until now. The idea appealed to Armienta on several fronts. “My work is about the Hispanic and Mexican American experience,” he says. “The legend of Zorro fits very well with my desire to tell our stories and share them with the public at large. It also has all the story elements for a great opera — good versus evil, love, sacrifice, humor, and fight scenes!”
Barrese confirmed that the Opera Southwest staging will be high on the swashbuckling quotient. “We’ve been rehearsing the sword fights since the first day of rehearsal,” he says. “If you think opera is stuffy or static, Zorro will change your mind. There’s so much action, it’s just as much for the eyes as for the ears.”
In creating his libretto, Armienta wanted to stay true to the original Zorro character but give the tale a wider scope by adding some actual historical events to it. He says, “It takes place in the early 19th century when the Spanish Empire was slowly losing its grip on the Americas and the embers of revolution were starting to take hold in Alta California and central México.”
The use of different musical styles helps define the social stations and points of view of the central characters. Zorro is a criollo (a person of Spanish descent born in New Spain), so his music is very much rooted in Spain and is often heroic in nature. Zorro’s love interest, Ana Maria Soza, is a mestiza (of Indigenous American and European descent), so her sound world is based on Mexican folk music.
In the best operatic tradition, there’s a love triangle, thanks to the presence of Carlotta de Obragón, daughter of Alta California’s governor. She was born and grew up in Seville, where she and Diego were romantically involved. “I co-wrote a buleria (flamenco piece) for her character, which she performs at the masquerade ball in act one,” Armienta said. “Like most operas, these musical themes develop and are interconnected, particularly between Zorro and Ana Maria.”
You can’t have swashbuckling without a bad guy on hand, and here he’s Octavio Rivera y Moncada, the military general and the alcalde (mayor) of Los Angeles, who firmly believes in Spanish hegemony. Zorro begins with a lesson in sword fighting and ends with a practical application, in which the title character draws strength from what he has learned about the poor and oppressed residents from his relationship with Ana Maria, and Moncada goes to an inglorious end.
Mexican-born tenor César Delgado portrays the title character; his career includes leading roles with the Tulsa Opera, New Orleans Opera, and Opera North in the U.S. and with Teatro del Bicentenario, Conjunto Santander, and the Mazatlan Opera in Mexico. Ana Maria is performed by Cuban soprano Laura León, who makes her debut with Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2023’s The Factotum. Her previous credits include appearances with Florida Grand Opera, Chautauqua Opera, and Opera Southwest.
Mezzo-soprano and Las Cruces native Stephanie Sanchez is Carlotta; her recent and upcoming appearances include roles with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Glimmerglass Opera, and Arizona Opera. Baritone Octavio Moreno plays Moncada. His credits include participating in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition and roles with Houston Grand Opera and Arizona Opera, as well as frequent appearances as a mariachi singer.
Barrese conducts Zorro. Director Octavio Cardenas has staged Bless Me Ultima, Salvatore Sciarrino’s Lohengrin, and Astor Piazzolla’s Maria de Buenos Aires for Opera Southwest, and has led productions for Minnesota Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, and Orlando Opera.
What’s next for Opera Southwest’s Hispanic opera initiative? The series will continue for the foreseeable future, Barrese said, and while he’s not quite ready to announce next year’s title, he hinted, “There are so many wonderful operas that are on our list, including several that haven’t been done in America.”