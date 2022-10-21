If you’re feeling oppressed by the establishment, help is on the way in the form of Zorro! The original caped crusader arrives in New Mexico on Sunday, Oct. 23, thanks to Opera Southwest and composer-librettist Héctor Armienta.

Their new production is the fifth in a cycle of operas by Hispanic composers, given in collaboration with Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center. Armienta’s setting of Rudolfo Anaya’s Bless Me, Ultima was the series’ 2018 entry. “It was by far the best-selling opera in our history,” says Artistic Director Anthony Barrese. “We added one performance and could have added two more, the waiting list was so long.”

Popular in the Community