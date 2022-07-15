Falstaff: The essentials

THE PREMIERE
Feb. 9, 1893, at Teatro alla Scala, Milan
THE PEOPLE
Sir John Falstaff
Bardolfo and Pistola, his followers
Ford and his wife, Alice
Nannetta, their daughter, in love with Fenton
Dr. Caius, also in love with Nannetta
Meg Page and Mistress Quickly, Alice’s friends
THE PLOT
At the Garter Inn, the outraged Dr. Caius attacks the boorish behavior of Falstaff, Bardolfo, and Pistol, but they laugh off the complaints. In hopes of improving his fortunes, Falstaff plans to seduce two wealthy married women, Alice Ford and Meg Page. He composes identical love letters to them, which Bardolfo and Pistol refuse to deliver. Falstaff lectures them on honor and sends a pageboy as messenger. Later, at Ford’s house, Alice and Meg discover Falstaff’s duplicity and decide to turn the tables. Ford is enraged when he finds out about Falstaff’s plan and plots his own revenge.
Back at the Garter Inn, Quickly arranges an assignation with Alice for Falstaff. Ford, disguised as “Master Brook,” arrives. He proclaims his own desire for Alice but proposes hiring Falstaff to smooth his way by seducing her first. Falstaff accepts and discloses that he is seeing her that very day. Ford is horrified but manages to say nothing as the two depart. Inside Ford’s house, Quickly reports to Alice and Meg on her visit with Falstaff, who soon enters. His romantic declarations are interrupted by Ford’s arrival. As Ford searches the house, Falstaff hides in a basket of dirty linen. Nannetta and Fenton’s noisy kissing sidetracks Ford. Alice orders the servants to toss the basket and its contents out the window into the Thames River below.
Quickly persuades Falstaff that Alice is contrite and wants another assignation, this time at midnight under an oak in Windsor Forest. Alice and the other townspeople decide to frighten Falstaff by dressing up as elves, fairies, demons, and wood sprites. As midnight approaches in the forest, Falstaff arrives disguised as a huntsman. The “forest spirits” torment him as part of the “Masque of the Fairy Queen,” which includes the real-life wedding of Nannetta and Fenton. When they realize that they’ve been hoodwinked, Ford accepts his daughter’s marriage and Falstaff accepts his comeuppance in good humor.
THE PLAYWRIGHT
William Shakespeare
William Shakespeare (1564-1616) is believed to have written six plays between 1596 and 1598, including the three that the opera is based on, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. He seems to have stopped work on Henry IV Part 2 to write The Merry Wives, which shows signs of having been created in haste. This may have been due to the oft-cited dictum that Queen Elizabeth wanted to see Sir John in love; no evidence exists to prove or disprove this notion.
It is generally considered one of Shakespeare’s weakest plays, particularly because the characterization of Falstaff seems so pale compared to that in the two history plays. However, it has long appealed to composers; There are at least 10 operas based on The Merry Wives of Windsor, starting from as early as 1761. Of course, many first-rate operas have been fashioned from second- or even third-rate plays; La Traviata, Tosca, and Madame Butterfly are just three examples.
THE LIBRETTIST
Arrigo Boito
Arrigo Boito (1842-1918) was a poet, journalist, novelist, librettist, and composer. He was one of the most prominent members of the scapigliatura movement, Italy’s equivalent of French bohemianism. (The Italian root word “scapigliato” means disheveled.) Boito is best known today for his opera librettos, which include those for Amilcare Ponchielli’s La Gioconda (which he wrote under a pseudonym), the revised version of Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra, and Verdi’s final two operas, Otello and Falstaff. As a composer his only completed opera was Mefistofele, which is still performed occasionally as a vehicle for a dynamic bass or bass-baritone in the title role.
For the Falstaff text, Boito took the plot and characters from The Merry Wives of Windsor, streamlining it by eliminating many minor figures and subplots. He also added material from the Henry IV plays to deepen Falstaff’s characterization, such as the celebrated “Honor monologue” from Henry IV, Part 1, which appears in the opera’s first scene. Boito utilized different Italian verse forms to differentiate the groups of characters, with the young lovers given five-syllable lines (quinari), the merry wives six-syllable lines (senari), and Ford and his cohorts eight-syllable lines (ottonari).
THE COMPOSER
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901) had long wanted to write a comic opera. “After having relentlessly massacred so many heroes and heroines,” he wrote following the 1887 premiere of Otello, “surely I have the right to laugh a little.” He told an Italian music critic in 1890 he had been searching for a suitable libretto for 40 years. He considered many possible subjects, including Moliere’s Tartuffe and Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, but nothing came of his interest until Boito started work on an adaptation of The Merry Wives of Windsor in secret after Otello’s premiere.
After he’d completed enough to give Verdi an idea of what it would be like, Boito showed it to the composer, who loved it. The composition period was protracted, however, and full of ups and downs. At times they charged full speed ahead; at other times Verdi doubted he would ever finish the score. (He suffered from what today would be considered depression.) They also had to contend with a widespread belief that he was incapable of writing a comedy, even though several of his operas have effective comic scenes and many more have music of great energy, wit, and sparkle.
Falstaff’s premiere at La Scala was an incredible success, with many dignitaries in attendance, outrageously high ticket prices for the public, encores demanded of several sections, and curtain calls that lasted almost an hour. Other early performances in Italy, Germany, and Austria were also well received, but the opera soon slipped into relative neglect.
The reason was simple. The music wasn’t what audiences expected from Verdi. It moves at an incredible pace in a continuous texture with embedded dialogue, ensembles, and finales. Melodic ideas tumble out one on top of the other, ensembles predominate, and there is only one aria in the traditional sense; the other solos are essentially dramatic soliloquies.
Without “hit tune” solos and powerhouse choruses, Falstaff required special advocacy to secure a permanent place in the repertory. Fortunately, it had a champion in Arturo Toscanini, who was music director of La Scala and de facto principal conductor of the Metropolitan Opera during the early 20th century. His clout led to frequent productions of it in those houses and elsewhere. Later, as head of the NBC Symphony Orchestra, Toscanini led a celebrated radio performance of the opera in 1950. It is still widely available on CDs and widely considered a masterpiece interpretation.
UNIQUE ASPECTS
In theory, the opera takes place in the medieval era, since King Henry IV ruled England from late 1399 until his death in 1413. However, the setting of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Verdi’s Falstaff is clearly two centuries later in Elizabethan England, with its burgeoning middle class.
Falstaff’s original name in the plays was Sir John Oldcastle. The real-life Oldcastle was a close friend of Prince Hal, as well as a religious dissenter. He was a Lollard (a type of pre-Reformation Protestant) who was Convicted of heresy in 1413, escaped from the Tower of London and led a revolution against his former friend, the newly crowned King Henry V. Oldcastle was eventually caught and hanged or burned to death (or perhaps both simultaneously) in London in 1417. His powerful descendants probably forced Shakespeare to change the name of his character from Oldcastle, which appeared in the manuscripts, to Falstaff, which appeared in the printed versions.