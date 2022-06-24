Fünfzehn German words to help unlock 'Tristan und Isolde'

There are opera fans and then there are Wagnerians, cult members who seem to have swallowed a love potion almost as strong as the one in Tristan und Isolde. While it may take years to master all the subtleties and innovations of “the master,” as some of the most devout call Herr Richard, in just a day or two you can learn 15 German words and sound like a Fachmann (expert) on Tristan und Isolde to everyone else. (All German nouns are capitalized, by the way, not just proper nouns.) The opera receives its local premiere at the Santa Fe Opera on July 23, with performances through Aug. 23.
A who’s who of the major characters
Tristan: a nobleman from Brittany, the adopted heir of Marke
Marke: King of Cornwall, now betrothed to ...
Isolde: an Irish princess
Kurwenal: Tristan’s servant
Brangäne: Isolde’s maid
One-sentence plot summary: Their mutual passion twice thwarted in life, Tristan and Isolde find eternal union in the never-ending night of death.
•••
Each language has its own unique aspects and German seems to have more than most, perhaps because it is sometimes so similar to English and sometimes so distant. To best impress your friends with your 15 German words, it helps to understand a few of its quirkier aspects, as well the specific vocabulary.
Cognates
These similar-looking words that mean the same thing can be tricky. Many German words have English cognates, such as Freund (friend) and Tanz (dance). But other words that seem to scream cognate have very different meanings, such as bald (soon, not hairless), hell (bright, not the underworld), and Gift (poison, a most unfortunate present).
Cognates that appear in many German operas, including Tristan und Isolde include:
Trank (trahnk) It means drink, and in the opera, Trank refers to the powerful potions that Isolde’s mother has concocted for the journey, including a love potion and a death potion. Bonus points if you can roll the R in Trank and other German words.
Busen (BOO-sehn) Bosom, as in the seat of emotions. Early in the opera, Isolde tries to summon up the powers of witchcraft, saying, “Awaken in me again, mighty power, emerge from my bosom, where you lay hiding!” Busen is closely related to Brust (broost, meaning breast), which also appears several times in the opera, usually with the anatomical sense of chest.
Licht (lihkht) Light, especially daylight. In the opera, Wagner sets up a central contrast between day/light and night/dark. The latter is when we are closest to our true, inner natures and to our ability to love deeply; during the former, we are dominated by social and perceptual controls which inhibit our happiness.
Not cognates but also appearing in many German operas
Liebe (LEE-beh) Love, covering many senses of the word. It can be romantic love or sexual desire, as in Tristan und Isolde, but can also mean “Dear,” as used in a letter salutation.
Geliebte(geh-LEEP-teh) Beloved. The complexity of German grammar and its system of noun genders mean the same basic word can appear with several different endings. Tristan refers to Isolde as “Geliebte!” (beloved female person) and she to him as “Geliebter!” (beloved male person).
Tod (toht) Death. Wagner was fascinated by it from an early age. His first dramatic effort, a play written when he was 16, featured a body count of 12.
•••
Compound words offer unique challenges auf Deutsch. In English, compounds are generally short words either joined together (housetop) or separated by hyphens (jack-in-the-box). In German, compound words are often longer words welded together without hyphens, creating monsters such as Rindfleischetikettierungsüberwachungsaufgabenübertragungsgesetz. (It means “legislative law for the supervision of beef-meat labeling,” but of course you already knew that.)
Compound nouns associated with the opera
Gesamtkunstwerk (geh-SAHMT-koonst-vehrk) The most famous compound word associated with Wagner and his artistic theories. It means total work of art, in which the elements of text, music, design, and performance style would originate from a single, unifying artistic vision. Wagner believed he could re-create the perfection of Aeschylus’ Greek tragedies in his music dramas, and he came closest to this goal with Das Rheingold and Die Walküre, the first and second operas in his Ring cycle.
Sometimes the meaning of a compound word is that of each individual word in conjunction (see Versmelodie, Liebestod, and others below), but sometimes not. Consider Glühbirne (glow-pear), which means light bulb, or Kummerspeck (sorrow-bacon), which means weight gained from comfort eating.
Versmelodie (VEHRS-meh-loh-dee) Versmelodie was a term invented by Wagner to describe a critically important quality of a Gesamtkunstwerk — the melodic contours of his vocal lines would follow the natural inflections of the spoken text, with just one note allowed per syllable.
Stabreim (SHTAH-brime) Opera texts of the time made heavy use of end rhymes. Wagner added Stabreim (stave rhyme), an old German verse form using alliteration, to his poetic arsenal. He believed that the closer the arts got to the 19th century, the more degraded and impotent they had become, and his solution was to go back to earlier forms and earlier Teutonic legends for his plots.
Not surprisingly, given the subject, Tristan und Isolde bristles with compound words starting with Liebe.
Liebestod (LEE-bes-toht) The most famous compound word in the opera, its literal meaning is love death. By uniting the 12th-century plot of Tristan und Isolde with aspects of Buddhism and Arthur Schopenhauer’s philosophy, Wagner turned the Liebestod of the title couple into a transfiguration which united them forever in death.
Liebesnacht (LEE-bes-nahkht) Night of love refers to the long central scene in act two, an extended love scene between the title characters. It’s also used to refer to their duet itself, which is interrupted just before its climax by the surprise arrival of King Marke.
Leitmotif (LIGHT-moh-teef) Motif is a French word meaning a recurring theme in an artwork; the addition of the German verb leit (to lead) creates “leading motive,” a short recurring musical phrase that represents a person, place, idea, or emotion. Wagner developed his system of Leitmotifs to an astonishing degree of complexity and expressiveness.
In his earlier operas, the correspondence between musical phrase and its reference was usually quite strict. From Tristan onwards, Wagner used them with much more flexibility, so much so that the same Leitmotif has been described by different knowledgeable commentators as “Tristan’s honor,” “Isolde’s anger,” and “Morold” (Isolde’s earlier fiancé whom Tristan killed in battle before the opera begins).
And a few more words related to Wagner and his opera
Handlung (HAHND-luhng) Plot or drama. Wagner didn’t like the term music drama, and he hated the 19th-century implications of the word “opera,” so he described Tristan und Isolde as a Handlung in drei Akten, a three-act drama.
Langsam (LAHNG-zahm) Slow. Quite possibly Wagner’s favorite tempo indication. The tempo for the beginning of Tristan und Isolde is “Langsam und Schmachtend,” (SHMAHK-tend), slow and languishing.
Frau Minne (frow-MIH-neh) While Frau means wife or woman, Frau Minne isn’t a middle-aged character in the opera, but the personification of courtly love, famed for stealing men’s hearts. The term, which appears 12 times in the text, comes from Middle High German literature, such as the opera’s 12th-century source story. Courtly love and Middle High German suggest an exaltation of rarified beauty, but Frau Minne’s visual symbol was unusually earthy — a crowned vulva carried aloft by several erect-penis-servant hybrids.