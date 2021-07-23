ALSO AT THE OPERA

‘The Lord of Cries:’ An uneven first act redeemed by the final curtain

A Greek tragedy and a Gothic novel that were both considered so horrifying they should be read only by those with the strongest constitutions underlie the Santa Fe Opera’s 17th world premiere, The Lord of Cries which opened Saturday.

Composed by John Corigliano with a libretto by Mark Adamo, Cries dwells on the dangers that result from the repression of our darkest desires, told through a plot that combines elements of Bram Stoker’s Dracula with Euripides’ The Bacchae. It takes some time for the opera to find firm dramatic footing in Act I; the second act works much better.

The Lord of Cries continues 8:30 p.m. July 30, and at 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 11, and 17

The Marriage of Figaro offers sterling performances, but, ultimately, it’s a mixed bag

Considered one of the greatest operas by one of opera’s greatest composers, its deliciously complex plot centers on the impending marriage of two servants, Figaro and Susanna, and the several threats to its successful execution.

The Santa Fe Opera production (was a mixed bag. A fine young cast and impressive orchestra were badly served by a promising scenic concept gone astray. Designer Chantal Thomas’ set is dominated by a large turntable that looks like the face of a pocket watch; it rotates to reveal several different interior settings, powered by a set of large gears visible on stage left.

The Marriage of Figaro continues 8:30 p.m. July 23 and at 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 10, 14, 18, 21, 24, and 27)

