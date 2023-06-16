Czech yourself

If Rusalka’s plot seems vaguely familiar, it’s probably because the story was inspired in part by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. Jaroslav Kvapil, the librettist, spent a summer on a Danish island, which reminded him of Andersen’s fairy tale. This 1917 engraving by Harry Clarke of the mermaid and the sea witch comes from a 1917 fairy tale collection.

The Santa Fe Opera has been venturing into the Czech repertory more often recently, with Leoš Janácˇek’s Jenu˚fa in 2019 and Antonín Dvorˇák’s Rusalka opening on July 22 this summer. That means it’s time for Pasatiempo to offer readers this opportunity to learn 20 Czech words in jedna easy lekce. “Easy” may be a bit of an exaggeration, but you’ve just learned jedna (YEHD-nah), which means “one,” and lekce (LEHK-tseh), which is “lesson,” so you’re off to a fast start.

A who’s who of the major characters

  • Rusalka, a water nymph, in love with
  • The Prince
  • A Foreign Princess, also attracted to The Prince
  • Vodník, a water gnome, Rusalka’s father
  • Ježibaba, a witch
Czech yourself

Dvořák was an avid nature lover and spent many hours by this swampy pond at his country retreat while composing the opera. Rusalčino jezírko means Rusalka’s pond.
Czech yourself

The vodník (water gnome) of Czech mythology comes in two varieties, benign and malevolent. The latter tries to drown anyone who invades his territory, but Rusalka’s is one of the friendly spirits. Vodníci have a half-frog, half-human appearance, and they typically wear an odd hat and smoke a pipe. In the Czech lands, it’s customary for those with a pond or stream on their property to place a vodník figurine nearby.
Czech yourself

Antonín Dvořák
Czech yourself

This is Prague’s magnificent Národní Divadlo (NAH-rohd-nee DEE-vahd-loh), the National Theatre on the banks of the Charles River. 