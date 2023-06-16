Czech yourself

The Santa Fe Opera has been venturing into the Czech repertory more often recently, with Leoš Janácˇek’s Jenu˚fa in 2019 and Antonín Dvorˇák’s Rusalka opening on July 22 this summer. That means it’s time for Pasatiempo to offer readers this opportunity to learn 20 Czech words in jedna easy lekce. “Easy” may be a bit of an exaggeration, but you’ve just learned jedna (YEHD-nah), which means “one,” and lekce (LEHK-tseh), which is “lesson,” so you’re off to a fast start.
A who’s who of the major characters
- Rusalka, a water nymph, in love with
- The Prince
- A Foreign Princess, also attracted to The Prince
- Vodník, a water gnome, Rusalka’s father
- Ježibaba, a witch
Setting
At the edge of a lake (Acts I and III) and outside The Prince’s castle (Act II)
One-sentence plot summary
Rusalka makes a Faustian bargain so she can take on human form and marry The Prince, but their star-crossed relationship soon ends with his death.
We all know and use a few Czech words from time to time, whether we realize it or not, such as robot, dollar, polka, pistol, and howitzer. (The Czech lands have long been a center for arms manufacturing.)
And most of us have sung or at least heard the “Good King Wenceslas” Christmas carol without knowing that Wenceslas was actually a Bohemian duke who was assassinated in 935 by his younger brother, aptly known as Boleslaus the Cruel. Wenceslaus got a post-mortem promotion a few years later from Holy Roman Emperor Otto I, who retroactively conferred kingship as well as sainthood on him.
While Czech is a challenging language to master, it also has quite a few consistent aspects compared to English. This means you can learn dvacet (DVAH-tset), which is to say “20” Czech words between now and opening night to impress your friends and astound perfect strangers.
For starters, what do the words robot, dollar, polka, pistol, and howitzer have in common? They’re all accented on the first syllable, which is Regular Feature No. 1.
That means the opera’s title is pronounced ROO-sahl-kah, and if you can roll the “R” as in German, you’ve achieved perfection. (It’s often pronounced Roo-SAHL-kah, as if it were an Italian word like lasagna or amore, but that’s not correct.)
Rusalka isn’t a name in the way we think of names; it’s simply the Czech word for female water sprite. The same concept applies to Vodník (VOHD-neek), which means water gnome, and to Ježibaba (YEH-zhee-bah-bah), which means witch or old hag.
The name of our composer, Antonín Dvořák, includes one of the language’s trickier letters to pronounce. His first name is straightforward — AHN-toh-neen — but his last name includes the letter “rˇ.” The best English approximation is probably “rzh.” You could also think of it as the English letter “r” followed by the French pronunciation of “j” as in Jacques. So his last name is DVOR-zhahk, with a rolled “r.”
What’s up with all those little dinguses over some of the letters?
Those marks are called diacritical marks, and they always relate to pronunciation, which makes them Regular Feature No. 2. The Czech alphabet uses the same 26 letters we have in English, then creates some new, but related, letters by adding the marks.
There are seven consonants that have what looks like a little “v” above them, and they’re used to create a soft version of the consonant. For example, the letter “c” is pronounced “ts.” (The Czech word “princ” is pronounced the same and means the same as the English word “prince.”) The letter “cˇ” is pronounced “ch.” The little symbol is called a háček (HAH-chek), which means “hook.”
There are also several vowels that have what looks like an accent mark above them, like the “a” in háček. That turns a short vowel into a long vowel, and, with a breathtaking degree of logic, a long vowel has the same sound as a short one, you just say it about twice as long. There’s none of that “a” as in “cat” and “a” as in “face” business as there is in English.
Let’s continue with a few basic opera terms. Hudba (HOO-dbah) is the word for music and skladatel (SKLAH-dah-tel) means composer of classical music. (There’s a different word, písničkář, for writers of popular songs.) A divadlo (DEE-vahd-loh) is a theater and a dirigentka (DEE-ree-ghent-kah) is a female conductor, as in the Santa Fe Opera production with Lidiya Yankovskaya. A režie (REH-zhee-eh) is a stage director.
You’re off the hook when it comes to translating opera, orchestra, soprano, tenor, and baritone, which are opera (OH-peh-rah), orchestra (OR-kes-ter), soprán (SOH-praahhn), tenor (TAY-nor), and baryton (BAH-ree-tohn). They’re so easy we won’t count them as part of the 20 words you need to learn in order to graduate.
Another appealing aspect of the Czech language is Regular Feature No. 3. In general, each letter has only one pronunciation. Once you learn how to pronounce the 42 letters, you can say any Czech word, whether you know what it means or not. That’s a good thing, because you’ll be working pretty hard to remember a lot of other stuff, like the genders of the nouns and how their declensions work. (Mark Twain once wrote that he would rather decline two German beers than one German noun. If he’d been trying to learn Czech, he might have upped the ante to tři piva instead of dva.)
Czech pronunciation isn’t so hard once you figure out which consonant is the vowel.
It sounds like a joke but there’s actually a lot of truth in it, since more than 100 Czech words consist only of consonants, including some that are just one letter. For instance, “v” (Veh) means in, on, or at, depending on how it’s used, while “s” (Sih) means with.
Longer vowel-free words have a very short vowel sound between some of the letters. Smrt (smurt), which means death, occurs several times in Rusalka. Czech librettists use such no-vowel words sparingly since the mini-vowels in them are so brief.
However, once your mastery of the individual letters is at the graduate school level, you can have a whack at pronouncing the longest Czech sentence without any vowels: Škrt plch z mlh Brd pln skvrn z mrv prv hrd scvrnkl z brzd skrz trs chrp v krs vrb mls mrch srn čtvrthrst zrn. (It has to do with a stingy dormouse from the Brdy Mountains southwest of Prague.)
‘Czech Bel Canto’ is not an oxymoron!
Despite its prickly appearance in print, Czech is a very musical language when spoken, thanks to its trilled “Rs” and long vowels. To many listeners, it has a definite birdsong quality. And when properly sung, it has pure vowels, just as Italian does, and their vocal placement is identical, giving it a true bel canto quality.
There are more consonants, to be sure, but the best singers of Czech can strike a balance that makes them audible without being intrusive. Soprano Gabriela Beňačková is widely considered the one of the finest of the last 50 years; hear her sing Rusalka’s famous “Song to the Moon” here:
And remember, when you go to a představení (PRZHED-stah-veh-nee) of an opera in the Czech Republic, don’t forget your vstupenka (FSTOO-pen-kah) or you’ll have to go to the pokladna (POH-klad-nah) to have them reprinted!
Rusalka appears at the Santa Fe Opera July 22 through August 22. It is, indeed, sung in Czech but if this lesson wasn’t quite sufficient, the opera will be translated on screen into English and Spanish. Visit santafeopera.org for ticket information.