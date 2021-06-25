Czech out Don Giovanni

The Act II finale of Don Giovanni. The narrow stage, high proscenium arch, and shallow orchestra pit that allows the instrumentalists to keep in visual communication with the cast are all typical features of 18th-century theaters. Courtesy National Theatre.

There aren’t many great operas that premiered more than 200 years ago that can be seen today in the same theater. But there is one, and it’s one of the finest. Mozart’s Don Giovanni was first staged 233 years ago at Prague’s Estates Theater, and a new production there has just been released online through OperaVision. Don’t expect a glitzy, big-name cast. The National Theatre uses an ensemble approach with singers from the Czech Republic appearing in carefully rehearsed and well-conducted stagings. What you can expect is a surprising degree of intimacy and impact; Mozart’s most earth-shattering opera premiered in a venue that’s smaller than the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Don Giovanni is available free of charge through Dec. 18 at operavision.eu/en.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.