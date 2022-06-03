The Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD broadcast season closes on Saturday, June 4, with Australian composer Brett Dean’s 2017 take on Hamlet. This American premiere is the last of three very contemporary operas screened by the Met this year, along with Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones (2019) and Matthew Aucoin’s Euridice (2020), making it an unusually forward-looking series.
It’s also the most iconoclastic operatic Hamlet on record, incorporating texts from the so-called “bad quarto” version printed in 1603. It’s half the length of the standard first folio edition from 1623 and is almost certainly a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s play from memory by one of the minor characters.
The Brisbane-born Dean launched his career as a violist, including 14 years with the Berlin Philharmonic, and still performs frequently as a soloist and in chamber music ensembles. He started composing while in Germany, initially focusing on experimental film and radio projects.
His best-known works include the clarinet concerto Ariel’s Music; a viola concerto; the piano quintet Voices of Angels; Twelve Angry Men for 12 cellos; and Carlo, scored for strings, sampler, and audio tape, and inspired by the Renaissance-era music of Carlo Gesualdo. Dean’s Imaginary Ballet—Dances and Interludes for String Trio and Piano had a well-received American premiere at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival in July 2021.
Bliss, Dean’s first opera, was premiered in 2010 by Opera Australia. Hamlet, his second, was commissioned by the Glyndebourne Festival, and it garnered near-universal rave reviews in its first presentation and on a subsequent U.K. tour, winning the 2018 Opera International Award for best world premiere along the way.
“New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good,” The Guardian declared. “Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” The Daily Telegraph’s four-word review summary was “Brilliant music, rapturously received,” and it continued with: “Dean is rare among contemporary opera composers in understanding how to present people singing together — the forceful duets, ensembles and choruses are highlights of the score.”
Matthew Jocelyn’s libretto isn’t so much a condensation of Shakespeare’s longest play as it is a forensic exploration of it, with chronologies rearranged and texts reassigned, as well as the word count hugely reduced. Just one example of many: Hamlet’s first line is “Or not to be.” That’s normally heard much later as part of his famous soliloquy, and in the opera it’s the gravedigger who eventually gets to intone the whole thing, not Hamlet.
Dean knew that British tenor Allan Clayton would be Hamlet for the Glyndebourne premiere, and he started his composition process by having Clayton deliver all his character’s extensive text, then developed the vocal line from a recording of it. The musical forces include a large orchestra with an enormous percussion battery (including plastic bottles, sandpaper, aluminum foil, and a frying pan), a chorus in the pit, as well as one onstage, and two trios of clarinet, trumpet, and percussion stationed in the audience areas, preferably box seats, as at the Met.
Clayton is joined in the Met production by several members of the original cast, including Rod Gilfry as Claudius, David Butt Philip as Laertes (whose end-of-the-opera sword fight with Hamlet has been much praised), and Sarah Connolly as Gertrude. Conductor Nicholas Carter is new to the production, as are Brenda Rae as Ophelia, William Burden as Polonius, and John Relyea as the ghost of Hamlet’s father and the gravedigger.
American critics were much more divided on Hamlet’s merits than their British counterparts. The New York Times was just as enthusiastic, describing it as “a work both traditional and innovative, elegant and passionate — a hit, to quote the play badly out of context, a very palpable hit.” Even though the Met has three times the seating capacity of Glyndebourne, the review continued, “It [Hamlet] engulfs the enormous house. This transfer is no compromise or pale echo; when it opened on Friday, the two-act opera felt more powerful and coherent than it did five years ago [in England].”
Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Heidi Waleson saw it the other way round, saying that at the Met, “Neil Armfield’s intimate production receded while Mr. Dean’s cacophonous orchestra expanded into a barrage of sound. By the end of the long first act ... it had become nearly impossible to focus on the singers or the action.”
Clayton’s performance in the title role elicited only rave reviews, typified by Opera News’ comment, “His performance was a tour de force, combining clarion vocal tone, incisive articulation of the text, formidable physical energy and an unerring commitment to the character and his dilemma.” Musical America called him “positively stellar” and had similar praise for Rae’s Ophelia, saying her “stratospheric coloratura finesses the roller-coaster ride of Ophelia’s hysteria ... and her character’s mad scene will hereafter give Lucia di Lammermoor’s a run for its money.”