For many Santa Fe Opera-goers, including this one, the apex of the 2021 season was Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was conducted by Harry Bicket, the company’s music director, and staged by Netia Jones.

Expectations are understandably high for their second collaboration, on Claude Debussy’s Pelléas and Mélisande, which hasn’t been seen here since 1977. The opera is a widely acknowledged and much-admired masterpiece, but stagings are relatively infrequent, in part because the factors needed to make it a success are so unusual and ethereal.

Blank slates

Golaud (Zachary Nelson) confronts Mélisande (Hankey) about his (correct) suspicions that Mélisande and Pelléas have fallen in love. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa fe Opera 
Golaud (Zachary Nelson) lifts up his young son Yniold (Kai Edgar) to spy on the title characters through a castle window. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa fe Opera 

