Blank slates

For many Santa Fe Opera-goers, including this one, the apex of the 2021 season was Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was conducted by Harry Bicket, the company’s music director, and staged by Netia Jones.
Expectations are understandably high for their second collaboration, on Claude Debussy’s Pelléas and Mélisande, which hasn’t been seen here since 1977. The opera is a widely acknowledged and much-admired masterpiece, but stagings are relatively infrequent, in part because the factors needed to make it a success are so unusual and ethereal.
It’s the opera world’s quietest masterpiece, with just a handful of fortissimo markings in the entire score, and one in which the characters and their texts are deliberately enigmatic. The plot evokes archetypal antecedents — Cain and Abel, adulterous love, the soon-to-be-fatal operatic love triangle — but its treatment by Maurice Maeterlinck (who wrote the play from which the opera is derived) and Debussy makes it feel both timeless and contemporary.
In a short article titled “Why I Wrote Pelléas,” Debussy explained his attraction to the play, which he saw at its one-performance premiere in 1893:
“The drama of Pelléas which, despite its dream-like atmosphere contains far more humanity than those so-called ‘real-life documents,’ seemed to suit my intentions admirably. In it there is an evocative language whose sensitivity could be extended into music and into the orchestral fabric.”
Finding Inspiration from Place
In developing a design concept, Jones often finds inspiration in connecting an opera with the place where it’s being performed — not in a literal way, but through her research. Botany and biology were deeply important to Maeterlinck, who wrote extensively on the subjects. “There are so many instances [in the play] which contrast the idea of the fecundity and freshness of a healthy nature with ideas of decay and disintegration and poison and plague and death,” Jones says.
That led the stage director to Luther Burbank, arguably the world’s most important botanist at the time, who was living and working in Santa Rosa, California. “When Maeterlinck’s first biographer saw the premiere of Pelléas,” she says, “he likened Debussy with Burbank, saying Debussy was creating new forms in music much as Burbank was creating new forms in plant life.
“This was the beginning of trying to ‘science’ nature into a continued existence. And there’s something very frightening about all of that, which is part of the world of Pelléas and Mélisande.”
Finding Inspiration from Art
Concepts of isolation, of layering, and of the difficulties in communication are also important aspects of Jones’ design concept, which is very much influenced by Arnold Böcklin’s 1880 painting The Island of the Dead. In it, a small rowboat carrying a white-clad figure is approaching a desolate island, where a castle clings precariously to one of its rocky cliffs.
“I haven’t designed it literally to look like that painting,” she says. “But it is the idea of the painting and the idea of levels. So on our set, we’re in some kind of basement, but it also goes down further, and down and down and down until you get to the sea.”
She wants the overall look to suggest a future time period as much as it does the past, and the characters to feel like there’s no exit. “Wherever they are, once you’re in this place you’re not really escaping it, whether it’s metaphorical or real.”
Creating an Instrumental Sound World, Player by Player
For Bicket, the nature of Debussy’s music has meant using a different rehearsal technique with the orchestra, one which is much more like the way a stage director works with a cast. “This is a score where every bar has a different color, a different orchestration, a different flavor,” he says. “It’s very hard to rehearse the orchestra without the singers because Debussy was creating a musical language which elevates the text in a way that makes it sound very natural.
“As I go through it with the orchestra, I always talk about exactly what people are saying and encourage them to use their own imaginations into how to create a particular kind of sound world. In many ways, it’s not driven by the conductor.”
Bicket was just coming off three days of rehearsals with the orchestra following their opening nights with Puccini and Wagner, and chuckled as he described the gearshift. “I have to say they were relieved. Not that they don’t love Tosca and Dutchman, of course, but this new sound world was so refreshing for them. It’s like having a sorbet as a palate cleanser in between courses of pasta and goulash.”
A Fill-in-the-Blanks Test
There’s no tabula that’s more rasa than the role of Mélisande. Over the course of the entire opera, we learn just two things about her past: her name and her claim to have dropped a crown that “someone” gave her into a spring just as the action of the opera begins.
For mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey, that makes portraying her an especially exciting challenge.
“I’m really approaching this from an acting perspective,” she says. “To me, it doesn’t necessarily feel like singing. Her texts are often very broken up in short fragments. The music is a blend between recitative and art song that feels very natural. It really lends itself to being played more as a drama than as a typical opera.”
Because there’s no backstory for her character, Hankey says there was only a certain amount of preparation she could do before rehearsals began. “It’s completely dependent on the production team and the cast to determine who these people are and what these lines mean,” says Hankey. “Netia and I are so much on the same page about what Mélisande says and does and feels. I think a lot of that is because she’s a female director, and I love that!”
Hankey is certain that her character comes from a very traumatic earlier life and is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. All the male characters want to touch her, in various ways and at various times, and she constantly repels this physicality — in fact, her first words in the opera, to Golaud, are, “Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me!”
Exploring a Bluebeard Connection
One possibility she’s working with in developing her character is that Mélisande is one of Bluebeard’s wives who was able to escape before he killed her. “I love it because [Béla Bartók’s] Bluebeard’s Castle is one of my favorite stories and operas,” says Hankey. “If she’s just escaped from Bluebeard, you can only imagine what she’s been through. And now Golaud is also very violent and harsh with her.”
In the opera’s most terrifying scene, he flings her around the room relentlessly. “The staging we’ve done for it is really intense,” she says. “It’s been a great challenge. I’ve never done a fight scene like this before.”
For Hankey, Mélisande has gotten back into a life with some aspects of what happened before. “I don’t want to say she’s helpless, but she’s trapped, because she’s a woman finding herself in these situations where she has very little agency or choice over what happens.”
The passion she finds with Pelléas is as much an escape as anything else. “It’s a comfort in this really horrible, dark, oppressive place,” Hankey says. “And he’s the light. He’s the person that makes her forget about where she is and how horrible things are.”
A Fast U-turn from Wagner to Debussy
Zachary Nelson started the summer in a Teutonic frame of mind. The Santa Fe-based bass-baritone had been engaged as the understudy for the title role in The Flying Dutchman, but in a dramatic U-turn, took over the major role of Golaud in Pelléas and Mélisande when Gihoon Kim dropped out of the cast a few weeks before rehearsals began.
“I was familiar with the role and actually performed it 11 years ago, as a graduate student at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia,” Nelson says. “I’ll admit, the first couple of days reviewing it were like, ‘Have I ever heard this piece or sung this piece in my life?’ But then it quickly unlocked in the back of my brain.”
Nelson believes that “deep, deep, deep down” Golaud is a kind, warm person, but the events of the opera trigger his insecurities. “There’s not a single scene where Golaud’s age is not on display in some way,” he points out. “When Golaud sees Mélisande at the beginning of the opera, she says, ‘Oh, your hair is already turning gray,’ and his response is, ‘Just a little, by the temples.’” Then she goes on to say, “And your beard is, too.”
A widower as well as a father, Golaud is the older half-brother of Pelléas, and the contrasts between their portrayals reflect a fundamental underlying friction. “Pelléas is much younger and more vibrant than I am, even flighty,” Nelson says. “Golaud is more practical, more rooted as a human being.”
There’s also a linguistic subtlety that helps define their relationship. As in Italian and German, the French language makes a distinction between formal and informal terms of address. “Pelléas always uses the formal when speaking to Golaud,” Nelson says. “Any time Golaud speaks to Pelléas, he uses the informal second person, so there’s this clear difference in status, and Mélisande’s arrival just ratchets up this tension.”
Consistency is a Virtue (Up to a Point)
Given the complexities of opera performance, you might think the goal is consistency, to give the same performance every night. If that happens, the conductor, director, and cast will be disappointed. Everyone agrees that each performance of Pelléas should be different, and not just by minuscule amounts.
“There are times when I can be proactive with the orchestra,” Bicket says, “but more often than not I’m trying to be the best accompanist I can be, because the drama is driven by the text and the text is driven by the artists onstage.
“If they suddenly take more time over a phrase or whatever, there’s nothing I can do to stop them. So I might as well make it sound really beautiful. We can talk about parameters, some things like that, but ultimately, I hope that every performance is different.”
Closing Night Apprentice Opportunities
If you like seeing apprentices step into solo roles and want to see the most different performance of all, the night of August 18 is for you.
Apprentice bass-baritone Ben Brady will perform the leading role of Arkel, Golaud’s and Pelléas’ father, replacing Raymond Aceto. (Aceto in turn replaced the originally cast Ain Anger after the latter dropped out of the production shortly before rehearsals began but wasn’t available for the final performance.) Brady is moving up from the unnamed doctor in the earlier performances, so he’s being replaced in that role by fellow apprentice Sam Dhobhany. Apprentice mezzo-soprano Emma Rose Sorenson will portray Geneviève, the mother of Pelléas and Golaud, replacing Susan Graham. ◀